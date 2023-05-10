Watch as Scott Faughn gives his third Midweek Update this week. Today he is joined by Sen. Mike Moon. Scott and Moon discuss the Senates final week, some potential House bills and a few other hot topics.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 10, 2023
