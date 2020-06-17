2 medical marijuana companies approved to open in Missouri

Two medical marijuana facilities have been approved to begin operation after passing inspection by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Both operations, BeLeaf Medical and Archimedes, are cultivation facilities and will be allowed to grow marijuana for infused-product manufacturing facilities as well as retail dispensaries. They are the first licensed Missouri companies approved to do so.

“This is a big step forward for patients in Missouri,” said DHSS Director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation Lyndall Fraker in a statement. “We know qualified patients are eager to see dispensary doors open up in our state, and having cultivators now able to grow and soon supply these other facilities is something we are all very pleased to see.”

BeLeaf Medical, based in St. Louis, began operations on Monday. The company sells cannabis flowers as well as pre-rolls to dispensaries. Its cultivation and sales operate under the brand name “Sinse.” BeLeaf has licenses to cultivate, manufacturer, and dispense its product.

Archimedes, a facility based in Perryville, is a grow house that focuses solely on cultivation. The facility was once part of a large greenhouse operation, allowing the company to run an outdoor grow according to Greenway. The company is a female-owned venture, run by attorney Hayley Rosenblum Dudney and pharmacist Erin Moore.

In total, 60 cultivation facilities have been licensed by the state. Licenses were awarded in December and January after a lengthy verification process. DHSS said it is continuing to ensure all licensed facilities comply with the minimum standards to have a license before inspecting facilities for operation.

Missouri’s medical marijuana program was established by 2018’s Amendment 2.