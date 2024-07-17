TWMP Midweek Update – July 17, 2024

Watch as Scott gives his first Midweek Update of the week. Scott is alone today and answers a few viewer questions. He also discusses some of the big races and the impact of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump
Kelton is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies. He is a native of mid-Missouri and likes to write politics at both the state and federal levels. Kelton joined the Missouri Times in April 2022