 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 election filing reports: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on December 3, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Jason Bean25059.8917718177183.83.8027000
AngelaMosley56076.671181473839.46320.9215316.3800
GregRazer92072.776600242386.226673.41169684.7500
DebLavender22795.3260591020296.69106131.241044930.8600
SteveRoberts 84482.95875405011.653661.64322651.36072454.65
HollyRehder69040.3335925.91318670.3913443.17434469.700
JohnRizzo295405.998700367393.65915.0580926.1100
ElaineGannon35571.8414885798789246.8844986.19073672.01
KarlaEslinger156039.02106091060931743.431743.40150000
DennyHoskins135150.95275060536.220516.7439937.6400
RichardOrr8646.934618333.455676.7412287.2600
DougBeck54534.1523200.03251416.9352184.28527307.5200
RickBrattin31449.478000226918.6923712.94285830.0700
JudyBaker7463.9252315494026.19113671.47491518.1915003000
TammyHarty5628.24454270.02174611528.0200
More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »