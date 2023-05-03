 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 3, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 3, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. This week Scott is joined by special guest Rep. Crystal Quade. Scott and Crystal cover a variety of topics including the House Budget, House Committees and upcoming elections.

