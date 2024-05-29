 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 29, 2024

By The Missouri Times on May 29, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by partner from LS2 Group, Jim Gwinner. Scott and Gwinner discuss Gwinner’s recent trip to Israel, the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel and a few statewide races.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »