This Week in the #MOGOV Week 9: ELECTION DAY

It’s election day is here. All the ads are in the can, the votes are being cast, and the texts are flying.

The candidates ended their campaigns with bluster. Kehoe ended his race at the IAFF hall in St. Peters flanked by 40 firefighters.

Eigel ended his campaign in St. Charles County with a big rally of his very very fervent supporters.

While Jay Ashcroft had former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and Lee Greenwood close his camping at his father’s farm.

The campaigns saw some last-minute campaign contributions this week. Just in the last few days, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe received another campaign contribution from long-time GOP donor Rex Sinquefield of $500,000. Overall, Kehoe managed to raise just under one million dollars this week.

The Eigel campaign crossed the state, this week stopping in Camdenton, Lee’s Summit, Butler, Jasper, Neosho, West Plains, Houston, Eureka, Bland, Osage, Boone, Springfield, and Cape. Eigel continued traveling to Dexter, Branson, Mt. Vernon, Joplin, Warrensburg, Liberty, Chillicothe, Weldon Spring, St. Joe, and Kansas City.

Eigel was endorsed by U.S Senator Mike Lee this week. “He will be an exceptional governor for Missouri, and I am proud to offer him my full endorsement,” Said Senator Lee. Senator Eigel also attended a hearing in Springfield with Missouri House members regarding illegal immigration. In a recent post to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) Eigel also stated that “you should be able to own a bazooka if you want too”. The statement comes after the Senator received a grade A rating from the NRA. Eigel was invited on KMBC to speak with Cody Holyoke on deporting illegals, opposing abortion, and eliminating personal property tax.

Mike Kehoe took his bus to Mountain Grove, Ripley, Branson, Stockton, El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Butler, Harrisonville, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Raymore, and Jefferson City. Check out our livestream of Kehoe’s visit to Farm Bureau’s HQ in Jefferson City here. Kehoe has also been endorsed by Missouri Chamber’s PAC and Congressman Mark Alford this week. “Missouri needs a conservative Governor who can work with President Trump to secure our border, secure our economy, and secure our neighborhoods and streets,” said Alford.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Marrionville, St. Joe, and Moniteau just before election night. Ashcroft released a new ad where he pledges to give educational freedom to every Missourian. Missouri Representatives Hannah Kelly and Dirk Deaton have both announced their support for Ashcroft. The Secretary also joined the host of the Harrumph Society Chris Stigall to talk about the upcoming election.

Contributions over $5,000 This Week:

Kehoe: $907,500.

Ashcroft: $0

Eigel: $492,500.

American Dream PAC (Kehoe)

Rex Sinquefield: $500,000

Emery Sapp & Sons: $15,000

James Lincoln: $50,000

ASA Midwest PAC: $7,000

Missouri Law Enforcement for Good Government PAC: $50,000

CFM Insurance: $10,000

Missouri Senior PAC: $15,000

Missouri Soybean Association: $25,000

Ameren Missouri PO Box: $25,000

Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri: $5,500

Uniting Missouri: $100,000

Rex Sinquefield: $

Nodaway Valley Bank: $10,000

Missouri Corn Growers Association: $25,000

United Association Political Education Committee: $50,000

CHC Inc: $20,000

Committee for Liberty (Ashcroft)

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

Trial Lawyers for Justice: $125,000

Holman Schiavone LLC: $25,000

MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC: $45,000

Brian Carlton: $25,000

Claggatt & Sykes Law Firm: $25,000

Illinois Cafe and Service Company: $10,000

Harbor Point: $10,000

McCallister Law Firm: $7,500

Dickerson Oxton: $50,000

Gorny Dandurand: $10,000

Strong Law: $25,000

M3 Hilltop Ranch LLC: $10,000

Jesse Wiggins: $20,000

Dollar Burns Becker & Hershewe: $25,000

American Jobs and Growth Fund: $80,000