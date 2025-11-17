Press Release: Missourians Are Exactly Two Weeks Away from Having the Protections and Benefits of a Legal, Regulated Sports Betting Market

Until now Missourians wanting to bet on sports were forced to cross state lines to one of our seven border states that have legalized sports betting, or use illegal, offshore sites. Starting two weeks from today at midnight on Dec. 1, Missourians will be able to enjoy the benefits and protections of a regulated market: transparent and consumer protected products; state-of-the-art responsible gaming tools and resources; and millions in new, permanent education funding for Missouri classrooms.

Missouri regulators at the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) have set today, Nov. 17, as the first day that Missourians can pre-register to legally place a sports bet. Nine mobile license operators and eight retail licensees that have been issued a temporary license. While convenient, customers aren’t required to be pre-registered before Dec. 1. A list of mobile and retail licenses issued by the MGC can be found on their website.

The legal, regulated market will also bring more resources for problem gaming in the state. The sports betting amendment passed by Missouri voters in November 2024 mandates a minimum of $5 million per year in funding for problem gaming. This dedicated, permanent funding approach incorporates comments and feedback received from the National Council on Problem Gaming. Missouri’s problem gaming helpline is 888-BETS-OFF and is open 24/7.

“No longer will Missourians have to use shady, illicit offshore websites to place bets on their favorite games,” said Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Sports Betting Alliance. “Missourians will finally have access to the heavily regulated American sports betting platforms available in 38 other states. These secure platforms provide the latest tools that help consumers monitor their play, while taxes generated from these bets will provide tens of millions to Missouri classrooms. It’s a win-win for Missouri. Now, the goal will be moving Missourians currently using illegal market sports betting providers to the much safer legal market.”

ILLEGAL BETTING LEGAL, REGULATED SPORTS BETTING Illegal offshore companies often allow anyone, regardless of age, to place bets. Operators are required to use state-of-the-art identity verification technology that experts agree keeps those underage from placing bets. Illegal operators often cheat customers by not paying out winning bets and customers are left with no meaningful recourse. Regulators require operators to pay out winning bets and follow all applicable laws and rules. Customers have recourse and may lodge complaints with regulators. Unsecure processing puts the financial data of customers at risk when placing bets. Because these companies are operating illegally, they don’t follow financial laws and best practices and customers have little recourse if their data is compromised. Operators ensure financial data privacy through secure payment processing. The Missouri Gaming Commission oversees these transactions and has enforcement capability. There are no problem gaming protections, resources or oversight when betting illegally. All betting categories are overseen and authorized by regulators. Laws and rules require operators to invest in state-of-the-art technology that allows customers to manage their play, including the amount of money and time spent. Problem gaming resources are free and available to customers. Illegal operators don’t work with teams or sports leagues to ensure game integrity. Licensed, regulated operators are required to report suspicious activity to law enforcement and work directly with sports teams and sports leagues to identify suspicious activity or patterns to ensure the integrity of the games.

Sports Betting Alliance is a coalition of legal, regulated American sports betting and gaming companies. SBA members operate exclusively in states and jurisdictions where sports betting is legal and regulated, ensuring strict compliance with all applicable laws and promoting state-of-the-art responsible gaming tools. The SBA believes that consumers in all 50 states should have access to transparent, legal sports betting and iGaming marketplaces, complete with consumer protections and responsible gaming tools, and create revenue for state priorities — all of which do not exist on the unregulated market. Members include Bet 365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel.