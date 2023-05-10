Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 10th

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 10.

5:00 Hour

Sen. Moon continued his filibuster.

President Pro Tem Rowden signed HB 15.

Sen. Moon continued his filibuster. Sen. Moon inquired Sen. Hoskins.

Sen. Hoskins spoke on the motion. President Pro Tem Rowden referred HB 202 to the Fiscal Oversight committee.

The Senate then adjourned at 6:, and will reconvene under the rules.

4:00 Hour

Sen. Moon continued his filibuster.

3:00 Hour

Sen. Carter continued her inquiry of Sen. Eigel. Sen. Carter inquired Sen. McCreery. Sen. Carter inquired Sen. Brown.

Sen. Moon spoke on the bill and began his filibuster.

Sen. May motioned for a point of personal privilege.

Sen. Moon continued his filibuster.

Sen. Coleman motioned for a point of personal privilege.

Sen. Moon continued his filibuster.

2:00 Hour

Sen. Hoskins continued his inquiry of Sen. Moon. Sen. Moon inquired Sen. Crawford.

Sen. Moon motioned for adjournment under the rules and Sen. Bean called for a standing division. Sen. Moons motion for adjournment failed under the standing division 1-32.

Sen. Moon inquired Sen. Brattin.

SS for HB 202 was adopted. Sen. Bean motioned for HB 202 to be moved for third reading and final passage. Sen. Schroer inquired Sen. Carter.

Sen. Carter inquired Sen. Black, Sen. Bean and Sen. Eigel.

1:00 Hour

Sen Hough continued his inquiry of Sen. Hoskins.

Sen. Hoskins inquired Sen. Moon.

12:00 Hour

Sen. Hough continued his inquiry of Sen. Moon and then inquired Sen. Koenig. Sen. Hough inquired Sen. Brown and then the chair.

Sen. Hough inquires the Sen. Black, Sen. Cierpiot and Sen. Carter. Sen. Koenig motioned for the SS of HB 287 be moved to the informal calendar

Sen. Bean moved for the adoption of the SS for HB 202. Sen. Hough inquired Sen. Bean about the bill. Sen Hough inquired Sen. Hoskins.

11:00 Hour

Sen. Carter continued her inquiry of Sen. Brown. Sen Carter then inquired Sen. Fitzwater and Sen. Brattin. Sen. Carter sent SA 1 to the SS of HB 287 forward. Sen. Carter inquired Sen. Eigel. Sen. Beck inquires Sen. Carter and offers SA 1 to SA 1 for SS of HB 287.

Sen. Eigel inquried Sen. Brattin.

Sen. Beck’s SA 1 to SA 1 was adopted. Sen. Carter called a roll call vote. The SA 1 to SA 1 was adopted with a 25-6 vote.

Sen. Hough offered SA 2 to the SS of HB 287 Sen. Hough offered SA1 to his SA2. Sen. Hough inquired Sen. Koenig and Sen. Moon.

10:00 Hour

Sen. Schroer offered and read a petition from the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police. Schroer briefly inquired Sen. Eigel and then went back to reading the petition.

Sen, Razer motioned for the adoption Senate Substitute for HB 827. Sen. Carter inquired Razer about the bill. Sen. Carter offered an amendment and inquired Sen. Schroer as well as Sen. Brown.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway shortly after 10:00 A.M.