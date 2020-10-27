 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 27, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund5612.04269.1610463.540635.7400
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee161000611500000
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund1000110002905.2800
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund250004180510741550000
Republican Women of Newton County6301.5809392.1101465.0700
Central to Good Government PAC20580.650250000000
FirePAC3694.1015000000
MO - ACTE PAC1160.84020000000
FEAPAC of Missouri3201.043260347330000
Local 41 Political Action Fund79721.180102706.1201981.4400
Local 682 Teamsters PAC713.23000000
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education73285.590112297.590000
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)486738.21112270.393798189.6516838.21687671.8200
Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC48388.36233.7874384.2502728.7400
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee16593.18013766850340000
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee2471.791000017324507800
Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee70496.51024466.850496.940299.34
Missouri First379.062506480007800
MO Beverage PAC4443.38017854.940000
Living Well PAC8783.96150005800007800
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO21130.450705000149.7500
PT-PAC of Missouri3191.1550053682518.26788.47-107552010
Rural Telecommunications PAC4819.06042535.950000
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee11136.6117038.2177308.0337.35977.92079750
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA33879.55000000
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)4957.2829204120750300000
Lincoln PAC8665.9125001537501060.5133109.5400
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee17155.57220822481.923644.273800.2700
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri155542.042782.599339.1251591.300
Plumbers Local Union No. 8192260.480165048.1502255.0503000
Warren County Democrats942.0114005458.8815723594.7300
Western Missouri Leadership Fund54564.350216725.991000156435.6400
Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC474.9601000062500
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC30690.69027422.83031400
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC5476.68025006.9569.600
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC10391.9325000605000000
Democratic Action - Missouri0000000
MO Pork-PAC170513.5425000159575.16019358.1400
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund3511.2590045604992941.5300
MO Insurance Coalition PAC108076.441100090881.9305698.7500
MO National Education Assoc-PAC554632.070278924.3018180.7600
MOTruck PAC77083.87545076062.84029947.7100
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533229620.650562443.54076220.6400
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)39272.7560002793000000
St. Louis Building Trades PAC3622.81071838.17031626.0300
MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC55432.270199826.45062967.7600
Dent County Democratic Club651.251753080.73323.592568.0800
Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee50011500115000000
Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC19209.6620000200000000
United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account5004.350000700000000
MO Dental PAC85807.123023.3247234.115006046.3100
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC916982.823390.57658482.71803135.4600
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC60002.578559.5168652.010103015.2700
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund14166.95150009014235.31213.8100
IBEW Local No. 412 COPE2500011390247.5400
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC58058.734261.13116864.5918.95408.0500
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund2718.06013146.050000
Missouri Federation of College Republicans4770.63157.52157.52726.95726.9500
Missouri Solutions681.2802500010800
Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC436.916106081.9775.843288.6200
Uniting Missouri PAC763836.88782700015253797.498655583.5221266093.851163701.071769880.91
Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC1500040000400000000
SEIU Missouri State Council PAC 1235.71100011100004500
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association95246.574.02944539.9302513600
AGC of MO PAC140950.2514029.86403489.82049382.290698.29
SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC18260.9102750004200
HealthPAC16707.1214380296311.053121.596728.8300
St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee 47978.18087941250542300
Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC65132.954157.5544385.680000
MO State Council of Machinists PAC36321.2072975.120000
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund89492.361790004690002834511800
Missouri SMART TD PAC1029.76200020000000
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee3159.5819524565.55605.316782.75-4222.77525.08
Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC1152.18264570842168.955924.8200
AFSCME Special Account163240595240000
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC36533.98036025.183003125.3300
Lincoln County Democrat Club14103.89215611982.85893.267763.1200
Republicans of Pike County (Club)3179.5171255292024.934829.4300
Local 757 Fire PAC36510.67680766017943.918443.900
Public Safety Concern14458.96715172000900
Majority Forward86017.2680750520469.57195485.93396294.4400
Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund109.59827082700000
Boone County Federation of Republican Women714.83502404201843.4600
Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club2063.337969389.44620.775433.9800
Raytown Democratic Association2677.1614506406.363729.24667.4900
KCHOA Green Party Chapter498.8114003555.211550.753979.6900
KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal1234.0567.372634.051400140000
Catalyst PAC326453900026300003491.2500
Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club477.6600277.5277.5277.5277.5
Gentry County Democratic Central Committee662.975050277.5277.5277.5277.5
CRYSTAL PAC771.157046150960324.8500
Brush Fires PAC844.140894007281555.8600
Limited Government PAC9043.78850041874.16018230.3800
Fauss Campaign Fund35.3225010500000
MO Drive Fund42600.780420000059400
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund2416.895001050001119.500
Democracy 2.064199.820148646.23525057976.4100
theLOUpac11521.530172594.75030042.6700
McCownGordon PAC23899.85054239.0405089.1900
Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future1774.252500460013132825.7500
Purple PAC21119.68125809383899182805.14262779.3200
Yes To America Committee577.25112721526301574.7500
Show Me Growth PAC47130.13550081817888.4621149.8700
True North PAC70520.7875009375230977.500
Keep Government Accountable211719.146187502476673.142437.511026.3500
Supporters of Community Fire4480.91037000.568332.8721002.9800
Leadership For America536143.60684070.735621.75125258.1200
MWLC PAC110223413747018700
Voters for Good Government9662.7535005402500395166.4307911.35
Wild Horse Township Republicans1053.2404400000
American Family Political Action Committee - MO16250.7625620751.50000
First Capitol PAC85000288000000
15th Ward Democrats1130.23240.06268.86652.771761.07634.77634.77
La Raza Political Club Inc2476.45225042500293802500
Moniteau County Democratic Club850.42014212.74461.289976.800
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund5376.962786786.090169.5600
Tri-County Labor Legislative Club58555.30303566015103.9200
Citizens for Enhanced Fire and EMS21169.35365003660034682.934682.919252.2519252.25
Tri-County PAC6811501075060051006900
Lee's Summit Democrats1123.19292511215.57259.1610705.2500
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund99713.310010097.4110097.4100
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund36344.694137.4947524.2102104.5300
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC3578.850652500000
Chesterfield Township Democrats Club798.55820.2919.2194.78810.9700
Spirit of Missouri19664.7801911895008774.2200
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 12871065.181060.8919000.180000
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC76453.95833388300.1736.03335.4500
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee21312.054626.4652426.48015079.900
Teamsters 245 PAF11934.172337.8353259.990433.800
Laborers Local 660-PAC105383.7261854.1687796.610000
Missouri State Assessors Association PAC 5936.472655.258586.010149.5400
Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC7724.04011600034.95108275.96-34.990
Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee3478.660006831.3101325
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund85047.212831.022831.020000
Serve Missouri PAC0100010000000
The Madison PAC17970.1415251.8200571.8402526.700
MR PAC24279.3424250462500000
Pulaski County Democrat club703.023462596.92459.79793.900
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee5635.04027059.4602315.330175.15
Hallmark Missouri PAC25000200000000
Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)3731.3090001002433.2100
AX PAC0000000
Free and Fair Election Fund1877.36050002683885.600
Freedom PAC2136.91050002683885.600
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC36773.1801500001172.57758.900
Holly PAC1079.551000181650402243820.4500
MBA Ozark Region PAC25332.131402.0918771.310879.7500
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund834.71037700033558174.7092630
North Missouri Leadership PAC8295.25800079904.875542.514739.4500
BHA PAC4903.8903800202313.4200
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC58735.781775084250662216814.2200
Expand Missouri780.0102370004312.500
Prosperous Missouri PAC4453.4805000000
MBA River Heritage Region PAC65023.686742.1943839.80880.1100
Good Government for Missouri504.48250272500334.600
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 20544.3153270.941158261.09372.69533689.2300
Health Care Leadership Committee9444.46630038800010000
JNB PAC1115.31072500174.6900
Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee5001000020796456000
MBA Young Bankers PAC1351.50.11.620000
Missouri Growth Association PAC2541.55075000000
St Louis City Labor Legislature Club3217.4402397200864.300
MidMO Leadership Fund2150.540200002187.500
MO Cattlemens Association PAC20603.661000295483.541372.5142025.2017104.28
Missouri Gaming PAC8831.62240044850018.400
PG PAC1216.160215000112500
SWMO Healthcare Committee14113.390211200929.300
Citizens for a Better District 119170.052600933531253542027.95-3371.95135
The PAC144.16030000000
Nexus PAC16176.5545000316250032103.4500
Six County PAC10783.5018236565158957.500
WPG PAC2228.66800011350001487.500
Saint Charles Organization of Republicans14321.846750527506275.0222276.4200
Missouri Leadership Fund967.37500055297.9516209.1348854.6800
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 529012177620537.9600
Protect Missouri Freedom387717.575050001366525232677.52673257.9300
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee54553.0515000192000033.6500
The Good Government Committee2241.892300383008275.0231331.1900
Clean and Accountable19512336450036460016937716947700
RQC PAC15776.390518500152.9200
MO Leadership Committee2239.5036511.430900
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee2408576422001269950287730.38693304.15-44527.94800
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund10373.4722010.9740422.5537.541276.2500
MO-DSV PAC15695.02454549540152.9200
Quality Building PAC3447.6403000025.6525.6500
Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC3553.62072146220000
Shamrock PAC631.67032310050019068.3300
Jeffco Vision PAC9707.33325032504606460600
Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee3617000000
Access MO217.752698.1728119.76154.612482.0800
Grain Valley Democrats4385005000000
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co68303.688722.9231483.782860.724876.612860.722860.72
