Watch as Scott Faughn gives his fifth and final Midweek Update before session ends. Today Scott is joined by special guest Sen. Denny Hoskins and a surprise guest as well. All three gentleman talk about this past weeks session and what is in store for the final day.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 12, 2023
