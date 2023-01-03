Veteran lobbyists form Clarkston Nelson LLC

On January 1st veteran lobbyists Heath Clarkston and Doug Nelson formed their own firm, a new entity entitled “Clarkston Nelson LLC”.

The firm includes long-time lobbyist Heath Clarkston who brings over twenty years of experience lobbying the Missouri capitol. Clarkston began his career with the legendary lobbyist Harry Gallagher.

“I’ve had a passion for helping clients navigate government, and over the last 20 years I’ve gained the experience to be even more effective, partnering with Doug Nelson Im excited for what we can now offer our clients at Clarkston Nelson,” Clarkston said.

Along with Clarkston the other principal of the firm is Doug Nelson. Nelson has been lobbying since 2017 when he left a lengthy career in state government with his last position being the Commissioner of Administration under Governor Nixon.

“As I transition my career towards more time in consulting and less as a practicing lawyer, the creation of a new government solutions entity made more sense for me personally. The Lathrop GPM legal team are very good at what they do and I appreciated being a part of it,” said Nelson

Together they have a lengthy list of clients from the agriculture sector, the media sector, to the gaming sector, and several professional associations.

The pair, who previously worked with Lathrop GPM Consulting, do not expect any disruption in the services provided during the transition. “Heath and Doug are great lobbyists and great friends,” said former Senator Kurt Schaefer, who works for Lathrop GPM. “I enjoyed working with them and I know Clarkston Nelson will be a very successful firm.”

The firm is located at 235 E High St., Suite 301, Jefferson City and their website is CNMissouri.com