Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update during the last week of session. Today Scott’s special guest was Rep. Jamie Burger. Scott and Burger talk about many topics, including schools, house leadership and Burger’s run for House Majority Floor Leader.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 9, 2023
