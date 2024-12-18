 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 17, 2024

By The Missouri Times on December 18, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Times writer Jake Kroesen and featured guest Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman. Scott and Jake discuss DEI at DCI and the upcoming session with Senator Coleman.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »