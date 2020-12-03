30 days after 2020 election filing reports: House

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Election Date
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Dale
|Speelman
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|94.89
|0
|0
|14.25
|25.5
|0
|100
|Susan
|Shumway
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1466.76
|166
|5727.53
|1710.69
|4007.8
|0
|0
|Bill
|Owen
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|9914.91
|0
|38381.5
|4509
|27814.59
|0
|0
|Steve
|Butz
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|41867.28
|0
|44393.28
|0
|2529
|0
|32500
|Edwin
|Lewis
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|5777.71
|845
|17012.47
|382.37
|11075.24
|0
|0
|Rickey
|Perry
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|0.95
|0
|19846
|0
|11513.05
|-10804
|7196
|Ann
|Kelley
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|8086.82
|500
|24964.69
|1295.16
|18658.82
|0
|4506.45
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|27017.6
|6417
|105931.66
|19787.7
|81481.21
|0
|0
|Danny
|Busick
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1467.84
|500
|6800
|2048.27
|5686.63
|0
|0
|Alex
|Riley
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4.12
|3877.36
|27125.69
|9528.82
|30789.65
|0
|0
|Mike
|Haffner
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|56165.13
|6750
|14100
|0
|253.54
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schwadron
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1531.99
|5796
|15289.33
|5875.31
|19885.74
|-745.74
|0
|Tony
|Dorsett
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|19.95
|350
|350
|845.6
|845.6
|0
|0
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|1918.17
|550
|45847.74
|3367.56
|43907.36
|0
|25000
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|25133.59
|3500
|63774.8
|119.76
|24831.11
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6505.07
|300
|29335
|0
|17612.39
|0
|7273.33
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1775.17
|359.99
|42129.38
|10931.94
|40271.26
|0
|5350.97
|Brady
|O'Dell
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|0
|0
|1541.51
|1521.51
|1541.51
|0
|0
|Randall
|Railsback
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|5853.77
|0
|4100
|55.8
|208.19
|0
|0
|David
|Evans
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10221.71
|1000
|20622.42
|1200
|14804.33
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|60491.16
|6902.8
|20507.49
|1015
|3527.71
|0
|0
|Lane
|Roberts
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|23361.03
|3650
|25771.25
|300
|4626.23
|0
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|3600.91
|500
|500
|500
|15864.09
|0
|1250
|Wesley
|Rogers
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|28784.49
|100
|59392.18
|95.95
|12306.92
|0
|500
|Charles
|Basye
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|16311.07
|650
|250248.98
|36725.68
|256688.14
|0
|9
|Mike
|Henderson
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|54504.7
|950
|222334.01
|641
|46780.91
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|29771.5
|150
|17513.43
|41.14
|7393.47
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10903.56
|641
|74327.51
|5597.88
|57367.59
|0
|0
|Chad
|Perkins
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|7933.01
|225
|25580.7
|243.84
|17527.69
|0
|0
|Tim
|Taylor
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|1871.96
|3025
|36004.23
|1304.3
|28705.04
|-4500
|0
|Jermond
|Mosley
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|14010.11
|2550
|33593.56
|17.15
|16568.1
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2635.36
|5842
|52593.3
|26757.12
|101775.86
|0
|0
|John
|Black
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|27974.03
|2000
|18569.69
|827.15
|4327.65
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|5353.45
|300
|51869.1
|0
|432165.65
|0
|9000
|Chris
|Sander
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|2873.49
|1012
|36085.06
|313.67
|19773.57
|-12500
|12500
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4251.91
|475
|16575
|5
|13284.13
|0
|0
|Rudy
|Veit
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|20529.01
|500
|26102.89
|295
|16613.86
|0
|0
|James
|Murphy
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2628.98
|3750
|65283.19
|15132.16
|57892.33
|0
|2082.29
|Rusty
|Black
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|7046.1
|6200
|12350
|470.29
|915.04
|0
|0
|Rory
|Rowland
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|21122.8
|250
|145760.81
|0
|27369.16
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|542.05
|0
|3325.71
|0
|4616.95
|-300
|0
|Darrell
|Atchison
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1979.53
|1500
|52693.61
|219.05
|37941.87
|-12000
|11320
|Michael
|McGirl
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|35221.71
|2500
|86839.26
|75.37
|14106.28
|1000
|8314.57
|Adam
|Schnelting
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8121.98
|2125
|43191.03
|2025.35
|55746.31
|-13085.96
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2126.83
|0
|11683.57
|659.84
|13348.17
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Manlove
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8957.68
|4228.78
|65100.59
|7746.19
|55202.34
|0
|4730
|Chris
|Hager
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4264.17
|3586
|20530.65
|11743.74
|15976.48
|0
|0
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|542.36
|51
|8543.03
|377.35
|7592.32
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|15846.42
|1050
|28242.96
|350
|11648.58
|0
|12000
|Rick
|Roeber
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1935.4
|0
|34896.32
|1811.36
|22938.71
|0
|5000
|Jamie
|Burger
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|9511.16
|1750
|54165.21
|170.24
|43571.84
|0
|50
|Richard
|Brown
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10263.76
|4000
|81451.86
|368
|12494.63
|0
|0
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|82365.69
|11200
|125294.89
|0
|89171.2
|0
|0
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|2960.59
|2050
|19058.21
|3637.13
|12319.53
|-4500
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|54068.92
|0
|26296
|1126.26
|5926.41
|0
|0
|John
|Simmons
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|28937.03
|1800
|11481.56
|398.94
|547.88
|0
|0
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6724.38
|695
|54927.01
|94.74
|55912.21
|0
|10500
|Terry
|Thompson
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4115.77
|1975
|9997.21
|188.5
|19676.04
|-10000
|0
|Alan
|Gray
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10428.26
|0
|13756.37
|285
|10443.81
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|13761.59
|500
|4700
|0
|371.15
|0
|0
|Robert
|Bromley
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6242.6
|1600
|35475
|0
|3658.45
|0
|23000
|Bishop
|Davidson
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|9453.97
|295.39
|56874.95
|3018.31
|42043.28
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8632.97
|1171
|56321.71
|10380.3
|47375.59
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Lewis
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|16606.48
|10
|82178.21
|6.4
|62632.33
|0
|0
|Rodger
|Reedy
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|12834.74
|2250
|24990
|337.14
|11528.23
|0
|0
|Marlene
|Terry
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4042.06
|2000
|6919.65
|436.69
|2874.53
|0
|0
|Tricia
|Derges
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6726.36
|3563.49
|21610.32
|0
|14861.75
|1213.49
|14235.74
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|11584.67
|325
|36697.48
|1018.18
|19520.33
|0
|10000
|Michael
|Person
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4873.86
|139
|11805.73
|0
|7661.91
|0
|20
|Crystal
|Quade
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|47545.98
|4774
|45549.68
|5496.3
|18512.6
|0
|0
|Jered
|Taylor
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|3803.66
|1047.75
|12024.17
|136.1
|11245.25
|0
|0
|Kevin
|Windham
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|5911.65
|0
|50525.34
|2374.05
|42759.21
|0
|0
|Dave
|Gragg
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1571.08
|212.17
|6395.64
|0.04
|4637.14
|0
|0
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|52771.1
|13486
|74198.57
|1256.06
|21629.73
|0
|0
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1991.91
|7403.98
|40855.54
|7776.84
|35540.8
|0
|0
|Dan
|Houx
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|43663
|3300
|221575.27
|3061.59
|110449
|0
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2552.13
|850
|33729.46
|1306.98
|30835.12
|0
|0
|Curtis
|Trent
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|139094.99
|14138
|110297
|1016.69
|43616.47
|0
|0
|Nancy
|Ragan
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|136.08
|350
|4964.88
|0
|7543.57
|-800
|1500
|Nathan
|Tate
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|21009.37
|5800
|102665.75
|4320.39
|71248.8
|0
|0
|Doug
|Richey
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|21136.89
|750
|42059.24
|6
|3950.47
|0
|0
|Jason
|Chipman
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8699.68
|1000
|16146
|1388.4
|9952.45
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|13548.15
|0
|45754.86
|7582.24
|32375.82
|0
|8200
|Sara
|Walsh
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|25688.28
|910
|75026.52
|26770.13
|52302.61
|0
|1000
|Terrence
|Fiala
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1.98
|327
|7063.56
|2018.36
|7663.81
|-406.64
|2293.36
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|19728.31
|2700
|34675
|1592.1
|15154.5
|0
|35000
|Donna
|Baringer
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|51596.75
|0
|10159.65
|44.01
|4050.55
|0
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10094.11
|789.7
|82311.92
|2117.28
|60812.27
|0
|0
|Becky
|Ruth
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|40132.17
|3300
|74408
|1088.09
|32498.12
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Knight
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|25739.19
|1950
|97430.17
|1264.45
|62353.06
|0
|0
|Dan
|Stacy
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|106.02
|1721
|29430.46
|8480.94
|33760.41
|0
|500
|Richard
|West
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|909.07
|750
|22830.76
|500
|26801.93
|-5000
|6536
|Shamed
|Dogan
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|649.15
|500
|20325
|2691.03
|55855.8
|0
|0
|Mark
|Sharp
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|411.74
|6496.75
|23536.16
|10781.39
|24198.46
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10884.62
|2652
|68322.61
|40708.55
|87969.6
|0
|0
|Derek
|Grier
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6083.94
|1300
|36196
|31406.54
|130869.5
|0
|0
|Kent
|Haden
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|17467.94
|1550
|42285
|0
|21550.69
|0
|0
|Annette
|Turnbaugh
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8829.11
|8652
|39521.67
|22627.18
|30692.56
|-1325
|0
|Tracy
|Mccreery
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|179257.21
|3248
|87918.77
|1.17
|3940.5
|0
|0
|Bill
|Otto
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2113.64
|3620
|75084.17
|33647.35
|72048.97
|-10556.01
|0
|Raymond
|Lampert
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4715.21
|211.17
|5478.28
|10
|1274.3
|0
|0
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|58634.33
|1287.73
|106169.18
|7935.73
|39944.85
|-5000
|0
|Justin
|Hill
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8954.66
|710
|8870
|6332.09
|12087.8
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Berne
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1093.88
|4411
|83438.74
|21632.8
|76583.19
|0
|0
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2131.21
|760
|18296.51
|5494.73
|16037.31
|0
|0
|Tom
|Hannegan
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2303.65
|2525
|15421
|5167.88
|24630.39
|-5000
|2397.19
|Chris
|Brown
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|5230.59
|8000
|46407
|27662.05
|41100.83
|0
|5400
|Bruce
|Degroot
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|32784.5
|1500
|36192
|2653.47
|8604.6
|0
|3500
|Anne
|Landers
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|326.68
|200
|8559.52
|847.9
|7433.33
|0
|0
|Rick
|Francis
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|51493.57
|4750
|29934.55
|1884.5
|51104.09
|0
|0
|Dan
|Shaul
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|12121.25
|1350
|88084.53
|7103.3
|95516.19
|0
|0
|Angela
|Thomas
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|246.83
|254.43
|4361.68
|2156
|4114.85
|0
|0
|John
|West
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1661.48
|4500
|35908.58
|3551.57
|27523.96
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|Jones
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|744.17
|2100
|36006.54
|3157.16
|31932.42
|0
|2500
|Louis
|Riggs
|2022-08-02 00:00:00
|1014.74
|1750
|8075
|1900.05
|4184.05
|0
|0
|Chris
|Dinkins
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|12383.02
|1900
|11291
|0
|5782.54
|0
|0
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|13535.72
|335
|8285.4
|2191.4
|6463.42
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|46225.46
