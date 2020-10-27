8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: PACs

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|5612.04
|269.16
|10463.54
|0
|635.74
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|16100
|0
|61150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|0
|1100
|0
|2905.28
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|25000
|41805
|1074155
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|6301.58
|0
|9392.11
|0
|1465.07
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|20580.65
|0
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|3694.1
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|1160.84
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|3201.04
|3260
|34733
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|79721.18
|0
|102706.12
|0
|1981.44
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|713.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|73285.59
|0
|112297.59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|486738.21
|112270.39
|3798189.65
|16838.21
|687671.82
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|48388.36
|233.78
|74384.25
|0
|2728.74
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|16593.18
|0
|13766
|850
|3400
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|2471.79
|10000
|173245
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|70496.51
|0
|24466.85
|0
|496.94
|0
|299.34
|Missouri First
|379.06
|250
|64800
|0
|78
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|4443.38
|0
|17854.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|8783.96
|15000
|58000
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|21130.45
|0
|70500
|0
|149.75
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|3191.15
|5005
|36825
|18.26
|788.47
|-1075
|52010
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|4819.06
|0
|42535.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|11136.61
|17038.21
|77308.03
|37.35
|977.92
|0
|79750
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|33879.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|4957.28
|2920
|4120
|750
|3000
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|8665.91
|2500
|153750
|1060.51
|33109.54
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|17155.57
|2208
|22481.92
|3644.27
|3800.27
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|155542.04
|2782.5
|99339.12
|5
|1591.3
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|192260.48
|0
|165048.15
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|Warren County Democrats
|942.01
|1400
|5458.88
|1572
|3594.73
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|54564.35
|0
|216725.99
|1000
|156435.64
|0
|0
|Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC
|474.96
|0
|1000
|0
|625
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|30690.69
|0
|27422.83
|0
|314
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|5476.68
|0
|2500
|6.95
|69.6
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|10391.93
|25000
|60500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|170513.54
|25000
|159575.16
|0
|19358.14
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|3511.25
|900
|4560
|499
|2941.53
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|108076.44
|11000
|90881.93
|0
|5698.75
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|554632.07
|0
|278924.3
|0
|18180.76
|0
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|77083.87
|5450
|76062.84
|0
|29947.71
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|229620.65
|0
|562443.54
|0
|76220.64
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|39272.75
|6000
|279300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|3622.81
|0
|71838.17
|0
|31626.03
|0
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|55432.27
|0
|199826.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|651.25
|175
|3080.73
|323.59
|2568.08
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee
|500
|11500
|11500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC
|19209.66
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account
|5004.3
|50000
|70000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|85807.12
|3023.32
|47234.11
|500
|6046.31
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|916982.8
|23390.57
|658482.7
|180
|3135.46
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|60002.57
|8559.5
|168652.01
|0
|103015.27
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|14166.95
|15000
|90142
|35.31
|213.81
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2500
|0
|1139
|0
|247.54
|0
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|58058.73
|4261.13
|116864.59
|18.95
|408.05
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|2718.06
|0
|13146.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of College Republicans
|4770.63
|157.52
|157.52
|726.95
|726.95
|0
|0
|Missouri Solutions
|681.28
|0
|2500
|0
|108
|0
|0
|Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC
|436.91
|610
|6081.9
|775.84
|3288.62
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|763836.88
|7827000
|15253797.49
|8655583.52
|21266093.85
|1163701.07
|1769880.91
|Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC
|15000
|40000
|40000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU Missouri State Council PAC
|1235.71
|1000
|111000
|0
|45
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|95246.57
|4.02
|944539.93
|0
|25136
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|140950.25
|14029.86
|403489.82
|0
|49382.29
|0
|698.29
|SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC
|18260.91
|0
|27500
|0
|42
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|16707.12
|14380
|296311.05
|3121.59
|6728.83
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee
|47978.18
|0
|8794
|1250
|5423
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|65132.95
|4157.55
|44385.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|36321.2
|0
|72975.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|89492.36
|179000
|469000
|2834
|5118
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|1029.76
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|3159.58
|195
|24565.5
|5605.3
|16782.75
|-4222.77
|525.08
|Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC
|1152.18
|2645
|7084
|2168.95
|5924.82
|0
|0
|AFSCME Special Account
|16324
|0
|59524
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|36533.98
|0
|36025.18
|300
|3125.33
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|14103.89
|2156
|11982.85
|893.26
|7763.12
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|3179.51
|712
|5529
|2024.93
|4829.43
|0
|0
|Local 757 Fire PAC
|36510.67
|680
|7660
|17943.9
|18443.9
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|14458.96
|715
|17200
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|86017.26
|80750
|520469.57
|195485.93
|396294.44
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund
|109.59
|8270
|8270
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|714.83
|502
|4042
|0
|1843.46
|0
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|2063.33
|796
|9389.44
|620.77
|5433.98
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|2677.16
|1450
|6406.36
|3729.2
|4667.49
|0
|0
|KCHOA Green Party Chapter
|498.81
|1400
|3555.21
|1550.75
|3979.69
|0
|0
|KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal
|1234.05
|67.37
|2634.05
|1400
|1400
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|32645
|39000
|263000
|0
|3491.25
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club
|477.66
|0
|0
|277.5
|277.5
|277.5
|277.5
|Gentry County Democratic Central Committee
|662.97
|50
|50
|277.5
|277.5
|277.5
|277.5
|CRYSTAL PAC
|771.15
|7046
|15096
|0
|324.85
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|844.14
|0
|89400
|72
|81555.86
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|9043.78
|8500
|41874.16
|0
|18230.38
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|35.32
|250
|1050
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|42600.78
|0
|420000
|0
|594
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|2416.89
|500
|10500
|0
|1119.5
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|64199.82
|0
|148646.23
|5250
|57976.41
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|11521.53
|0
|172594.75
|0
|30042.67
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|23899.85
|0
|54239.04
|0
|5089.19
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future
|1774.25
|2500
|4600
|1313
|2825.75
|0
|0
|Purple PAC
|21119.68
|125809
|383899
|182805.14
|262779.32
|0
|0
|Yes To America Committee
|577.25
|1127
|2152
|630
|1574.75
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|47130.13
|5500
|81817
|888.46
|21149.87
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|70520.78
|7500
|93752
|30
|977.5
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|211719.14
|618750
|2476673.14
|2437.5
|11026.35
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|4480.91
|0
|37000.56
|8332.87
|21002.98
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|536143.6
|0
|684070.73
|5621.75
|125258.12
|0
|0
|MWLC PAC
|110
|2234
|13747
|0
|187
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|9662.75
|3500
|540250
|0
|395166.43
|0
|7911.35
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1053.24
|0
|440
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|16250.76
|256
|20751.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|First Capitol PAC
|8500
|0
|28800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|1130.23
|240.06
|268.86
|652.77
|1761.07
|634.77
|634.77
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|2476.45
|2250
|4250
|0
|2938025
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|850.42
|0
|14212.74
|461.28
|9976.8
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|5376.96
|278
|6786.09
|0
|169.56
|0
|0
|Tri-County Labor Legislative Club
|58555.3
|0
|30356
|60
|15103.92
|0
|0
|Citizens for Enhanced Fire and EMS
|21169.35
|36500
|36600
|34682.9
|34682.9
|19252.25
|19252.25
|Tri-County PAC
|681
|150
|10750
|6005
|10069
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|1123.19
|2925
|11215.5
|7259.16
|10705.25
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|99713.31
|0
|0
|10097.41
|10097.41
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|36344.69
|4137.49
|47524.21
|0
|2104.53
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|3578.85
|0
|65250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|798.55
|820.2
|919.21
|94.78
|810.97
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|19664.78
|0
|191189
|500
|8774.22
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|1065.18
|1060.89
|19000.18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|76453.95
|8333
|88300.17
|36.03
|335.45
|0
|0
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|21312.05
|4626.46
|52426.48
|0
|15079.9
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|11934.17
|2337.83
|53259.99
|0
|433.8
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|105383.72
|61854.16
|87796.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|5936.47
|2655.25
|8586.01
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC
|7724.04
|0
|116000
|34.95
|108275.96
|-34.99
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|3478.66
|0
|0
|0
|6831.31
|0
|1325
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|85047.21
|2831.02
|2831.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serve Missouri PAC
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|17970.14
|15251.8
|200571.84
|0
|2526.7
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|24279.34
|24250
|46250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Democrat club
|703.02
|346
|2596.92
|459.79
|793.9
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|5635.04
|0
|27059.46
|0
|2315.33
|0
|175.15
|Hallmark Missouri PAC
|2500
|0
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|3731.3
|0
|9000
|100
|2433.21
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|1877.36
|0
|5000
|268
|3885.6
|0
|0
|Freedom PAC
|2136.91
|0
|5000
|268
|3885.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|36773.18
|0
|150000
|1172.5
|7758.9
|0
|0
|Holly PAC
|1079.55
|1000
|181650
|402
|243820.45
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|25332.13
|1402.09
|18771.31
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|834.71
|0
|377000
|335
|58174.7
|0
|92630
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|8295.2
|58000
|79904.87
|5542.5
|14739.45
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|4903.89
|0
|38002
|0
|2313.42
|0
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|58735.78
|17750
|84250
|6622
|16814.22
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|0
|23700
|0
|4312.5
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|4453.48
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|65023.68
|6742.19
|43839.8
|0
|880.11
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|504.48
|250
|27250
|0
|334.6
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|20544.31
|53270.94
|1158261.09
|372.69
|533689.23
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|9444.46
|6300
|38800
|0
|100
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|1115.31
|0
|7250
|0
|174.69
|0
|0
|Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee
|500
|10000
|20796
|45
|60
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|1351.5
|0.1
|1.62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|2541.55
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|3217.44
|0
|2397
|200
|864.3
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|2150.54
|0
|2000
|0
|2187.5
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|20603.66
|1000
|295483.54
|1372.5
|142025.2
|0
|17104.28
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|8831.6
|22400
|44850
|0
|18.4
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|1216.16
|0
|21500
|0
|1125
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|14113.39
|0
|21120
|0
|929.3
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better District 1
|19170.05
|2600
|93353
|12535
|42027.95
|-3371.95
|135
|The PAC
|144.16
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|16176.55
|45000
|316250
|0
|32103.45
|0
|0
|Six County PAC
|10783.5
|0
|182365
|65
|158957.5
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|2228.66
|8000
|113500
|0
|1487.5
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|14321.84
|6750
|52750
|6275.02
|22276.42
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|967.37
|5000
|55297.95
|16209.13
|48854.68
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|5290
|12
|17762
|0
|537.96
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Freedom
|387717.57
|505000
|1366525
|232677.52
|673257.93
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|54553.05
|15000
|192000
|0
|33.65
|0
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|2241.89
|2300
|38300
|8275.02
|31331.19
|0
|0
|Clean and Accountable
|195123
|364500
|364600
|169377
|169477
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|15776.39
|0
|51850
|0
|152.92
|0
|0
|MO Leadership Committee
|2239.5
|0
|36511.43
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|240857
|642200
|1269950
|287730.38
|693304.15
|-44527.9
|4800
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|10373.47
|22010.97
|40422.55
|37.54
|1276.25
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|15695.02
|454
|54954
|0
|152.92
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|3447.64
|0
|30000
|25.65
|25.65
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|3553.6
|2072
|14622
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shamrock PAC
|631.67
|0
|323100
|500
|19068.33
|0
|0
|Jeffco Vision PAC
|9707.33
|3250
|3250
|4606
|4606
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee
|3617
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Access MO
|217.75
|2698.17
|28119.76
|154.61
|2482.08
|0
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|438
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|68303.68
|8722.92
|31483.78
|2860.72
|4876.61
|2860.72
|2860.72
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|4718.59
|1146.5
|24426.5
|770.11
|7710.83
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|73527.69
|0
|35215
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|13125.75
|1000
|35300
|33.2
|674.25
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|63586.5
|11303.5
|61536.95
|21890.48
|26067.7
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|8287.76
|3000
|40250
|0
|41698.24
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|21286.31
|14150.98
|70509.16
|1772.52
|3912.67
|0
|0
|CL PAC
|9362.74
|0
|140100
|5500
|54290
|0
|0
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|438.79
|0
|0
|0
|772
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|275.71
|43050
|160724.96
|0
|387.25
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|451916.75
|194200
|790200
|3592
|800202.22
|-46545.42
|1575
|Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC
|2165.65
|10
|39473.84
|0
|6420.77
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|87408.69
|0
|374154
|37.51
|7044.35
|0
|0
|UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee
|910
|127650
|209800
|30
|280
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|14154.19
|25809
|98109
|500
|30000
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|10461.44
|0
|29700
|250
|6902.56
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|71080.77
|5000
|50237.19
|3647.93
|10383.33
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|353
|1000
|56690
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|14040.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|7500
|0
|17000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Next Gen GOP PAC
|4827.3
|1500
|1500
|15852.46
|20972.46
|0
|0
|Missouri Action PAC
|70370.77
|21309
|110309
|36563
|37379.23
|0
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|14031.93
|0
|69866.2
|0
|41509.27
|0
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|9131
|0
|55225
|0
|5000
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|2825.7
|850
|7450
|1088.39
|1088.39
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|7478.41
|1019.17
|8916.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|3559
|36518
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taking KC Back
|0
|801.14
|801.14
|180
|180
|180
|180
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|11164.73
|6.6
|6.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|28930.24
|5000
|48187.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|860.64
|6000
|20825.02
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Your Vote Matters MO
|13527.18
|19000
|46728
|22081.08
|23550.82
|0
|0
|CLEAN Missouri
|1712823.58
|3100990.08
|7232006.26
|3416286.31
|5313552.75
|0
|0
|Lewis County Democrats and Friends
|1904.77
|1080
|5526
|1356.4
|3984.71
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|9985.96
|0
|56317.21
|0
|31.25
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|3238.19
|0
|48000
|3
|34758.81
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|6883.05
|9250
|9250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|4657.95
|0
|33899.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|180735.18
|0
|87677.89
|26.8
|1229.73
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|6696.89
|25798
|46744.85
|24948.87
|44863.7
|-500
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|27488.15
|55850
|264030
|143492.75
|179041.85
|0
|0
|Southland Progress
|989.53
|7750
|24650.63
|7239.88
|23595.33
|0
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|9260.55
|8300
|25400
|10019.42
|15889.45
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|11123.06
|62834.17
|168960.39
|0
|1970
|0
|10000
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|2078
|2000
|13000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|5516.9
|0
|22224.15
|675.7
|4219.45
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|9475.5
|0
|30750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|105
|2000
|17000
|0
|45
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|11290.32
|12961.69
|54497.6
|0
|454.45
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|94860.25
|0
|500107.12
|0
|847
|0
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|4772.79
|0
|5000
|3
|227.21
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|155659.02
|20000
|90000
|358.31
|3024.69
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|14270.78
|19500
|97269.22
|0
|3398.44
|0
|0
|Missourians First
|12.5
|0
|222000
|3
|12
|0
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|1092.65
|925
|7921.12
|1000
|1685.38
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|65640.38
|118000
|1398831.75
|101516.59
|1385271.46
|23311.84
|57661.84
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|12389.68
|3354.58
|34196.91
|2600.51
|21968.26
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|703.91
|0
|2227700
|3
|226996.09
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|30092.4
|4430
|76067.42
|2727.14
|23782.52
|0
|0
|Jefferson Bank PAC
|578.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|6345.56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC
|14174
|10000
|20000
|5826
|5826
|0
|0
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|127466.77
|4000000
|12650207.28
|2652.22
|4398.77
|1865.54
|1865.54
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|4444.99
|5000
|75000
|128
|3189.98
|0
|0
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|23500.16
|100
|85061.25
|0
|900
|0
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|70122.07
|3311
|30485
|0
|4953
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|5669.34
|8027.5
|46241.51
|0
|3520.41
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|9050
|0
|40350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|7356.99
|0
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|43133.47
|611059
|664114.77
|622550
|704550
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|22616.71
|12500
|20000
|0
|100
|0
|0
|Ready by Five STL City
|8387.2
|26654.06
|60479.06
|30658.26
|34701.8
|0
|0
|IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri
|4855
|40000
|60000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee
|3866.27
|0
|0
|374.74
|1583.73
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|81573.31
|24730
|402098.77
|0
|40488.17
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|4820.58
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|A Stronger Missouri
|1104.45
|4100000
|9690000
|4631111
|9688895.55
|0
|0
|Lewis and Clark Leadership PAC
|2946
|5504.4
|5504.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|91459.49
|7916
|489755.74
|1984.95
|328138.88
|-10892.15
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|13282.72
|132.79
|16437.17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|433
|3630000
|5322000
|33750
|146567
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|1699.97
|19000
|66041
|0
|3615
|0
|0
|ABC Political Action Committee
|2384.3
|2300
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|24559.74
|941
|97691
|435
|3100
|435
|435
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|193.36
|0
|112927.47
|0
|901.93
|0
|0
|Adair County Democratic Club
|3678.41
|1185
|4956.31
|597.35
|2729.57
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|18613.78
|37500
|52627.2
|1400
|1468.22
|0
|0
|Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC
|1225.05
|2260
|25663.93
|216
|1382.28
|216
|484.09
|Tony PAC
|15201.15
|0
|29000
|0
|397.5
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|35293.89
|126800
|867549.5
|2291000.8
|2460769.89
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|12453.88
|4984
|14769
|5129.36
|8906.39
|1487.55
|1487.55
|DougPac
|36571.5
|264000
|567245
|316824
|545219
|0
|0