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC4718.591146.524426.5770.117710.8300
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee73527.690352150000
MoCannTrade PAC13125.7510003530033.2674.2500
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC63586.511303.561536.9521890.4826067.700
KC Neighbors for Progress8287.76300040250041698.2400
Better Schools for Missouri21286.3114150.9870509.161772.523912.6700
CL PAC9362.74014010055005429000
Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club438.7900077200
Safer Families for Missouri275.7143050160724.960387.2500
American Dream PAC451916.751942007902003592800202.22-46545.421575
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC2165.651039473.8406420.7700
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments87408.69037415437.517044.3500
UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee9101276502098003028000
Franklin County Leadership PAC14154.1925809981095003000000
SE Missouri Building Trades Council10461.440297002506902.5600
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund71080.77500050237.193647.9310383.3300
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee3531000566900000
MO Architects-PAC14040.63000000
29th Senate District Leadership PAC75000170000000
Next Gen GOP PAC4827.31500150015852.4620972.4600
Missouri Action PAC70370.77213091103093656337379.2300
Firefighters of North County PAC14031.93069866.2041509.2700
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)91310552250500000
Wright County Republican Central Committee2825.785074501088.391088.3900
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee7478.411019.178916.70000
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee03559365180000
Taking KC Back0801.14801.14180180180180
Missouri Black Political Forum PAC11164.736.66.60000
MO Chamber PAC28930.24500048187.520000
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)860.64600020825.02029.9400
Your Vote Matters MO13527.18190004672822081.0823550.8200
CLEAN Missouri1712823.583100990.087232006.263416286.315313552.7500
Lewis County Democrats and Friends1904.77108055261356.43984.7100
Graves Garrett, LLC PAC9985.96056317.21031.2500
Accountability PAC3238.19048000334758.8100
Conservative Citizens Coalition6883.05925092500000
MO Cable PAC4657.95033899.010000
Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)180735.18087677.8926.81229.7300
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee6696.892579846744.8524948.8744863.7-5000
Missourians for a Responsible Budget27488.1555850264030143492.75179041.8500
Southland Progress989.53775024650.637239.8823595.3300
Committee for a Safe Community9260.5583002540010019.4215889.4500
MADA Dealers Interested In Government11123.0662834.17168960.3901970010000
MO State Troopers Assoc PAC20782000130000000
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund5516.9022224.15675.74219.4500
HBS MO State PAC9475.50307500000
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee10520001700004500
JCDC Truman PAC11290.3212961.6954497.60454.4500
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC94860.250500107.12084700
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC4772.79050003227.2100
Truth in Campaigns155659.022000090000358.313024.6900
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors14270.781950097269.2203398.4400
Missourians First12.5022200031200
Callaway County Democratic Club1092.659257921.1210001685.3800
Page PAC65640.381180001398831.75101516.591385271.4623311.8457661.84
Bootheel Conservative Republicans12389.683354.5834196.912600.5121968.2600
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC703.91022277003226996.0900
MOSFA PAC Inc30092.4443076067.422727.1423782.5200
Jefferson Bank PAC578.5000000
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC6345.56000000
Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC1417410000200005826582600
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020127466.77400000012650207.282652.224398.771865.541865.54
Protect Missouri Workers PAC4444.995000750001283189.9800
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)23500.1610085061.25090000
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC70122.073311304850495300
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC5669.348027.546241.5103520.4100
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC90500403500000
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee7356.990300000000
Freedom's Promise PAC43133.47611059664114.7762255070455000
Missouri United22616.711250020000010000
Ready by Five STL City 8387.226654.0660479.0630658.2634701.800
IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri4855400006000001000
United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee3866.2700374.741583.7300
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee81573.3124730402098.77040488.1700
Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks4820.58001000100000
A Stronger Missouri1104.454100000969000046311119688895.5500
Lewis and Clark Leadership PAC29465504.45504.40000
Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.91459.497916489755.741984.95328138.88-10892.150
Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee13282.72132.7916437.170300
Democratic Governors Association - Missouri433363000053220003375014656700
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC1699.9719000660410361500
ABC Political Action Committee2384.3230032000000
POL PAC24559.74941976914353100435435
MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte193.360112927.470901.9300
Adair County Democratic Club3678.4111854956.31597.352729.5700
Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC18613.783750052627.214001468.2200
Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC 1225.05226025663.932161382.28216484.09
Tony PAC15201.150290000397.500
MO Opportunity PAC35293.89126800867549.52291000.82460769.8900
Lincoln County Republican Club12453.884984147695129.368906.391487.551487.55
DougPac36571.526400056724531682454521900
