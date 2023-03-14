Press Release: Republican Grassroots Leader Cathy Jo Loy enters GOP primary

Cathy Jo Loy, longtime conservative grassroots organizer, has announced her bid for the Missouri House seat in Jasper County. With Rep. Cody Smith term-limited, the seat will be filled by a new candidate after the 2024 General Election. Loy is aiming to first win the August 2024 Republican primary and secure her place as the next state Representative for the region.

“I am excited about this next step in my long journey of conservative grassroots work,” stated Loy. “I have helped many conservatives get elected over the years through local events and efforts and realize now is the time for me to put my name on the ballot to ensure our conservative values are defended in the Missouri Capitol.”

Cathy Jo Loy has been a hallmark of conservative policy efforts in Jasper County. As the National Chair of the Missouri Republican Assembly and the 7th Congressional District Chair, she has orchestrated multiple meet-and-greets and informational forums for voters across the area. She also serves as the Chair of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee and holds the title of Vice President of the Republican Women of Jasper County. She has advocated in the state capitol on behalf of education and other conservative issues.

With her campaign launch, Cathy Jo has noted key agenda items for her candidacy. Her focus remains on championing conservative values: the right to life, defending the Constitution, and greater fiscal responsibility in government spending. Additionally, she hopes to give more prioritization to mental health policies and ensure quality education for all Missouri’s students.

“In these tough times, we’ve been told to ‘downsize’ and cut costs. Well, I believe the government should take its own advice. I will fight to downsize government and cut wasteful state spending so you can keep more of your money and all of your rights!”

Cathy Jo and her husband, Clint, are the proud parents of five and grandparents of eight. They enjoy spending their time spoiling the grandkids and finding new ways to serve their community.

Cathy Jo Loy has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.