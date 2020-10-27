 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 27, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
JamesCoyne67.6817152043.41744.321975.7200
RaymondKinney2547.46216016331.353222.0913783.8900
AngelaMosley44583.591900562025.463453.9714995.4600
GregRazer92146.1816343235786.222335.99163011.3400
RichardOrr13977.64134517987.45965.496610.5200
DavidMartin239.041002430353500
Jason Bean7345.6925173343962.3528015.3315946.16-2000027000
DavidLenihan37462.44720970212.6530220.6388073.91-30222.5153522.72
TammyHarty7329.242474225.022290.219782.0200
Barbara Washington69010.3723575.05174462.0512737.25107739.7704507
JohnRizzo285621.0439077356693.65951.3580011.0600
SteveRoberts 68950.7513559384477.65540.16318449.56072454.65
RickBrattin47162.4126525218918.693533.59262117.13-73500
ElaineGannon29933.7217659649932783.2535739.31073672.01
DougBeck86838.0348775228216.9220367.62475123.2400
DebLavender103066.5461908.06994237.69576877.12938799.6200
LaurenArthur334637.9259222.36121219.12154163.1189455.61010877.7
KarlaEslinger168375.225700570015000150000150000
DennyHoskins157918.692997957786.2209519420.900
MikeMoon24774.9513625257443.81830.19199347.02055.96
Michael Hebron31.2601100782.091075.7477
MichaelYounghanz1247.57511016983.69614.512483.05461.28461.28
HollyRehder47908.1223819282744.485686.72419676-170000
More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »