‘24 Statewide Races Tipsheet

‘24 Statewide Races

Governor: Republican Primary: LEAN KEHOE – Democrat Primary: LEAN QUADE

General: LIKELY REPUBLICAN

Republicans

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe

To coin a phrase from one of the greatest politicians in the history of Missouri: I think I would rather be Kehoe in the final weekend than the other two. It’s been a barn burner and it started with Kehoe having to tear down Ashcroft’s thirty-point lead.

It took two years but today it’s a margin-of-error race with more polls showing Kehoe at the upper end of that margin than his opponents. Here is his great closing ad.

How he wins: He racks up big margins in rural Missourah and comes in second in St. Louis and KC.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: You never even called me by name by David Allan Coe.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

There was a time about a month ago when this race was starting to slip away from him, but he caught a break out of nowhere in the pharma guys. Here is the ad, it’s really good. If Jay Ashcroft wins, he is gonna owe the drug guys.

He also kept plugging when the race was tough, and now he is gaining some momentum in the polls. It’s gonna be a close one and he is doing well ending with a Mike Huckabee and Lee Freaking Greenwood rally.

How he wins: Catch votes from Eigel and hope he rides home on the drug ads.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Drug Dealer Dream by Rick Ross

Senator Bill Eigel

Eigel has run an amazing campaign. In all historical reality, he should have been nothing more than a spoiler. He has already proved a lot of folks wrong as he is as legitimate a candidate as anyone in the field.

That said he probably needs more luck than the other two tomorrow. As you all know I’m not one to call attention to myself or brag, but over a year ago I told y’all he was legit in this race.

How he wins: Low turnout is his friend. His supporters will crawl over glass to vote for him.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Started from the bottom by Drake

Democrats

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade

She has done literally everything the democrat party could ask of anyone, and yet the party stabbed her in the back. She is an attractive, articulate, excellent legislator who could be one of the building blocks of a resurgent democratic party.

How she wins: Being the most qualified and credible female candidate in what democrats are telling everyone who will listen is the year of the woman.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: ​​Better Than Revenge by Taylor Swift

Springfield Businessman Mike Hamra

Mr. Hamra lost his legendary father Sam over the weekend.

How he wins: Hopes he has run enough ads to overcome the advantage of being a female in a Democratic primary.

Lt. Governor: Primary: LEAN HOUGH – General: SAFE REPUBLICAN

Senator Lincoln Hough

How he wins: Runs up a margin in Springfield, Kansas City, and outstate and comes in second in SEMO and St. Louis.

Senator Holly Rehder

How she wins: There is a clear strategy for her to win SEMO, come in second everywhere else and win.

David Wassinger

How he wins: Run up a big margin in St. Louis and Kansas City while holding his own everywhere else.

Attorney General: Primary: LEAN BAILEY General: SAFE Republican

Attorney General Andrew Bailey

How he wins: Keeps his lead outstate and rolls home on one of the most impressive statewide campaigns anyone has seen.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Scharf

How he wins: Hopes that his late multimillion-dollar fundraising nets enough undecides to sway the race. I think most polling shows Bailey with a lead, but it’s not an insurmountable one with all of the undecideds.

Secretary of State: Primary: TOSS UP General: SAFE Republican

House Speaker Dean Plocher

How he wins: Capitalizes on having the resources to garner the highest name ID, and wins the St. Louis DMA.

Senator Denny Hoskins

How he wins: Eigel has a good night, and he coasts in alongside him. If the Eigel machine hits 28-30% of the #MOGOV vote Denny could absolutely win this race.

State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman

How she wins: If she wins it’s because she had already built up enough name ID through earned media to win this race before filing.

Wentzville Judge Mike Carter

How he wins: He is Mike Carter. Cool shit happens to him. Oh and he has marketing techniques that no one in politics monitors. If they pay off he could totally win.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller

How he wins: If the winner of this race comes in under 20% I think he is the favorite.

Rep. Adam Schwadron

How he wins: Big margin with high turnout in St. Charles County, low turnout everywhere else.

Valentina Gomez

How she wins: The videos prove effective and she taps into the anger of the electorate. FYI: Yes it’s possible.

Jamie Corley

How she wins: She taps into that 20-25% of Republican primary voters who are tired of the burn it all down all the time Missouri Republican narrative.

State Treasurer: PRIMARY: LEAN MALEK GENERAL: SAFE Republican

State Treasurer Vivek Malek

How he wins: He spends and ground game work, the attacks don’t and he cruises to a comfortable win.

House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith

How he wins: His late attacks on Malek work and he is the most viable alternative.

State Senator Andrew Koenig

How he wins: He benefits from Smith’s attacks on Malek and proves that you can door-knock your way to a statewide win.

Springfield Attorney Lori Rook

How she wins: She benefits from Smith’s attacks on Malek and takes advantage of being the only female in the field to a statewide win.