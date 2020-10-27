 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 election quarterly filing reports: Statewide

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 27, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports eight days ahead of the 2020 election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
EricSchmittAttorney General414107.4220016551936.41528541.01757975.4500
RichFinneranAttorney General77021.7773228.59265209.13132055.91207400.09024200
Rik Combs Governor223.8144.743092.5902082.5600
MikeParsonGovernor694085.18597452.445676484.51561771.854724061.15-4351.539268.1
NicoleGallowayGovernor379992.31835015.453210628.312034393.284571093.5800
Arnie ACDienoff Governor1000001
JeremyGundelLieutenant Governor145.48000000
MikeKehoeLieutenant Governor186080.343054802332093.22696745.871786041.6400
JohnAshcroftSecretary of State472367.4386230629042.8238507.34252478.3816139.6616139.66
YinkaFaletiSecretary of State165546.61146161.05885160.82415644.22704497.9600
VickiEnglundState Treasurer19242.9637146.54206581.624093.7167995.4504000
ScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer129535.49101525685351.76348655.97552028.4100
CalebJonesStatewide Office85485.790001011300
RobertRichardsonStatewide Office49834.130.161934.37024177.9500
EdEmeryStatewide Office4164.15070454.47358.4978336.7900
ScottSiftonStatewide Office305985.150679518.180418203.0300
More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from Attorney GeneralMore posts in Attorney General »
More from Attorney GeneralMore posts in Attorney General »
More from AuditorMore posts in Auditor »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from GovernorMore posts in Governor »
More from GovernorMore posts in Governor »
More from Lt. GovernorMore posts in Lt. Governor »
More from Lt. GovernorMore posts in Lt. Governor »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Secretary of StateMore posts in Secretary of State »
More from Secretary of StateMore posts in Secretary of State »
More from State AuditorMore posts in State Auditor »
More from TreasurerMore posts in Treasurer »
More from TreasurerMore posts in Treasurer »