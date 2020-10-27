 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 27, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
VictorAbundis2281.8692515621.23707.7512230.87-2646.25110.75
DanielCherry363.8252863.65741.92499.8500
ChrisDinkins15483.02335093917505782.5400
WilliamWayne9.998002235.131640.011996.1400
BradleyHudson13298.2210004200100371.1500
AWallingford54603.3650013604.69806.052512.7100
MichaelMcGirl34297.08525084339.264014030.9120007314.57
AdamSchwadron2357.0451509493.336244.2214010.430745.74
SusanShumway3011.453785561.53728.052297.1100
RandyPietzman6360.66081441.89355.555210.6700
DanHoux43424.597850218275.274588.41107387.4100
AngieSchaefer2307.542776.1313190.742987.213038.08-4502154.88
EdwinLewis5315.08281016167.474068.4310692.8700
SteveButz41867.28330044393.2812602529032500
DeanVanSchoiack9010.94712517068.216037.628682.404500
NealBarnes9545.64885425548.332128.0113277.0206020.52
Bruce Sassmann4735.73235045297.742435.9540539.8025000
Darrell Atchison12698.58690051193.61142.2137722.82023320
MikeHenderson54695.76350221384.012417.7246139.9100
DavidEvans10421.7150019622.42724.9513604.33-40000
ChrisSander14877.16752535073.06293.2619459.5500025000
Joe Adams12653.46275014015.96387.953109.9700
MarthaStevens29662.64275017363.43185.497352.3300
WilliamHeisse3877.8627604930205.181746.9201300
DaleSpeelman130217.86217.861035.861857.8600
Mike Englert1572.89733.24733.240000
BradleyPollitt22753.35255060274.875524711.3500
JermondMosley11477.26500031043.56016550.9500
MikeHaffner49415.13475073500253.5400
RandallRailsback5909.57250041000152.3900
JasonChipman9088.081500151461681.218564.0500
WilliamFalkner III14003.819339.3622723.0612109.3313065.3600
BillOwen14423.91245038381.5450923305.5900
PatriciaLewis16602.88397482168.21116.5262625.9300
JamesShackelford15706.1411498.1281627.1439364.5764022.1400
WillardHaley15146.42027192.9627511298.58012000
LisaRees1727.061004395.413852068.3500
AnneLanders974.5827108359.524746.276585.4300
JamesWilliams1620.551753259.65266.81639.100
RickRoeber3746.761040.634896.3216663.921127.3505000
YolandaYoung4335.66325012396.6408303.18-6000
RonaldCopeland3009.11125032879.46182.4729528.1400
NickSchroer68045.3213625170252310.266906.7800
KarenPlanalp337.14827.46152.53539.294896.500
BrendaMcKinney169.5503297.351734.092837.8500
NeilSmith2359.7911005038.65418.133374.8600
ConnieSimmons18.543104199.853394.643941.3100
AdrianPlank17842.27687855150.7114007.4536995.2900
AnnKelley8881.98110024464.69131.4317363.6604506.45
AnnetteTurnbaugh8344.01747638345.6721936.2830001.66-13250
RodgerReedy12421.88401522740898.1311191.0900
Barry Hovis7648.35544011222.321197.372572.43025350
AaronGriesheimer49089.21125002195013088500
JohnSimmons27535.9746959681.5672.6148.9400
AnnZimpfer12362.118884.8541769.3919530.1929339.3249005350.97
JamesMurphy14011.14288761533.1910378.2142760.1702082.29
PeggyMcGaugh17990.631300770001237.6600
DorothyBailey12080.1510555147075919.739990.1900
RonHicks1514.010155010151.8510151.8500
AaronMais3880.875072751313.533394.200
TomHannegan9946.5310146128963625.1719462.5107397.19
BruceDegroot38938.9714096346921756.435951.1303500
JustinHill19576.75491081602018.165755.7100
IngridBurnett6124.12252554232.011482.1555817.47010500
MindiSmith574.634024119.241024.213182.6100
HermanMorse6505.0750029035017612.3907273.33
PatriciaPike6275.31230047505028.855028.85210210
TimTaylor4651.26696532979.2311761.7527400.7404500
MarleneTerry2478.753004919.6502437.8400
AlexRiley5698.09929523248.3317856.1421260.8300
JohannaDoll6254.1562049435.021468.8642902.43-3811012
ChrisHager12421.91432916944.651860.914232.7400
JeromeBarnes19028.36100014831.85404.812633.2302531.98
MichaelStephens24513.9554402819005942.6100
CrystalQuade48268.2813444.540775.684530.7213016.300
TerrenceFiala674.981163.136736.565755645.4502700
TravisFitzwater43041.161154660712.572323.6620373.6700
SarahUnsicker15430.133350.27950.42450.034272.0200
JamieBurger7931.4115052415.2163.0743401.6050
GabrielJones1801.33484533906.546289.6328775.2625002500
JeffPorter18973.856125114016.391026.973701.8500
BillKidd23550.48789646751.34456.6775018.7400
MitchellBoggs 5889.77130052869.1463.6843629.3309000
MarkEllebracht40388.3961799514.6623.8961693.51-70000
RudyVeit21324.01140025952.89135516318.8600
JamesKalberloh3600.9180019465015364.0901250
BeckyRuth37920.261514671108431.8231410.0300
SaraWalsh51548.41866074116.527.1425532.4801000
KipKendrick99024.03730050709.283.1613374.8900
MichaelO'Donnell2364.77487533451.568553.6427763.9600
TracyMccreery176010.382493184670.77131.143939.3300
KurtisGregory18920.1400049577.432171.2524540.1200
