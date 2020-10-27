8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: House

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Victor
|Abundis
|2281.86
|925
|15621.2
|3707.75
|12230.87
|-2646.25
|110.75
|Daniel
|Cherry
|363.8
|25
|2863.65
|741.9
|2499.85
|0
|0
|Chris
|Dinkins
|15483.02
|3350
|9391
|750
|5782.54
|0
|0
|William
|Wayne
|9.99
|800
|2235.13
|1640.01
|1996.14
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|13298.22
|1000
|4200
|100
|371.15
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|54603.36
|500
|13604.69
|806.05
|2512.71
|0
|0
|Michael
|McGirl
|34297.08
|5250
|84339.26
|40
|14030.91
|2000
|7314.57
|Adam
|Schwadron
|2357.04
|5150
|9493.33
|6244.22
|14010.43
|0
|745.74
|Susan
|Shumway
|3011.45
|378
|5561.53
|728.05
|2297.11
|0
|0
|Randy
|Pietzman
|6360.66
|0
|81441.89
|355.5
|55210.67
|0
|0
|Dan
|Houx
|43424.59
|7850
|218275.27
|4588.41
|107387.41
|0
|0
|Angie
|Schaefer
|2307.54
|2776.13
|13190.74
|2987.2
|13038.08
|-450
|2154.88
|Edwin
|Lewis
|5315.08
|2810
|16167.47
|4068.43
|10692.87
|0
|0
|Steve
|Butz
|41867.28
|3300
|44393.28
|1260
|2529
|0
|32500
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|9010.94
|7125
|17068.21
|6037.62
|8682.4
|0
|4500
|Neal
|Barnes
|9545.64
|8854
|25548.33
|2128.01
|13277.02
|0
|6020.52
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|4735.73
|2350
|45297.74
|2435.95
|40539.8
|0
|25000
|Darrell
|Atchison
|12698.58
|6900
|51193.61
|142.21
|37722.82
|0
|23320
|Mike
|Henderson
|54695.7
|6350
|221384.01
|2417.72
|46139.91
|0
|0
|David
|Evans
|10421.71
|500
|19622.42
|724.95
|13604.33
|-4000
|0
|Chris
|Sander
|14877.16
|7525
|35073.06
|293.26
|19459.5
|5000
|25000
|Joe
|Adams
|12653.46
|2750
|14015.96
|387.95
|3109.97
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|29662.64
|2750
|17363.43
|185.49
|7352.33
|0
|0
|William
|Heisse
|3877.86
|2760
|4930
|205.18
|1746.92
|0
|1300
|Dale
|Speelman
|130
|217.86
|217.86
|1035.86
|1857.86
|0
|0
|Mike
|Englert
|1572.89
|733.24
|733.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|22753.35
|2550
|60274.8
|755
|24711.35
|0
|0
|Jermond
|Mosley
|11477.26
|5000
|31043.56
|0
|16550.95
|0
|0
|Mike
|Haffner
|49415.13
|4750
|7350
|0
|253.54
|0
|0
|Randall
|Railsback
|5909.57
|2500
|4100
|0
|152.39
|0
|0
|Jason
|Chipman
|9088.08
|1500
|15146
|1681.21
|8564.05
|0
|0
|William
|Falkner III
|14003.81
|9339.36
|22723.06
|12109.33
|13065.36
|0
|0
|Bill
|Owen
|14423.91
|2450
|38381.5
|4509
|23305.59
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Lewis
|16602.88
|3974
|82168.21
|116.52
|62625.93
|0
|0
|James
|Shackelford
|15706.14
|11498.12
|81627.14
|39364.57
|64022.14
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|15146.42
|0
|27192.96
|275
|11298.58
|0
|12000
|Lisa
|Rees
|1727.06
|100
|4395.41
|385
|2068.35
|0
|0
|Anne
|Landers
|974.58
|2710
|8359.52
|4746.27
|6585.43
|0
|0
|James
|Williams
|1620.55
|175
|3259.65
|266.8
|1639.1
|0
|0
|Rick
|Roeber
|3746.76
|1040.6
|34896.32
|16663.9
|21127.35
|0
|5000
|Yolanda
|Young
|4335.66
|3250
|12396.64
|0
|8303.18
|-600
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|3009.11
|1250
|32879.46
|182.47
|29528.14
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|68045.32
|13625
|17025
|2310.26
|6906.78
|0
|0
|Karen
|Planalp
|337.14
|827.4
|6152.53
|539.29
|4896.5
|0
|0
|Brenda
|McKinney
|169.5
|50
|3297.35
|1734.09
|2837.85
|0
|0
|Neil
|Smith
|2359.79
|1100
|5038.65
|418.13
|3374.86
|0
|0
|Connie
|Simmons
|18.54
|310
|4199.85
|3394.64
|3941.31
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|17842.27
|6878
|55150.71
|14007.45
|36995.29
|0
|0
|Ann
|Kelley
|8881.98
|1100
|24464.69
|131.43
|17363.66
|0
|4506.45
|Annette
|Turnbaugh
|8344.01
|7476
|38345.67
|21936.28
|30001.66
|-1325
|0
|Rodger
|Reedy
|12421.88
|4015
|22740
|898.13
|11191.09
|0
|0
|Barry
|Hovis
|7648.35
|5440
|11222.32
|1197.37
|2572.43
|0
|25350
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|49089.21
|12500
|21950
|130
|885
|0
|0
|John
|Simmons
|27535.97
|4695
|9681.56
|72.6
|148.94
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|12362.11
|8884.85
|41769.39
|19530.19
|29339.32
|4900
|5350.97
|James
|Murphy
|14011.14
|2887
|61533.19
|10378.21
|42760.17
|0
|2082.29
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|17990.63
|1300
|7700
|0
|1237.66
|0
|0
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|12080.15
|10555
|14707
|5919.73
|9990.19
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|1514.01
|0
|1550
|10151.85
|10151.85
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Mais
|3880.8
|750
|7275
|1313.53
|3394.2
|0
|0
|Tom
|Hannegan
|9946.53
|10146
|12896
|3625.17
|19462.51
|0
|7397.19
|Bruce
|Degroot
|38938.97
|14096
|34692
|1756.43
|5951.13
|0
|3500
|Justin
|Hill
|19576.75
|4910
|8160
|2018.16
|5755.71
|0
|0
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|6124.12
|2525
|54232.01
|1482.15
|55817.47
|0
|10500
|Mindi
|Smith
|574.63
|402
|4119.24
|1024.21
|3182.61
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|6505.07
|500
|29035
|0
|17612.39
|0
|7273.33
|Patricia
|Pike
|6275.31
|2300
|4750
|5028.85
|5028.85
|210
|210
|Tim
|Taylor
|4651.26
|6965
|32979.23
|11761.75
|27400.74
|0
|4500
|Marlene
|Terry
|2478.75
|300
|4919.65
|0
|2437.84
|0
|0
|Alex
|Riley
|5698.09
|9295
|23248.33
|17856.14
|21260.83
|0
|0
|Johanna
|Doll
|6254.15
|620
|49435.02
|1468.86
|42902.43
|-38
|11012
|Chris
|Hager
|12421.91
|4329
|16944.65
|1860.91
|4232.74
|0
|0
|Jerome
|Barnes
|19028.36
|1000
|14831.85
|404.81
|2633.23
|0
|2531.98
|Michael
|Stephens
|24513.95
|5440
|28190
|0
|5942.61
|0
|0
|Crystal
|Quade
|48268.28
|13444.5
|40775.68
|4530.72
|13016.3
|0
|0
|Terrence
|Fiala
|674.98
|1163.13
|6736.56
|575
|5645.45
|0
|2700
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|43041.16
|11546
|60712.57
|2323.66
|20373.67
|0
|0
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|15430.13
|3350.2
|7950.4
|2450.03
|4272.02
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Burger
|7931.4
|1150
|52415.21
|63.07
|43401.6
|0
|50
|Gabriel
|Jones
|1801.33
|4845
|33906.54
|6289.63
|28775.26
|2500
|2500
|Jeff
|Porter
|18973.85
|6125
|114016.39
|1026.9
|73701.85
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|23550.48
|7896
|46751.3
|4456.67
|75018.74
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|5889.77
|1300
|52869.1
|463.68
|43629.33
|0
|9000
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|40388.3
|9617
|99514.66
|23.89
|61693.51
|-7000
|0
|Rudy
|Veit
|21324.01
|1400
|25952.89
|1355
|16318.86
|0
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|3600.91
|800
|19465
|0
|15364.09
|0
|1250
|Becky
|Ruth
|37920.26
|15146
|71108
|431.82
|31410.03
|0
|0
|Sara
|Walsh
|51548.41
|8660
|74116.52
|7.14
|25532.48
|0
|1000
|Kip
|Kendrick
|99024.03
|7300
|50709.2
|83.16
|13374.89
|0
|0
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|2364.77
|4875
|33451.56
|8553.64
|27763.96
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Mccreery
|176010.38
|24931
|84670.77
|131.14
|3939.33
|0
|0
