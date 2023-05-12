 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 12, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 12, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his fifth and final Midweek Update before session ends. Today Scott is joined by special guest Sen. Denny Hoskins and a surprise guest as well. All three gentleman talk about this past weeks session and what is in store for the final day.

