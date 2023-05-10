 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 10, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 10, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his third Midweek Update this week. Today he is joined by Sen. Mike Moon. Scott and Moon discuss the Senates final week, some potential House bills and a few other hot topics.

