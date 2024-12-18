Watch as Scott Faughn and Jake Kroesen present the last Midweek Update of 2024
TWMP Midweek Update – December 18, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Still Needs Our Focus
- TWMP Midweek Update – December 17, 2024
- This Week in Missouri Politics – December 15, 2024
- Press Release: Kehoe, Fennewald and Brown Earn Outstanding Service to Agriculture Awards
- Press Release: Missouri Limestone Producers Association Announces Rebranding to “Infra”
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Still Needs Our Focus
- TWMP Midweek Update – December 17, 2024
- This Week in Missouri Politics – December 15, 2024
- Press Release: Kehoe, Fennewald and Brown Earn Outstanding Service to Agriculture Awards
- Press Release: Missouri Limestone Producers Association Announces Rebranding to “Infra”
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »