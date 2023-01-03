 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP: Midweek Update – January 3, 2023

By The Missouri Times on January 3, 2023

Listen in as Scott starts the New Year with is first Midweek Update in 2023. Scott recaps some important moments in Missouri politics during the past year. Scott also reads some of his formal letter that he dropped off at city hall today, requesting another jury trial.