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|18920.1
|4000
|49577.43
|2171.25
|24540.12
|0
|0
|Helena
|Webb
|3824.8
|10430.6
|91556.54
|26709.83
|79564.44
|0
|0
|David
|Gregory
|82169.49
|15398
|138456.02
|7364.36
|57446.54
|0
|13181
|John
|Black
|26801.18
|7305
|16569.69
|3500.5
|5210.45
|0
|0
|Louis
|Riggs
|4164.79
|1675
|6325
|2096.75
|2284.3
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|199.38
|327.13
|7375.66
|640.5
|7050.15
|0
|0
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|2881.4
|2259.68
|16387.41
|3024.55
|11104.58
|0
|39.47
|Colby
|Murphy
|2918.51
|3060
|9745.41
|2512.09
|6531.23
|0
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|11736.69
|2927.73
|81522.22
|2248.59
|58694.99
|0
|0
|Edwin
|Hogan
|901.08
|60
|2082.98
|430.91
|1181.9
|0
|0
|Shamed
|Dogan
|2840.18
|1925
|19825
|24242.23
|53164.77
|0
|0
|Dan
|Stacy
|6865.96
|5905
|27709.46
|3396.09
|25279.47
|0
|500
|Jeff
|Coleman
|20188.98
|4300
|78856.95
|915.88
|57116.22
|0
|0
|Chris
|Brown
|24892.64
|7310
|38407
|2243.03
|13438.78
|0
|5400
|J
|Eggleston
|55195.18
|1600
|26296
|609.92
|4800.15
|0
|0
|Nola
|Wood
|2821.98
|1505.97
|1755.97
|305.89
|811
|0
|0
|Dave
|Griffith
|26954.19
|6874
|137481.5
|2817.45
|108773.29
|0
|0
|Darlene
|Graham
|1203.74
|0
|0
|1120.25
|1120.25
|0
|0
|Nancy
|Ragan
|586.08
|200
|4614.88
|993.28
|7543.57
|0
|2300
|Mary
|Coleman
|38711.9
|7875
|20971
|5006.99
|10085.61
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|842.05
|850
|3325.71
|3235.07
|4616.95
|0
|250
|Marvin
|Manring
|123.69
|1995
|16253.53
|7921.94
|15119.84
|0
|0
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|868.71
|1543
|8492.03
|1506.47
|7214.97
|0
|0
|Raychel
|Proudie
|16567.66
|3530.97
|20693.48
|1501.24
|7264
|0
|0
|Dave
|Gragg
|2170.12
|1425.5
|6183.47
|2552.61
|4637.1
|0
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|2786.67
|850
|15728.57
|1004.76
|12688.33
|0
|0
|Suzie
|Pollock
|3551.06
|0
|30816.1
|400
|20808.63
|0
|0
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|3781.91
|1100
|16100
|324.21
|13279.13
|0
|0
|Bill
|Otto
|42697
|5711
|71464.17
|23687.7
|38401.62
|6443.9
|10556.01
|Yvonne
|Chong
|1050.29
|1654.41
|16052.15
|2201.09
|12098.68
|0
|2259.18
|Lee
|Pitman
|4747.64
|3530
|15891.67
|3091.83
|11071.11
|1396.29
|1396.29
|Mark
|Sharp
|4733.13
|8224
|17039.41
|9627.49
|13417.07
|0
|0
|Erica
|Hoffman
|7646.6
|7445
|13890
|18021.64
|27421.59
|0
|0
|Charles
|Basye
|52386.75
|10260.89
|249598.98
|789
|219962.46
|0
|9
|Kevin
|Windham
|8285.7
|1150
|50525.34
|325.5
|40385.16
|0
|0
|Eric
|Holmes
|14972.83
|1300
|22484.32
|4430.34
|6522.17
|0
|0
|Emily
|Weber
|12105.52
|3134
|41769.65
|478.96
|28795.46
|0
|0
|Brenda
|Shields
|41447.29
|11350
|38564.5
|17261
|21788.11
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|22566.27
|1250
|176156.29
|0
|55863.71
|0
|15650
|Donald
|Mayhew
|6496.36
|1500
|12330.02
|0
|6100.16
|0
|18725.57
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|34809.75
|17983.5
|153213.96
|78425.18
|105706.86
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Berne
|18315.68
|11252
|76877.74
|24846.8
|54950.39
|0
|0
|Tony
|Lovasco
|13722.05
|0
|14886.75
|6109.81
|8943.27
|0
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|80894.6
|14844.13
|84052.46
|49470.44
|80459.81
|0
|0
|Jered
|Taylor
|2892.01
|1000
|10976.42
|218.98
|11109.15
|0
|0
|Doug
|Richey
|20392.89
|5950
|41309.24
|0
|3944.47
|0
|0
|Wade
|Kiefer
|15359.37
|3973.37
|21830.41
|4562.9
|6105.47
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|48941.17
|17374
|65670.61
|27990.16
|47261.05
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|21130.39
|4700
|45754.86
|15521.71
|24793.58
|0
|8200
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|12277.85
|4500
|36372.48
|12950.02
|18502.15
|0
|10000
|Curtis
|Trent
|138123.52
|14996
|96159
|1033.24
|30449.94
|0
|0
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|20620.41
|3900
|31975
|0
|13562.4
|0
|35000
|Shane
|Roden
|8403.31
|800
|25243
|0
|37023.31
|0
|0
|John
|Boyd
|274.16
|928.12
|8126.84
|2148.43
|5780.29
|0
|2700
|Donna
|Baringer
|51640.76
|520
|10159.65
|3374.44
|4006.54
|0
|0
|Terry
|Burgess
|2137.25
|2856.41
|25989.41
|4525.63
|23561.63
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schnelting
|21108.29
|6867
|41066.03
|1925.51
|40635
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|15860.44
|4729
|73686.51
|34514.96
|51769.71
|0
|0
|Robert
|Crump
|231.31
|0
|2600
|500
|2357.24
|0
|1500
|Michael
|Burton
|1370.36
|1100
|14659.34
|14046.82
|15927.27
|0
|2447.08
|Hannah
|Kelly
|16354.12
|2000
|12746
|828.51
|3351.88
|0
|3500
|Sean
|Pouche
|11574.91
|4650
|16103.12
|2374.15
|4475.09
|-1689.3
|3000
|Doug
|Clemens
|35919.99
|2510
|40423.57
|1106.03
|11310.87
|0
|0
|Terry
|Thompson
|12329.27
|7900
|8022.21
|17987.54
|19487.54
|-5000
|10000
|Kari
|Chesney
|13954.79
|4059.4
|30622.51
|2389.26
|10585.22
|0
|0
|Jacque
|Sample
|8202.21
|5530
|28927.92
|5840.63
|19982.14
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|6962.48
|1895.7
|42432.1
|95.96
|35469.62
|0
|9900
|Steve
|Helms
|17010.29
|20032.2
|71250.62
|21784.22
|65692.04
|0
|0
|Christine
|Hyman
|10438.28
|5873
|25621.65
|7631.26
|16493.29
|0
|274.81
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|70282.33
|7371
|104881.45
|13073.54
|32009.12
|0
|5000
|Jeff
|Knight
|26553.64
|9250
|95480.17
|1114.39
|61088.61
|0
|0
|Rob
|Vescovo
|194178.41
|63026
|169373
|3521.79
|76186.2
|0
|0
|Dirk
|Deaton
|17922.09
|3000
|44876.62
|130
|22405.26
|0
|0
|John
|West
|713.05
|4000
|31408.58
|5850.55
|23972.39
|0
|0
|Dan
|Shaul
|17874.55
|20750
|86734.53
|34435.08
|88412.89
|0
|0
|John
|Wiemann
|112340.76
|33288
|168726.48
|13552.43
|58704.51
|0
|0
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|39545.93
|3550
|43398.97
|1432.13
|26087.24
|0
|4761.43
|Michael
|Davis
|7672.19
|2800
|35695.71
|125.6
|27931.15
|0
|25100
|Cheri
|Reisch
|22581.98
|2350
|66555.72
|417.59
|45346.29
|0
|0
|Keri
|Ingle
|66949.27
|6185.34
|101786.56
|8766.99
|40191.76
|0
|5000
|Rusty
|Black
|6316.39
|2100
|6150
|102.75
|444.75
|0
|0
|Barbara
|Phifer
|15665.24
|7491
|52499.12
|26555.8
|35777.69
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|29487.65
|4074.62
|43842.59
|349.01
|22600.82
|0
|0
|Bennie
|Cook
|3512.06
|500
|18854.01
|1168.41
|18315.96
|0
|1378.65
|Bishop
|Davidson
|17176.89
|2913.19
|56579.56
|1802.67
|39024.97
|0
|0
|Robert
|Sauls
|9345.55
|12798.36
|109712.76
|42964.58
|95411.99
|0
|1471.14
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|17552.89
|12944
|58931.42
|10881.41
|39071.11
|0
|9000
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|27687.37
|8313
|68639.85
|25426.28
|39864.24
|0
|5000
|Bridget
|Moore
|9539.35
|7350
|59027.65
|21202.34
|48655.15
|0
|0
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|16676.52
|4000
|9510.18
|5529.53
|7464.56
|0
|2076.01
|David
|Smith
|137773.31
|24571
|315681.65
|18004.41
|151219.87
|0
|0
|Bill
|Hardwick
|7078.5
|2150
|20605.79
|210.89
|10515.57
|0
|5300
|Wesley
|Rogers
|28780.44
|6825
|59292.18
|108.73
|12210.97
|0
|500
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.