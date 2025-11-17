Todd Richardson Joins Catalyst Government Affairs

Todd Richardson has spent his career at the crossroads of policy, leadership, and public service. Now, the former Missouri House Speaker and Director of Missouri Medicaid is beginning a new chapter with Catalyst Government Affairs, the Jefferson City–based firm announced this week.

Richardson arrives with a résumé rarely matched in state government. As Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, he built a reputation for steady, principled leadership that earned him bipartisan respect. Colleagues praised him for guiding major legislative packages through the General Assembly with a focus on fairness, collaboration, and tangible results.

After leaving the legislature, Richardson took on one of the most complex roles in Missouri government: leading the state’s Medicaid program. Overseeing billions in annual expenditures, he implemented sweeping reforms that modernized systems, improved efficiency, and strengthened health care delivery for millions. Under his leadership, Missouri became recognized nationally for thoughtful, results-driven Medicaid management.

“Todd’s experience at the intersection of public policy and health care is second to none,” said Danny Pfeifer, founding partner of Catalyst. “He understands how decisions made in government translate into real-world outcomes, and that depth of knowledge will immediately benefit our clients.”

David Willis, a partner at Catalyst who previously served as Richardson’s chief of staff, echoed that sentiment. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to lead with integrity, precision, and purpose. Working with him again is an exciting opportunity.”

At Catalyst, Richardson will advise clients in health care, education, and state government—areas where his legislative and executive experience give him exceptional insight.

“Catalyst has built a reputation as one of the most trusted and effective firms in the country,” Richardson said. “I’m excited to join a team committed to integrity, collaboration, and meaningful results.”

Founded in 2007, Catalyst Government Affairs has grown into a nationally recognized firm representing clients across a wide range of industries. Richardson’s addition further expands its expertise and reinforces its standing as a leading voice in government strategy and policy.