Travis Wilson announces candidacy for state representative of Missouri’s 65th district

Travis Wilson, a local Economic Developer and resident of Saint Charles County for almost three decades, has announced his candidacy for State Representative of Missouri’s 65th House District, which currently covers eastern Saint Charles County out to West Alton, along the Missouri River to Old Monroe, and the northern half of the City of Saint Charles. The seat was previously held by Rep. Tom Hannegan who recently passed away.

“I want to see the residents of Saint Charles continue to thrive,” said Wilson. “I believe in encouraging economic development, promoting conservative values, and supporting our American freedoms. My hope is to help create more opportunities for Saint Charles residents to obtain great jobs, raise wonderful families, and continue to enjoy the freedom our country was founded upon.”

Wilson has lived in Saint Charles County for over 26 years, and had the privilege of working in economic development for the City of Saint Charles for a large portion of his career. He graduated from Francis Howell North High School in 2001 and attended Saint Charles Community College before transferring to University of Missouri Saint Louis to complete his degree in Business Administration. Wilson went on to attain his real estate sales license and is a graduate of VISION Saint Charles County, Class of 2017. He has been a proud member of a variety of economic development organizations including the Saint Charles County Association of Realtors, Missouri Economic Development Council, Heartland Regional Investment Fund, and the Hawthorn Foundation.

“As a Saint Charles resident, I have witnessed the resilience that Saint Charles business owners have shown over the past decade. Our job in government should be to make life easier for everyday Missouri entrepreneurs. As state representative, I intend to respond to the needs of our people, and work to remove obstacles in their daily life. I believe my experience in economic development can benefit Missouri because I know the struggles our business owners have faced. This insight will help me make sure our government focuses on job creation and business growth.”

In addition to economic development, Wilson is involved in the community. He is a volunteer for both the Francis Howell School District and the school district where his children attend, Orchard Farm. He is also a volunteer for DECA, an organization for marketing students in both high schools and colleges.

Wilson has stated his priorities of looking out for Missouri’s families, “I think it is important to promote good conservative values to help families prosper. Parents should be able to give their input in providing world class education here in Missouri. As legislators, we also must do all we can to protect families, including supporting law enforcement, standing up for the unborn and protecting our second amendment rights. Furthermore, it’s important that the American Freedoms our forefathers envisioned are not infringed upon so that every Missourian can choose the best path in their own pursuit of happiness.”

Wilson and his wife of 16 years, Kristina (Kris), have three children, Ellyana Faith, Lincoln David and Quincey Ray Wilson, and reside in the New Town subdivision in the City of Saint Charles. Along with spending time with his family, Wilson enjoys traveling, visiting museums, and attending Saint Louis Cardinals games.

Wilson has retained Survey Saint Louis and Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.