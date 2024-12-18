Watch as Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Times writer Jake Kroesen and featured guest Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman. Scott and Jake discuss DEI at DCI and the upcoming session with Senator Coleman.
TWMP Midweek Update – December 17, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Still Needs Our Focus
- TWMP Midweek Update – December 18, 2024
- This Week in Missouri Politics – December 15, 2024
- Press Release: Kehoe, Fennewald and Brown Earn Outstanding Service to Agriculture Awards
- Press Release: Missouri Limestone Producers Association Announces Rebranding to “Infra”
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Still Needs Our Focus
- TWMP Midweek Update – December 18, 2024
- This Week in Missouri Politics – December 15, 2024
- Press Release: Kehoe, Fennewald and Brown Earn Outstanding Service to Agriculture Awards
- Press Release: Missouri Limestone Producers Association Announces Rebranding to “Infra”
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »