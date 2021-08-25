Turner to lead promotion, communication efforts for Missouri Soybean

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Soybean welcomes a new addition, director of communications Samantha Turner, to their staff. Effective September 22, Turner will assume the role and responsibilities as the new communications lead.

Turner is no stranger to the organization. Through previous internship and work experience with Missouri Soybean, she is poised to serve our soybean growers effectively in this position. Turner comes to Missouri Soybean from our fellow industry partner the National Biodiesel Board, where she serves as the communications manager.

“We are excited and eager to welcome Samantha back to the Missouri Soybean team,” said Gary Wheeler, CEO. “I believe our members will benefit greatly from her professional and personal background working within the agricultural industry. Our board and staff are ready to see her vision for the program, leading the soybean association and checkoff to success, transforming the way we communicate with farmer, consumer and industry partners to better deliver for our soybean producers.”

In this role, Samantha will work to shape the growing soybean industry, as well as promote Missouri Soybean and its vision. She is responsible for the development of communication strategies for the team and plans to support the industry through content enhancing the soybean narrative.

“I look forward to returning to my roots within Missouri agriculture and serving soybean growers,” said Turner. “I believe this is an immense opportunity to share the incredible soybean stories from across the state and shape the soybean message with a collective voice.”

Samantha grew up on her family’s generational row crop farm of corn and soybeans in Norborne, Missouri. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia. After graduation, she returned to her alma mater to receive her master’s degree in Agricultural Leadership, Communication and Education.

Missouri Soybean’s communications program provides coordinated, consistent messaging for the soybean industry and helps defend against misinformation that would otherwise hamper consumer acceptance and growth. Samantha will serve as a vital spokesperson for the organization and effectively communicate with members, staff, media, and the public to positively influence the perception of the modern feed, food, and fuel systems.

The Missouri Soybean Association is a statewide membership organization working to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through advocacy and education efforts across the state. The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization focused on improving opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers through a combination of research, outreach, education, and market development efforts through the soybean checkoff. To learn more, explore mosoy.org.