HelenaWebb3824.810430.691556.5426709.8379564.4400
DavidGregory82169.4915398138456.027364.3657446.54013181
JohnBlack26801.18730516569.693500.55210.4500
LouisRiggs4164.79167563252096.752284.300
TracyGrundy199.38327.137375.66640.57050.1500
DerrickNowlin2881.42259.6816387.413024.5511104.58039.47
ColbyMurphy2918.5130609745.412512.096531.2300
BenBaker11736.692927.7381522.222248.5958694.9900
EdwinHogan901.08602082.98430.911181.900
ShamedDogan2840.1819251982524242.2353164.7700
DanStacy6865.96590527709.463396.0925279.470500
Jeff Coleman20188.98430078856.95915.8857116.2200
ChrisBrown24892.647310384072243.0313438.7805400
JEggleston55195.18160026296609.924800.1500
NolaWood2821.981505.971755.97305.8981100
DaveGriffith26954.196874137481.52817.45108773.2900
DarleneGraham1203.74001120.251120.2500
NancyRagan586.082004614.88993.287543.5702300
Mary Coleman38711.97875209715006.9910085.6100
Cynthia Nugent842.058503325.713235.074616.950250
MarvinManring123.69199516253.537921.9415119.8400
JessicaDeVoto868.7115438492.031506.477214.9700
RaychelProudie16567.663530.9720693.481501.24726400
DaveGragg2170.121425.56183.472552.614637.100
BrianSeitz2786.6785015728.571004.7612688.3300
SuziePollock3551.06030816.140020808.6300
AndrewMcDaniel3781.91110016100324.2113279.1300
BillOtto42697571171464.1723687.738401.626443.910556.01
YvonneChong1050.291654.4116052.152201.0912098.6802259.18
LeePitman4747.64353015891.673091.8311071.111396.291396.29
MarkSharp4733.13822417039.419627.4913417.0700
EricaHoffman7646.674451389018021.6427421.5900
Charles Basye52386.7510260.89249598.98789219962.4609
KevinWindham8285.7115050525.34325.540385.1600
EricHolmes14972.83130022484.324430.346522.1700
EmilyWeber12105.52313441769.65478.9628795.4600
BrendaShields41447.291135038564.51726121788.1100
HardyBillington22566.271250176156.29055863.71015650
DonaldMayhew6496.36150012330.0206100.16018725.57
ElizabethFogle34809.7517983.5153213.9678425.18105706.8600
CynthiaBerne18315.681125276877.7424846.854950.3900
TonyLovasco13722.05014886.756109.818943.2700
TrishGunby80894.614844.1384052.4649470.4480459.8100
JeredTaylor2892.01100010976.42218.9811109.1500
DougRichey20392.89595041309.2403944.4700
WadeKiefer15359.373973.3721830.414562.96105.4700
PaulaBrown48941.171737465670.6127990.1647261.0500
CraigFishel21130.39470045754.8615521.7124793.5808200
JoshuaHurlbert12277.85450036372.4812950.0218502.15010000
CurtisTrent138123.5214996961591033.2430449.9400
GregorySharpe20620.41390031975013562.4035000
ShaneRoden8403.3180025243037023.3100
JohnBoyd274.16928.128126.842148.435780.2902700
DonnaBaringer51640.7652010159.653374.444006.5400
TerryBurgess2137.252856.4125989.414525.6323561.6300
AdamSchnelting21108.29686741066.031925.514063500
AshleyAune15860.44472973686.5134514.9651769.7100
Robert Crump231.31026005002357.2401500
MichaelBurton1370.36110014659.3414046.8215927.2702447.08
HannahKelly16354.12200012746828.513351.8803500
SeanPouche11574.91465016103.122374.154475.09-1689.33000
DougClemens35919.99251040423.571106.0311310.8700
TerryThompson12329.2779008022.2117987.5419487.54-500010000
KariChesney13954.794059.430622.512389.2610585.2200
JacqueSample8202.21553028927.925840.6319982.1400
LisaThomas6962.481895.742432.195.9635469.6209900
SteveHelms17010.2920032.271250.6221784.2265692.0400
Christine Hyman10438.28587325621.657631.2616493.290274.81
Margaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern70282.337371104881.4513073.5432009.1205000
JeffKnight26553.64925095480.171114.3961088.6100
RobVescovo194178.41630261693733521.7976186.200
DirkDeaton17922.09300044876.6213022405.2600
JohnWest713.05400031408.585850.5523972.3900
DanShaul17874.552075086734.5334435.0888412.8900
JohnWiemann112340.7633288168726.4813552.4358704.5100
LaDonnaAppelbaum39545.93355043398.971432.1326087.2404761.43
MichaelDavis7672.19280035695.71125.627931.15025100
CheriReisch22581.98235066555.72417.5945346.2900
KeriIngle66949.276185.34101786.568766.9940191.7605000
RustyBlack6316.3921006150102.75444.7500
BarbaraPhifer15665.24749152499.1226555.835777.6900
IanMackey29487.654074.6243842.59349.0122600.8200
BennieCook3512.0650018854.011168.4118315.9601378.65
Bishop Davidson17176.892913.1956579.561802.6739024.9700
RobertSauls9345.5512798.36109712.7642964.5895411.9901471.14
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway17552.891294458931.4210881.4139071.1109000
RhondaDolan27687.37831368639.8525426.2839864.2405000
BridgetMoore9539.35735059027.6521202.3448655.1500
GretchenBangert16676.5240009510.185529.537464.5602076.01
DavidSmith137773.3124571315681.6518004.41151219.8700
BillHardwick7078.5215020605.79210.8910515.5705300
WesleyRogers28780.44682559292.18108.7312210.970500
