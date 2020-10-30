2020 Construction Awards hybrid event recognizes best of Missouri’s construction industry

Heritage Award presented posthumously to Tarlton’s Bob Elsperman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Last night, the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced the winners of its 2020 Construction Keystone Awards during a hybrid event – held virtually and in-person at the St. Peters Performing Arts Theatre. The staged awards ceremony highlighting the creativity and talents of Missouri’s construction industry was viewed virtually by hundreds of construction personnel enjoying the event with virtual party boxes, complete with popcorn, noisemakers and snacks. AGC of Missouri also celebrated First Place Specialty Contractors in 12 disciplines along with the Specialty Contractor of the Year. Finally, Bob Elsperman, longtime chairman of Tarlton Corporation, was honored posthumously with the prestigious Heritage Award.

Thirteen Keystone Awards were presented to contractors on projects chosen from a group of 38 submittals ranging from hospital, education and sports/entertainment facilities to railroad, road and bridge, lock & dam and utility projects. A new Coronavirus Pandemic Response category honored projects performed with lightning speed in response to Covid-19 medical needs.

Keystone Project of the Year winners included: Murphy Company for the Enterprise Center Quad D AHU Replacement (St. Louis, MO); PARIC Corporation for the Union Station Wheel and Train Park (St. Louis); Tarlton Corporation for The Muny Stage and Production Improvements (St. Louis); McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the East End Transformation of the Washington University in St. Louis Danforth Campus; Massman Construction Co. for the Grand River Bridge Emergency Replacement (Norfolk Southern Railroad project in Brunswick, MO); Acme Erectors, Inc. for The Vertical Garden in the Steward Family Plaza (St. Louis); TJ Wies Contracting, Inc. for the State Historical Society (Columbia, MO); Murphy Company for Centene Community Ice Center (Maryland Heights, MO); Murphy Company for Centene Urban Campus Clayton High Rise (Clayton); icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC for the Pfizer BioPlace New Research & Development Facility (Chesterfield, MO); and ACME Constructors, Inc. for Agra Form’s 4-Phased Plant Expansion (St. Louis). Guarantee Electrical Company took home the Keystone Project of the Year in the special Coronavirus Pandemic Response category for construction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility (St. Louis.) In the National Class category, the Hensel Phelps/Herzog Joint Venture captured First Place for its Division 16: Southwestern Yard project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.