|6925
|23950
|28744.86
|35651.64
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|7359.13
|0
|25243
|1044.18
|38067.39
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4034.01
|2520
|4070
|0
|10151.85
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|18066.97
|200
|114216.39
|1106.88
|74808.73
|0
|0
|William
|Falkner III
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|14104.36
|600
|23323.06
|499.45
|13564.81
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Pike
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6665.71
|1800
|6550
|447.6
|5476.45
|38
|248
|Barbara
|Phifer
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|11505.67
|605
|605
|4764.57
|4764.57
|0
|0
|Jerome
|Barnes
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|16486.38
|2150
|16981.85
|2160
|4793.23
|-2531.98
|0
|Mary
|Coleman
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|39236.42
|850
|21821
|325.48
|10411.09
|0
|0
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|823.17
|3800
|18507
|15056.98
|25047.17
|0
|0
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|18033.41
|1300
|50877.43
|2186.69
|26726.81
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Munzinger
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|0
|1571.17
|75682.25
|35132.51
|85867.82
|0
|0
|Erica
|Hoffman
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2384.55
|1110
|15000
|5872.05
|33293.64
|0
|0
|Michael
|Davis
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|863.75
|1300
|36995.71
|278.44
|28209.59
|-5000
|20100
|Trish
|Gunby
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|48911.14
|1728.49
|85780.95
|33711.35
|114171.16
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|30169.53
|1824.29
|45666.88
|1142.41
|23743.23
|0
|0
|John
|Wiemann
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|115150.78
|4946
|173672.48
|1681.98
|60386.49
|0
|0
|Keri
|Ingle
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|31128.78
|4853.45
|106640.01
|42395.52
|82587.28
|-5000
|0
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|12168.09
|8970.17
|162184.13
|31400.66
|137107.52
|0
|0
|Bennie
|Cook
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|4451.4
|1700
|20554.01
|760.66
|19076.62
|0
|1378.65
|Rasheen
|Aldridge
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|14524.27
|170
|20789.88
|0
|5131.42
|0
|0
|Johanna
|Doll
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|8225.75
|10
|51445.02
|38.4
|42940.83
|0
|11012
|Bill
|Hardwick
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6675.62
|947
|21552.79
|947.88
|11463.45
|0
|5300
|Emily
|Weber
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|13453.83
|1715
|43484.65
|366.69
|29162.15
|0
|0
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|28257.9
|310
|43708.97
|332.43
|25879.67
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|15114.89
|2150
|61081.42
|4588
|43659.11
|0
|9000
|Sean
|Pouche
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|10413.69
|1420
|17523.12
|2581.22
|7056.31
|0
|3000
|Robert
|Sauls
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|9284.41
|35
|109747.76
|96.14
|95508.13
|0
|1471.14
|Travis
|Smith
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|812.2
|3200
|3200
|4521.5
|4521.5
|3200
|53900
|Hardy
|Billington
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|22019.11
|525
|176681.29
|1072.16
|56935.87
|0
|15650
|Doug
|Clemens
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|31119.6
|950
|41373.57
|750.39
|12061.26
|0
|0
|Raychel
|Proudie
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|16591.67
|25
|20718.48
|0.99
|7264.99
|0
|0
|Cheri
|Reisch
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|48.67
|1222
|67777.72
|23755.31
|69101.6
|0
|0
|Hannah
|Kelly
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|13351.49
|2800
|15546
|2802.63
|6154.51
|0
|3500
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|6976.79
|685
|69324.85
|16395.58
|56259.82
|-5000
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|3951.75
|550
|42982.1
|3560.73
|39030.35
|0
|9900
|Nola
|Wood
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|2077.71
|440
|2195.97
|1184.27
|1995.27
|0
|0
|Eric
|Holmes
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|1.77
|109
|22793.32
|14597.08
|21570.42
|0
|0
|Bridget
|Moore
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|447.94
|3650
|62677.65
|12741.41
|61396.56
|0
|0
|David
|Gregory
|2020-11-03 00:00:00
|83218.56
|8850
|147306.02
|7800.93
|65247.47
|0
|13181
