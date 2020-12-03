 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 election filing reports: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on December 3, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameElection DateMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
DaleSpeelman2020-11-03 00:00:0094.890014.2525.50100
SusanShumway2020-11-03 00:00:001466.761665727.531710.694007.800
BillOwen2020-11-03 00:00:009914.91038381.5450927814.5900
SteveButz2020-11-03 00:00:0041867.28044393.2802529032500
EdwinLewis2020-11-03 00:00:005777.7184517012.47382.3711075.2400
RickeyPerry2022-08-02 00:00:000.95019846011513.05-108047196
AnnKelley2022-08-02 00:00:008086.8250024964.691295.1618658.8204506.45
MarkEllebracht2020-11-03 00:00:0027017.66417105931.6619787.781481.2100
DannyBusick2020-11-03 00:00:001467.8450068002048.275686.6300
AlexRiley2020-11-03 00:00:004.123877.3627125.699528.8230789.6500
MikeHaffner2020-11-03 00:00:0056165.136750141000253.5400
AdamSchwadron2020-11-03 00:00:001531.99579615289.335875.3119885.74-745.740
TonyDorsett2020-11-03 00:00:0019.95350350845.6845.600
Bruce Sassmann2022-08-02 00:00:001918.1755045847.743367.5643907.36025000
BradleyPollitt2020-11-03 00:00:0025133.59350063774.8119.7624831.1100
HermanMorse2020-11-03 00:00:006505.0730029335017612.3907273.33
AnnZimpfer2020-11-03 00:00:001775.17359.9942129.3810931.9440271.2605350.97
BradyO'Dell2020-11-03 00:00:00001541.511521.511541.5100
RandallRailsback2020-11-03 00:00:005853.770410055.8208.1900
DavidEvans2020-11-03 00:00:0010221.71100020622.42120014804.3300
AWallingford2020-11-03 00:00:0060491.166902.820507.4910153527.7100
LaneRoberts2020-11-03 00:00:0023361.03365025771.253004626.2300
JamesKalberloh2020-11-03 00:00:003600.9150050050015864.0901250
WesleyRogers2020-11-03 00:00:0028784.4910059392.1895.9512306.920500
Charles Basye2020-11-03 00:00:0016311.07650250248.9836725.68256688.1409
MikeHenderson2020-11-03 00:00:0054504.7950222334.0164146780.9100
MarthaStevens2022-08-02 00:00:0029771.515017513.4341.147393.4700
AshleyAune2020-11-03 00:00:0010903.5664174327.515597.8857367.5900
ChadPerkins2020-11-03 00:00:007933.0122525580.7243.8417527.6900
TimTaylor2022-08-02 00:00:001871.96302536004.231304.328705.04-45000
JermondMosley2020-11-03 00:00:0014010.11255033593.5617.1516568.100
BillKidd2020-11-03 00:00:002635.36584252593.326757.12101775.8600
JohnBlack2020-11-03 00:00:0027974.03200018569.69827.154327.6500
MitchellBoggs 2022-08-02 00:00:005353.4530051869.10432165.6509000
ChrisSander2022-08-02 00:00:002873.49101236085.06313.6719773.57-1250012500
AndrewMcDaniel2020-11-03 00:00:004251.9147516575513284.1300
RudyVeit2022-08-02 00:00:0020529.0150026102.8929516613.8600
JamesMurphy2020-11-03 00:00:002628.98375065283.1915132.1657892.3302082.29
RustyBlack2020-11-03 00:00:007046.1620012350470.29915.0400
RoryRowland2020-11-03 00:00:0021122.8250145760.81027369.1600
Cynthia Nugent2020-11-03 00:00:00542.0503325.7104616.95-3000
Darrell Atchison2020-11-03 00:00:001979.53150052693.61219.0537941.87-1200011320
MichaelMcGirl2020-11-03 00:00:0035221.71250086839.2675.3714106.2810008314.57
AdamSchnelting2020-11-03 00:00:008121.98212543191.032025.3555746.31-13085.960
BrianSeitz2020-11-03 00:00:002126.83011683.57659.8413348.1700
AshleyManlove2020-11-03 00:00:008957.684228.7865100.597746.1955202.3404730
ChrisHager2020-11-03 00:00:004264.17358620530.6511743.7415976.4800
JessicaDeVoto2020-11-03 00:00:00542.36518543.03377.357592.3200
WillardHaley2020-11-03 00:00:0015846.42105028242.9635011648.58012000
RickRoeber2020-11-03 00:00:001935.4034896.321811.3622938.7105000
JamieBurger2022-08-02 00:00:009511.16175054165.21170.2443571.84050
RichardBrown2020-11-03 00:00:0010263.76400081451.8636812494.6300
JonathanPatterson2020-11-03 00:00:0082365.6911200125294.89089171.200
DeanVanSchoiack2022-08-02 00:00:002960.59205019058.213637.1312319.53-45000
JEggleston2020-11-03 00:00:0054068.920262961126.265926.4100
JohnSimmons2020-11-03 00:00:0028937.03180011481.56398.94547.8800
IngridBurnett2020-11-03 00:00:006724.3869554927.0194.7455912.21010500
TerryThompson2020-11-03 00:00:004115.7719759997.21188.519676.04-100000
AlanGray2020-11-03 00:00:0010428.26013756.3728510443.8100
BradleyHudson2020-11-03 00:00:0013761.5950047000371.1500
RobertBromley2020-11-03 00:00:006242.616003547503658.45023000
Bishop Davidson2020-11-03 00:00:009453.97295.3956874.953018.3142043.2800
AdrianPlank2020-11-03 00:00:008632.97117156321.7110380.347375.5900
PatriciaLewis2020-11-03 00:00:0016606.481082178.216.462632.3300
RodgerReedy2020-11-03 00:00:0012834.74225024990337.1411528.2300
MarleneTerry2020-11-03 00:00:004042.0620006919.65436.692874.5300
TriciaDerges2020-11-03 00:00:006726.363563.4921610.32014861.751213.4914235.74
JoshuaHurlbert2020-11-03 00:00:0011584.6732536697.481018.1819520.33010000
MichaelPerson2020-11-03 00:00:004873.8613911805.7307661.91020
CrystalQuade2020-11-03 00:00:0047545.98477445549.685496.318512.600
JeredTaylor2020-11-03 00:00:003803.661047.7512024.17136.111245.2500
KevinWindham2020-11-03 00:00:005911.65050525.342374.0542759.2100
DaveGragg2020-11-03 00:00:001571.08212.176395.640.044637.1400
TravisFitzwater2020-11-03 00:00:0052771.11348674198.571256.0621629.7300
MichaelO'Donnell2020-11-03 00:00:001991.917403.9840855.547776.8435540.800
DanHoux2020-11-03 00:00:00436633300221575.273061.5911044900
RonaldCopeland2020-11-03 00:00:002552.1385033729.461306.9830835.1200
CurtisTrent2020-11-03 00:00:00139094.99141381102971016.6943616.4700
NancyRagan2020-11-03 00:00:00136.083504964.8807543.57-8001500
NathanTate2020-11-03 00:00:0021009.375800102665.754320.3971248.800
DougRichey2020-11-03 00:00:0021136.8975042059.2463950.4700
JasonChipman2020-11-03 00:00:008699.681000161461388.49952.4500
CraigFishel2020-11-03 00:00:0013548.15045754.867582.2432375.8208200
SaraWalsh2020-11-03 00:00:0025688.2891075026.5226770.1352302.6101000
TerrenceFiala2020-11-03 00:00:001.983277063.562018.367663.81-406.642293.36
GregorySharpe2020-11-03 00:00:0019728.312700346751592.115154.5035000
DonnaBaringer2020-11-03 00:00:0051596.75010159.6544.014050.5500
BenBaker2020-11-03 00:00:0010094.11789.782311.922117.2860812.2700
BeckyRuth2020-11-03 00:00:0040132.173300744081088.0932498.1200
JeffKnight2020-11-03 00:00:0025739.19195097430.171264.4562353.0600
DanStacy2020-11-03 00:00:00106.02172129430.468480.9433760.410500
RichardWest 2020-11-03 00:00:00909.0775022830.7650026801.93-50006536
ShamedDogan2020-11-03 00:00:00649.15500203252691.0355855.800
MarkSharp2020-11-03 00:00:00411.746496.7523536.1610781.3924198.4600
PaulaBrown2020-11-03 00:00:0010884.62265268322.6140708.5587969.600
DerekGrier2020-11-03 00:00:006083.9413003619631406.54130869.500
KentHaden2020-11-03 00:00:0017467.94155042285021550.6900
AnnetteTurnbaugh2020-11-03 00:00:008829.11865239521.6722627.1830692.56-13250
TracyMccreery2020-11-03 00:00:00179257.21324887918.771.173940.500
BillOtto2020-11-03 00:00:002113.64362075084.1733647.3572048.97-10556.010
RaymondLampert2020-11-03 00:00:004715.21211.175478.28101274.300
Margaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern2020-11-03 00:00:0058634.331287.73106169.187935.7339944.85-50000
JustinHill2020-11-03 00:00:008954.6671088706332.0912087.800
CynthiaBerne2020-11-03 00:00:001093.88441183438.7421632.876583.1900
Aaliyah Bailey2020-11-03 00:00:002131.2176018296.515494.7316037.3100
TomHannegan2020-11-03 00:00:002303.652525154215167.8824630.39-50002397.19
ChrisBrown2020-11-03 00:00:005230.5980004640727662.0541100.8305400
BruceDegroot2020-11-03 00:00:0032784.51500361922653.478604.603500
AnneLanders2020-11-03 00:00:00326.682008559.52847.97433.3300
RickFrancis2020-11-03 00:00:0051493.57475029934.551884.551104.0900
DanShaul2020-11-03 00:00:0012121.25135088084.537103.395516.1900
AngelaThomas2020-11-03 00:00:00246.83254.434361.6821564114.8500
JohnWest2020-11-03 00:00:001661.48450035908.583551.5727523.9600
GabrielJones2020-11-03 00:00:00744.17210036006.543157.1631932.4202500
LouisRiggs2022-08-02 00:00:001014.74175080751900.054184.0500
ChrisDinkins2020-11-03 00:00:0012383.0219001129105782.5400
SarahUnsicker2020-11-03 00:00:0013535.723358285.42191.46463.4200
NickSchroer2020-11-03 00:00:0046225.4669252395028744.8635651.6400
ShaneRoden2020-11-03 00:00:007359.130252431044.1838067.3900
RonHicks2020-11-03 00:00:004034.0125204070010151.8500
JeffPorter2020-11-03 00:00:0018066.97200114216.391106.8874808.7300
WilliamFalkner III2020-11-03 00:00:0014104.3660023323.06499.4513564.8100
PatriciaPike2020-11-03 00:00:006665.7118006550447.65476.4538248
BarbaraPhifer2020-11-03 00:00:0011505.676056054764.574764.5700
JeromeBarnes2020-11-03 00:00:0016486.38215016981.8521604793.23-2531.980
Mary Coleman2020-11-03 00:00:0039236.4285021821325.4810411.0900
DorothyBailey2020-11-03 00:00:00823.1738001850715056.9825047.1700
KurtisGregory2020-11-03 00:00:0018033.41130050877.432186.6926726.8100
JeffMunzinger2020-11-03 00:00:0001571.1775682.2535132.5185867.8200
EricaHoffman2020-11-03 00:00:002384.551110150005872.0533293.6400
MichaelDavis2020-11-03 00:00:00863.75130036995.71278.4428209.59-500020100
TrishGunby2020-11-03 00:00:0048911.141728.4985780.9533711.35114171.1600
IanMackey2020-11-03 00:00:0030169.531824.2945666.881142.4123743.2300
JohnWiemann2020-11-03 00:00:00115150.784946173672.481681.9860386.4900
KeriIngle2020-11-03 00:00:0031128.784853.45106640.0142395.5282587.28-50000
ElizabethFogle2020-11-03 00:00:0012168.098970.17162184.1331400.66137107.5200
BennieCook2020-11-03 00:00:004451.4170020554.01760.6619076.6201378.65
RasheenAldridge2020-11-03 00:00:0014524.2717020789.8805131.4200
JohannaDoll2020-11-03 00:00:008225.751051445.0238.442940.83011012
BillHardwick2020-11-03 00:00:006675.6294721552.79947.8811463.4505300
EmilyWeber2020-11-03 00:00:0013453.83171543484.65366.6929162.1500
LaDonnaAppelbaum2020-11-03 00:00:0028257.931043708.97332.4325879.6700
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway2020-11-03 00:00:0015114.89215061081.42458843659.1109000
SeanPouche2020-11-03 00:00:0010413.69142017523.122581.227056.3103000
RobertSauls2020-11-03 00:00:009284.4135109747.7696.1495508.1301471.14
Travis Smith 2020-11-03 00:00:00812.2320032004521.54521.5320053900
HardyBillington2020-11-03 00:00:0022019.11525176681.291072.1656935.87015650
DougClemens2020-11-03 00:00:0031119.695041373.57750.3912061.2600
RaychelProudie2020-11-03 00:00:0016591.672520718.480.997264.9900
CheriReisch2020-11-03 00:00:0048.67122267777.7223755.3169101.600
HannahKelly2020-11-03 00:00:0013351.492800155462802.636154.5103500
RhondaDolan2020-11-03 00:00:006976.7968569324.8516395.5856259.82-50000
LisaThomas2020-11-03 00:00:003951.7555042982.13560.7339030.3509900
NolaWood2020-11-03 00:00:002077.714402195.971184.271995.2700
EricHolmes2020-11-03 00:00:001.7710922793.3214597.0821570.4200
BridgetMoore2020-11-03 00:00:00447.94365062677.6512741.4161396.5600
DavidGregory2020-11-03 00:00:0083218.568850147306.027800.9365247.47013181
