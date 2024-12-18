 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 18, 2024

By The Missouri Times on December 18, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn and Jake Kroesen present the last Midweek Update of 2024

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »