Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by partner from LS2 Group, Jim Gwinner. Scott and Gwinner discuss Gwinner’s recent trip to Israel, the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel and a few statewide races.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 29, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Rural providers need to embrace Medicare Advantage as a partner
- Opinion: We’re Counting on Chairman Smith To Protect Small Businesses
- Opinion: Rep. Michael Davis can’t stop Democrats from winning in Cass County
- This Week in Missouri Politics – May 26, 2024
- Opinion: Missouri Legislature Made Strong Headway in Protecting American-Made Glyphosate
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: Rural providers need to embrace Medicare Advantage as a partner
- Opinion: We’re Counting on Chairman Smith To Protect Small Businesses
- Opinion: Rep. Michael Davis can’t stop Democrats from winning in Cass County
- This Week in Missouri Politics – May 26, 2024
- Opinion: Missouri Legislature Made Strong Headway in Protecting American-Made Glyphosate
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Rural providers need to embrace Medicare Advantage as a partner
- Opinion: We’re Counting on Chairman Smith To Protect Small Businesses
- Opinion: Rep. Michael Davis can’t stop Democrats from winning in Cass County
- Press Release: Entrepreneur Cijo Mathews makes bid for house seat
- This Week in Missouri Politics – May 26, 2024