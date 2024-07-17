 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – July 17, 2024

By Kelton Turner on July 17, 2024

Watch as Scott gives his first Midweek Update of the week. Scott is alone today and answers a few viewer questions. He also discusses some of the big races and the impact of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »