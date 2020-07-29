8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: House

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Friends For Vic Abundis
|Victor
|Abundis
|578.45
|1398.79
|2563.79
|1100
|3508.12
|0
|0
|Kevon Graves
|Kevon
|Graves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Jason Chipman
|Jason
|Chipman
|7444.99
|1450
|9050
|33.26
|4111.14
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Ann Kelley
|Ann
|Kelley
|6971.26
|3910
|20764.69
|450
|15104.38
|0
|4036.45
|Tracy Grundy for Missouri
|Tracy
|Grundy
|1955.87
|1708.85
|3507.92
|949.53
|1552.05
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rusty Black
|Rusty
|Black
|6739.74
|500
|25292
|2844.94
|16624.87
|0
|0
|Dave Griffith For State Representative
|Dave
|Griffith
|12006.3
|1050
|118007.5
|635.12
|104247.18
|0
|0
|Pollitt For House Of Representatives
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|19986.89
|750
|46480.1
|1750
|22333.11
|0
|0
|Darlene Breckenridge for 8th District State Representative
|Brenda
|Breckenridge
|94.59
|50
|5022
|1440.62
|5504.84
|0
|117.43
|Missourians for Bowen
|Nathan
|Bowen
|1609.21
|475
|6137.17
|8.58
|4515.79
|0
|4000
|Perry For The People
|Rickey
|Perry
|20019.65
|19846
|19846
|2159.51
|2298.35
|18000
|18000
|Committee To Elect Becky Ruth
|Becky
|Ruth
|8607.93
|4296
|35520.1
|596.21
|28084.36
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Chris Carter
|Chris
|Carter
|1226.51
|400
|149910
|493.56
|182074.64
|0
|0
|Travis Smith for Representative.com
|Travis
|Smith
|3613.6
|10000
|10000
|11907
|11907
|10000
|36500
|Betteridge for House
|William
|Betteridge
|700
|700
|9040
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Bill Heisse
|William
|Heisse
|1126.85
|830
|2728.91
|819.22
|1488.15
|500
|1300
|Friends For Chuck Basye
|Charles
|Basye
|30665.59
|950
|217735.78
|1696.25
|209920.42
|0
|9
|Sander for Missouri
|Chris
|Sander
|9431.29
|9716.67
|26583.33
|10789.24
|16652.04
|7166.67
|20000
|Bill Hardwick For Missouri
|Bill
|Hardwick
|7361.27
|325
|15591.89
|660.22
|5647.8
|-232.99
|5300
|Committee to Elect Rick Roeber to the 34th
|Rick
|Roeber
|9292.77
|929
|23076.51
|199.18
|3783.74
|0
|0
|Friends to Elect Jim Kalberloh
|James
|Kalberloh
|3172.76
|5200
|15465
|6901.77
|11792.24
|0
|1250
|Committee To Elect Bob Bromley
|Robert
|Bromley
|10161.6
|0
|30725
|0
|3289.45
|-20000
|23000
|Jack Bates for State Representative
|Jack
|Bates
|84.29
|1100
|2700
|1995.41
|2615.71
|1100
|2700
|Citizens To Elect Jay Mosley LLC
|Jermond
|Mosley
|3151.94
|1475
|18963.08
|1226.47
|12795.79
|0
|0
|Railsback for Missouri
|Randall
|Railsback
|1999.27
|8150
|24117
|9038.61
|23715.62
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Troy Jefferson
|Troy
|Jefferson
|263
|550
|1075
|512
|812
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Alan Gray
|Alan
|Gray
|4566.07
|800
|6896.76
|2000
|9105.39
|0
|0
|Citizens For Gretchen Bangert
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|13006.51
|1300
|14472
|0
|8560.16
|0
|2076.01
|Citizens For Eggleston
|J
|Eggleston
|48361.46
|4000
|18150
|61.07
|3487.87
|0
|0
|Citizens For Simmons
|John
|Simmons
|22015.27
|3875
|22447
|792.69
|11897.96
|0
|0
|Brown's Brigade for State Representative
|Terry
|Brown
|4083.44
|2275
|8550.5
|5037.06
|8753.42
|0
|800
|Rogers For Missouri
|Wesley
|Rogers
|18613.5
|2675
|36371.75
|123.98
|10459.48
|0
|500
|Citizens For Brad Hudson
|Bradley
|Hudson
|9026.72
|500
|8531.84
|600
|3254.33
|0
|0
|Friends For Chris Dodson Dinkins
|Chris
|Dinkins
|13015.56
|1050
|3541
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|Friends of Don Baragary
|Don
|Baragary
|5075.54
|3800
|13720
|2306.45
|7344.46
|0
|0
|Haffner For Missouri
|Mike
|Haffner
|44817.27
|7900
|40254
|40.87
|1200.92
|0
|0
|Friends of Fauss for House Committee
|Ron
|Fauss
|126.54
|150
|1095
|51.98
|991.6
|1.98
|23.14
|Wright For Missouri
|Dale
|Wright
|14593.98
|1650
|377478.42
|9654.55
|40261.02
|0
|0
|Fiala for Missouri
|Terrence
|Fiala
|283.24
|2252.85
|3982.19
|2496
|3408.95
|2200
|2700
|Friends Of Martha Stevens
|Martha
|Stevens
|27292.49
|5
|9064.58
|42.99
|3423.63
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rodger L Reedy
|Rodger
|Reedy
|6980.74
|1050
|12425
|1007.4
|8567.23
|0
|0
|Citizens For Raymond Lampert
|Raymond
|Lampert
|2491.24
|410
|1470
|234.66
|439.66
|0
|0
|Friends for Ed Lewis
|Edwin
|Lewis
|3667.65
|775
|8793.57
|1072.52
|4986.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for Tim Taylor
|Tim
|Taylor
|593.88
|2410
|12105
|2714.18
|11486.12
|1500
|4500
|Citizens For Donna Baringer
|Donna
|Baringer
|46216.65
|0
|21385
|236.91
|8766.48
|0
|0
|Friends of Christine Hyman for Missouri
|Christine
|Hyman
|2288.96
|2334.49
|15301.54
|3505.45
|9457.43
|0
|129
|Citizens for Heather Dodd
|Heather
|Dodd
|847.77
|1386.82
|7059.12
|1668.55
|6493.18
|0
|1710.45
|Bruce Sassmann Election Committee
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|4132.33
|4700
|31550
|10422.54
|27417.67
|0
|20500
|Jessica DeVoto For Missouri
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|2671.83
|2458.83
|4186.18
|117.03
|1106
|0
|0
|James Williams for MO House 54
|James
|Williams
|1363.11
|0
|1490
|0
|126.89
|0
|0
|Bill Kidd For Missouri
|Bill
|Kidd
|58736.55
|2000
|26263.3
|639.48
|19660.92
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Houx
|Dan
|Houx
|33264.74
|6650
|164504.27
|2237.59
|89896.48
|0
|0
|Citizens for Owen
|Bill
|Owen
|16111.21
|1387.7
|29271.8
|50
|12508.59
|0
|0
|Citizens For Griesheimer
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|24458.62
|3996
|33907
|145.37
|13040.77
|0
|0
|Missourians for Tina Goodrick
|Tina
|Goodrick
|5457.81
|1280
|17080.19
|5042.49
|11026.72
|0
|2000
|Citizens To Elect Bruce Degroot
|Bruce
|Degroot
|15178.25
|3000
|56796.09
|900.68
|35228.82
|0
|3500
|Alex Riley for State Representative
|Alex
|Riley
|6216.42
|5400
|40431.29
|19269.46
|33772.28
|0
|0
|Hill For Missouri
|Justin
|Hill
|16730.46
|500
|44746
|226.67
|39818.07
|0
|0
|Friends of Angie Schaefer
|Angie
|Schaefer
|1209.76
|1200
|3695
|2141.84
|4459.77
|0
|1974.53
|Friends Of Nick Schroer
|Nick
|Schroer
|55454.76
|1800
|57055
|190.09
|27835.64
|0
|0
|Friends Of Ron Hicks
|Ron
|Hicks
|4515.86
|750
|7385
|26.03
|1599.14
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Neil Smith
|Neil
|Smith
|155.42
|245
|1349
|109.69
|1889.58
|0
|0
|Dottie Bailey For Missouri
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|5137.58
|500
|20065
|182.13
|11498.77
|-2155.57
|0
|Frank S DeVenuto Committee to Elect
|Frank
|DeVenuto
|5629.81
|16660
|33365
|16890.19
|27485.19
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Bishop Davidson
|Bishop
|Davidson
|10322.99
|661.06
|35187.53
|8297.75
|24831.84
|0
|0
|Joe Adams For Missouri
|Joe
|Adams
|7301.76
|2600
|7426.31
|0
|2722.02
|0
|0
|Friends Of Staggs
|Ron
|Staggs
|1348.96
|3928
|14554.74
|5827.28
|12104.04
|3000
|6200
|Rudy Veit For State Representative
|Rudy
|Veit
|17134.66
|1745
|19902.89
|25
|14808.21
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect John Black
|John
|Black
|21106.63
|3850
|24738.58
|2302.08
|3715.6
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Bill Otto
|Bill
|Otto
|19281.03
|6180
|21476
|872.56
|1764.97
|0
|0
|Hurlbert for Missouri
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|23438.09
|1500
|27745.27
|717.1
|3886.91
|0
|10000
|Friends Of Raychel Proudie
|Raychel
|Proudie
|6741.56
|500
|8546
|0
|4987.62
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Marlene Terry
|Marlene
|Terry
|1856.75
|1350
|3080
|893.62
|1223.25
|0
|0
|Elect Luke Barber
|Luke
|Barber
|1212.61
|77.74
|77.74
|2.18
|2.18
|-1.1
|0
|McKinney in the House
|Brenda
|McKinney
|314.74
|50
|1538.5
|670.48
|933.76
|0
|0
|Southeast Missourians For Morse
|Herman
|Morse
|4045.84
|0
|23095
|985.89
|15631.62
|0
|7273.33
|Committee to Elect Gary Stroud
|Gary
|Stroud
|86
|1000
|1000
|1060
|1060
|0
|0
|Barnes For State Representative - Dist 28th
|Jerome
|Barnes
|14511.3
|1175
|9848
|0.99
|1994.46
|0
|2360
|Friends of Willard Haley
|Willard
|Haley
|14972.26
|2646.38
|24620.75
|2225.7
|9520
|447.26
|12447.26
|Patricia Pike For State Representative-126
|Patricia
|Pike
|5405.66
|4000
|8546.75
|2132.52
|6080.13
|0
|0
|Citizens For Derges
|Tricia
|Derges
|0
|2145.52
|14422.25
|2145.52
|14422.25
|2145.52
|13022.25
|Committee to Elect Jamie Burger HD # 148
|Jamie
|Burger
|12087.95
|2150
|43718
|14099.51
|30620.05
|0
|50
|Committee to Elect Jason Shaffer
|Jason
|Shaffer
|157.12
|1325
|18635
|9680.94
|18477.88
|0
|10000
|Maggie Nurrenbern for Missouri
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|50687.31
|1730
|62485.68
|331.75
|9658.37
|0
|5000
|Citizens For Murphy
|James
|Murphy
|12575.57
|4166
|30764.19
|6806.02
|15766.74
|0
|2082.29
|Committee to Elect Mike Moehlenkamp
|Mike
|Moehlenkamp
|888.47
|8276.02
|14063.92
|10737.84
|12526.53
|5000
|5000
|Missourians For Cody Smith
|David
|Smith
|91912.01
|4700
|246357.65
|3600
|127832.17
|0
|0
|Friends of John Voss
|John
|Voss
|14755.83
|6635.87
|30595.82
|5153.24
|14469.17
|0
|250
|Citizens For Dan Stacy
|Dan
|Stacy
|3997.22
|1830
|16556.13
|2345.07
|17494.88
|-700
|1000
|Patrons Of Jeff Porter
|Jeff
|Porter
|29885.76
|4450
|97095.39
|350
|54868.94
|0
|0
|Chris Brown for Missouri House
|Chris
|Brown
|10831.06
|1500
|14775
|2103.36
|3943.36
|0
|5400
|Citizens for Schwadron
|Adam
|Schwadron
|6673.27
|3075
|11107.49
|608.92
|4322.47
|0
|745.74
|Nowlin For The 134th
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|1643.3
|417
|7075.3
|487.86
|4790.25
|0
|39.47
|Citizens for Dean VanSchoiack
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|6068.5
|20194.05
|37129.05
|17393.91
|30477.5
|0
|4500
|Friends Of Kip Kendrick
|Kip
|Kendrick
|75779.32
|5450
|25579.35
|0
|11489.75
|0
|0
|Citizens For Cheri Toalson Reisch
|Cheri
|Reisch
|8558.6
|100
|47049
|3990.41
|40244.67
|0
|0
|Gregory For Missouri
|David
|Gregory
|35907.3
|8446
|74442.02
|2911.72
|39544.73
|0
|13181
|McGirl For State Rep
|Michael
|McGirl
|43917.86
|2050
|69124.69
|39.67
|12239.06
|0
|19043.5
|Manring4MO128
|Marvin
|Manring
|3170
|1292.85
|10310.92
|6499.92
|6850.92
|0
|0
|Friends of Kari L Chesney
|Kari
|Chesney
|10754.08
|2066.24
|18433.46
|366.43
|5701.76
|0
|0
|Friends of Wally Long
|Wally
|Long
|659.29
|320.16
|5899.47
|1469.46
|8466.11
|0
|1500
|Connor Nowalk for Missouri
|Connor
|Nowalk
|9830.41
|2604.39
|22483.36
|7423.36
|12402.95
|0
|0
|Friends For Travis Fitzwater
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|24396.97
|3164.24
|37828.24
|886.78
|16651.86
|0
|0
|Friends Of Lane Roberts
|Lane
|Roberts
|13372.8
|0
|11971.25
|0
|814.46
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Kurtis Gregory
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|20241.48
|6762.74
|39697.23
|7099.34
|19060.75
|0
|0
|Tom Reed
|Tom
|Reed
|3257.93
|4440
|8870.35
|3451.69
|3451.69
|5709.62
|5709.62
|Citizens For Jeff Parnell
|Jeffrey
|Parnell
|227.08
|340
|1955
|117.07
|1727.92
|0
|0
|Faber for House 58
|Timothy
|Faber
|584.21
|225
|7626
|2376.21
|6866.95
|0
|1000
|Friends of Luke Hagedorn
|Luke
|Hagedorn
|7589.3
|7438
|14053
|4965.34
|6463.7
|-580.36
|0
|Sharpe For Rep
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|20335.41
|750
|25575
|0
|9847.4
|0
|35000
|Citizens for Ron Copeland
|Ronald
|Copeland
|3126.05
|4095
|27587.25
|13690.79
|24141.2
|0
|0
|Friends of Jerry Adzima
|Jerry
|Adzima
|3125
|3125
|3125
|0
|0
|3000
|3000
|Will Perry for State Rep
|William
|Perry
|1197.97
|4430
|31004.55
|14912.64
|25639.25
|0
|4000
|Elect Sammie Arnold
|Sammie
|Arnold
|138.86
|210
|2128
|612.5
|1989.14
|0
|0
|Ingrid Burnett For Missouri
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|8576.97
|8280
|44097.4
|26016.09
|43257.01
|0
|10500
|Friends for Eric Holmes
|Eric
|Holmes
|12796.56
|2176.85
|13721.85
|24.94
|28.44
|0
|0
|SteveWest4Missouri
|John
|West
|2850.15
|2553.71
|16877.2
|875.32
|12186.29
|0
|0
|McDaniel For State Representative
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|8154.93
|7950
|12200
|2652
|6206.11
|0
|0
|Friends of Michael Davis
|Michael
|Davis
|20831.76
|2100
|32335.17
|5553.17
|13850.11
|2366.86
|27466.86
|Friends of Jamie Braden
|Jamie
|Braden
|492.79
|605
|2735
|520.76
|2242.21
|0
|0
|Friends For Windham
|Kevin
|Windham
|3378.81
|0
|43781.92
|225.5
|38698.69
|0
|0
|Citizens for Woody
|David
|Woody
|985.6
|6266
|25858.07
|10348.36
|21529.33
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Karen Planalp
|Karen
|Planalp
|73.06
|933.38
|2620.5
|1622.49
|2156.94
|0
|0
|Friends For Hardy Billington
|Hardy
|Billington
|22228.77
|0
|170282.79
|162.06
|55013.71
|0
|15650
|Citizens For Beyer
|Chris
|Beyer
|2778.12
|476.56
|476.56
|831.05
|831.05
|-796.86
|0
|Dave Gragg For Missouri
|Dave
|Gragg
|2638.58
|258.84
|2477.89
|1342.58
|2044.58
|0
|0
|Friends of Nola Wood
|Nola
|Wood
|1492.36
|600
|2000
|197.08
|879.15
|0
|0
|Friends Of Sara Walsh
|Sara
|Walsh
|24356.72
|1945
|38635.18
|1009.38
|19380.17
|0
|1000
|Doll for Missouri
|Johanna
|Doll
|14412.16
|1870
|30293.25
|10943.82
|19767.94
|1413.58
|4145.1
|Boyd For Missouri
|John
|Boyd
|236.35
|90
|3221.15
|35.4
|1281.65
|0
|0
|Citizens For Crystal Quade
|Crystal
|Quade
|46600.14
|3423
|88536.14
|325.11
|47865.28
|0
|0
|Rogers for Progress
|Drew
|Rogers
|8605.13
|4584.45
|47045.35
|7713.97
|38516.02
|500
|500
|Go West For Missouri
|Richard
|West
|3208.78
|3075
|17972
|2250
|14141.22
|0
|0
|Phyllis Hardwick for Missouri
|Phyllis
|Hardwick
|19942.65
|20561.58
|55892.31
|17559.97
|34766.74
|0
|8375
|Committee to Elect Nick Allison
|Nickolas
|Allison
|365
|657.69
|3626.48
|0
|1335
|0
|0
|Friends Of Adrian Plank
|Adrian
|Plank
|12863.89
|2664.84
|27335.83
|55.18
|14158.79
|0
|0
|Voters for Patty Lewis
|Patricia
|Lewis
|15228.16
|4243
|66183.6
|27263.88
|48016.04
|0
|0
|Leighton For MO
|Andrew
|Leighton
|3064.24
|1058.84
|5039.69
|399
|1930.58
|0
|205.13
|Emily Weber For Missouri
|Emily
|Weber
|21553.51
|2630
|30102.37
|5405.91
|8248.86
|0
|0
|Anderson For Missouri
|Chip
|Anderson
|10753.21
|775
|35287.06
|12891.37
|23441.4
|-121.16
|8907.55
|Citizens To Elect Doug Richey
|Doug
|Richey
|23714.8
|4000
|28951.24
|0
|2320.56
|0
|1000
|Citizens For Lovasco
|Tony
|Lovasco
|16595.36
|300
|11526.75
|12.6
|2822.26
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Yolanda Young
|Yolanda
|Young
|2228.45
|4264.01
|5114.01
|3753.46
|4577.76
|1200
|1200
|Riggs For Missouri
|Louis
|Riggs
|12789.27
|1800
|29937.86
|1156.23
|12522.37
|0
|0
|Richardson for MO
|Adam
|Richardson
|296.41
|305
|605
|125.22
|308.59
|0
|0
|Woodrow Polston Campaign
|Woodrow
|Polston
|14.83
|315
|2086.57
|265.13
|1810.59
|265
|755
|Citizens For Mitchell
|Macy
|Mitchell
|14026.72
|4175
|43415
|13615.51
|28293.22
|0
|11100
|Friends Of Jeff Knight
|Jeff
|Knight
|16867.62
|1800
|77530.17
|960
|56903.38
|0
|0
|Merkel for Missouri
|Tyler
|Merkel
|10145
|12505
|36014
|9582.55
|25619
|10000
|10000
|Craig Fishel For State Representative
|Craig
|Fishel
|13263.26
|250
|17972.42
|478.4
|4878.27
|0
|8200
|Haden For State Representative
|Kent
|Haden
|23126.7
|250
|37335
|5323
|15941.93
|0
|0
|Friends Of Mary Elizabeth Coleman
|Mary
|Coleman
|38487.95
|12046
|127544.6
|5350.82
|86891.33
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Ian Mackey
|Ian
|Mackey
|20447.19
|1174.31
|26992.56
|104.66
|17001.25
|0
|0
|Dolan for Missouri
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|16513.99
|1430
|24618.24
|3808.13
|7016.01
|0
|5000
|Committee To Elect Paula Brown
|Paula
|Brown
|26453.44
|10330
|115757
|3318.92
|83909.32
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Keri Ingle
|Keri
|Ingle
|45919.85
|5576.49
|59488.93
|1553.11
|26145.13
|0
|5000
|Aaliyah Bailey for Missouri
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|7958.5
|135
|15339.01
|3030.5
|7252.52
|0
|122.01
|Friends of Terry Thompson
|Terry
|Thompson
|30239.25
|3050
|16506.29
|966.02
|2744.29
|-5000
|15000
|Friends Of Curtis Trent
|Curtis
|Trent
|79288.9
|4092
|25588
|1260.16
|18894.86
|0
|0
|Donald B Mayhew FSR
|Donald
|Mayhew
|4996.36
|950
|10380.02
|200
|5700.16
|0
|18425.57
|Friends of McCormick
|Jeffrey
|McCormick
|6430.61
|3958.77
|8466.89
|5795.05
|8353.17
|7517.54
|12631.78
|Committee to Elect Benny Earl Thomas H-124
|Benny
|Thomas
|7.87
|14483.47
|56249.94
|23357.97
|56242.07
|1500
|11500
|Families For Kimberly-Ann Collins
|Kimberly
|Collins
|14047.79
|1462
|21753.12
|2267.13
|7430.33
|0
|0
|Wick Thomas For Missouri
|Nicholas
|Thomas
|3119
|875.39
|11766.88
|3969.41
|7078.45
|0
|0
|Hannegan For State Representative
|Tom
|Hannegan
|2717.94
|1350.12
|7495.12
|0
|4561.09
|0
|5178.86
|Boris Abadzhyan for Missouri
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|1715.38
|125
|125
|89.66
|89.66
|0
|0
|Webb For House Rep
|Helena
|Webb
|30677.57
|5620.1
|45702.17
|82.04
|9243.66
|0
|0
|LaDonna Appelbaum For Missouri
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|32428.72
|2435
|32795.12
|0
|23600.6
|0
|4761.43
|Fogle for Missouri
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|57199.58
|11524
|74640.49
|4116.44
|8607.42
|1020
|1020
|Friends of Michael Burton
|Michael
|Burton
|3318.02
|48.02
|48.02
|1052.92
|1052.92
|1052.92
|3552.92
|Committee To Elect Cindy Berne 2020
|Cynthia
|Berne
|15641.82
|3844
|25381
|3257.17
|6860.18
|0
|0
|Sarah Unsicker For State Representative
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|20175.3
|782
|28195.74
|167.99
|20032.16
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Allison Schoolcraft
|Allison
|Schoolcraft
|294.16
|0
|665
|50
|80.84
|0
|0
|Best Friends For Missouri
|Karen
|Best
|5041.54
|4218.5
|24968.5
|11259.76
|19904.46
|0
|0
|Friends Of Erica Hoffman
|Erica
|Hoffman
|18457.22
|2720
|18526.34
|1366.53
|8567.1
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Laura Loyacono
|Laura
|Loyacono
|19027.76
|5353.83
|35002.83
|765.17
|15775.07
|0
|10000
|Citizens For Falkner
|William
|Falkner III
|8872.12
|300
|2975
|0
|681.05
|0
|0
|Graham for 139 MO Dist Rep
|Darlene
|Graham
|1100
|1100
|1100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael L Johnson for State Rep
|Michael
|Johnson
|6821.57
|2306
|7642
|300
|820.43
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rob Vescovo
|Rob
|Vescovo
|124999.55
|11000
|37209
|12186
|43201.06
|0
|0
|Ashley Aune for Missouri
|Ashley
|Aune
|11640.84
|6115
|21115
|902.23
|4654.16
|0
|0
|The Committee to Elect James Shackelford
|James
|Shackelford
|15292.49
|5586
|31153.04
|5658.85
|14528.05
|0
|0
|Friends For Jered Taylor
|Jered
|Taylor
|3241.29
|0
|9176.42
|130.82
|9609.87
|0
|0
|Citizens For Nathan Tate
|Nathan
|Tate
|21221.54
|0
|88690.75
|1235.62
|61811.63
|0
|0
|Missourians For Shields
|Brenda
|Shields
|39406.91
|5750
|24514.5
|168.21
|3165.65
|0
|0
|Citizens For Shane Roden
|Shane
|Roden
|5345.11
|750
|19497
|1831.44
|34335.51
|0
|0
|Citizens for Phifer
|Barbara
|Phifer
|16286.12
|1760
|23351.19
|538.31
|6113.88
|0
|0
|Friends Of Hannah Kelly
|Hannah
|Kelly
|4897.67
|200
|121881.68
|1360.11
|111269.34
|0
|3500
|Friends Of Shaul
|Dan
|Shaul
|35965.15
|26125
|53634.53
|1843.26
|37222.29
|0
|0
|Friends of Trish Gunby
|Trish
|Gunby
|70699.54
|12998.5
|70458.79
|6360.14
|34001.6
|0
|0
|Citizens For Dogan
|Shamed
|Dogan
|24343.21
|2950
|12850
|5800.79
|24686.74
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Robert Sauls
|Robert
|Sauls
|23588.25
|4735
|71983.75
|0
|43576.64
|0
|1471.14
|Buchheit-Courtway for Missouri
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|22157.17
|9450
|39762.42
|8357.87
|15396.83
|2000
|9000
|Citizens 4 Dr. Lisa Thomas
|Lisa
|Thomas
|8626.46
|1300
|26596
|11768.8
|17969.54
|0
|0
|People to Elect Yonnee Fortson
|Yonnee
|Fortson
|318.58
|203
|1373
|652.37
|1054.42
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Doug Clemens
|Doug
|Clemens
|29685.34
|2110
|32649.72
|0.4
|9771.67
|0
|0
|Lauderdale for the Lake
|Duell
|Lauderdale
|7687.88
|3550
|13298.42
|802.4
|5610.54
|0
|0
|Together With Schaper
|Dale
|Schaper
|4940.07
|6550
|7950
|1759.93
|7459.93
|0
|0
|Plocher For Missouri
|Dean
|Plocher
|184115.33
|19796
|116453.34
|3259.39
|52813.43
|0
|0
|The Seitz Conservative Coalition
|Brian
|Seitz
|3666.87
|6535
|11628.57
|4417.35
|7758.13
|0
|0
|Bennie Cook for State Representative
|Bennie
|Cook
|4387.36
|2691.1
|5689.1
|1414.14
|2051.74
|750
|750
|Henderson For Missouri
|Mike
|Henderson
|53539.23
|9393
|203534.01
|400
|30446.38
|0
|0
|O'DonnellForMissouri.com
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|14528.73
|5250
|5250
|1144.28
|1144.28
|1029.28
|1029.28
|Friends of Kimbrow
|James
|Kimbrow
|1603.52
|2301.6
|25407.94
|15548.55
|23804.42
|1800
|21600
|Friends of Ryan Jones
|Ryan
|Jones
|6319.83
|100
|11503.68
|473.26
|5174.3
|0
|4500
|Dirk Deaton For Missouri
|Dirk
|Deaton
|21827.59
|2900
|35216
|6494.85
|13439.14
|0
|0
|Schnelting For Missouri
|Adam
|Schnelting
|19957.63
|3646
|28503.03
|602
|36222.66
|0
|0
|ArtSchaaf4MO30
|Arthur
|Schaaf
|3739.87
|5090
|5090
|1006.63
|1006.63
|0
|0
|Friends Of Steve Helms
|Steve
|Helms
|39406.17
|6856
|33753.42
|68.31
|5798.96
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Neal Barnes
|Neal
|Barnes
|32.35
|83.85
|4187.92
|51.5
|1429.9
|0
|2746.19
|The Committee To Keep Up With Jones
|Gabriel
|Jones
|6198.31
|755
|21420.54
|2150.91
|13892.28
|0
|2000
|Manlove For Missouri
|Ashley
|Manlove
|13648.43
|4180.65
|50859.79
|2440.25
|36270.79
|0
|4730
|Committee to Elect Jean Pretto
|Emma Jean
|Pretto
|17813.26
|8062
|32621.87
|3902.87
|13889.61
|0
|0
|Jacque Sample for Missouri
|Jacque
|Sample
|5398.66
|871.84
|14637.49
|1506.61
|8753.93
|0
|0
|Derron Black for America
|Derron
|Black
|343.49
|5882
|7372
|4422.68
|5393.51
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Mike Person
|Michael
|Person
|2232.19
|1000
|4455.15
|1050.16
|2887.96
|0
|20
|Elect Ben Baker
|Ben
|Baker
|18287.59
|770
|73076.19
|373.64
|51297.96
|0
|0
|Friends Of Phil Christofanelli
|Phil
|Christofanelli
|47432.57
|6250
|46940
|90.16
|6332.61
|0
|161.95
|Friends Of Barry Hovis
|Barry
|Hovis
|3805.53
|1750
|4882.32
|0
|975.25
|0
|25350
|Citizens For Derek Grier
|Derek
|Grier
|34987.2
|5785
|56176.79
|2013.98
|60650.24
|0
|0
|ChadPerkins4Missouri
|Chad
|Perkins
|9051.85
|6275
|22055.7
|3831.88
|12883.85
|0
|0
|Peter Merideth For Mo Progress
|Peter
|Merideth
|20706.27
|1400
|23715.25
|65.99
|8530.11
|0
|0
|Friends Of Suzie Pollock
|Suzie
|Pollock
|6954.87
|550
|27616.1
|1884.8
|19204.82
|0
|0
|Citizens For Wiemann
|John
|Wiemann
|74668.86
|24184
|109022.48
|1007.09
|43894.24
|0
|0
|Team Teona McGhaw-Boure'
|Teona
|McGhaw-Boure'
|4630.73
|1825
|21063.18
|5297.48
|13843.57
|0
|150
|Citizens to Elect Gary Johnson
|Gary
|Johnson
|183.99
|550
|1560
|627.01
|1375.26
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Marlon Anderson
|Marlon
|Anderson
|5206.25
|3700
|20855.22
|1154.73
|11806.12
|0
|0
|Citizens for Atchison
|Darrell
|Atchison
|9339.61
|1175
|34147.7
|7889.13
|24658.09
|0
|19120
|Holden for Missouri
|Jaret
|Holden
|463.72
|3593.4
|20064.87
|3799.71
|18620.66
|1400
|7940
|Boggs for Missouri
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|10874.07
|7396
|50925.7
|14842.57
|38901.63
|0
|9000
|Committee To Elect David Evans
|David
|Evans
|5300.66
|2000
|12276.42
|432.16
|12739.38
|0
|13800
|Friends Of Wayne Wallingford
|A
|Wallingford
|60262.81
|8796
|167056.39
|38303.33
|141711.82
|0
|0
|Citizens for Bridget Walsh Moore
|Bridget
|Moore
|20749.54
|4276
|31970
|2474.93
|10845.46
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rory Rowland
|Rory
|Rowland
|13387.1
|50
|137871.15
|0
|27215.21
|0
|0
|Burgess 4 Missouri
|Terry
|Burgess
|5080.46
|4500
|9945
|1701.4
|4574.54
|0
|0
|Mindi Smith for Missouri
|Mindi
|Smith
|1614.29
|112.83
|2555.83
|526.9
|579.54
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Cynthia Nugent
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|778.4
|790
|1180
|0
|111.6
|0
|250
|Committee to Elect Daniel Romine
|Daniel
|Romine
|5183.93
|3850
|9100
|1340.39
|3915.65
|0
|2000
|Sharp for House
|Mark
|Sharp
|4468.97
|2842.69
|20631.85
|6241.44
|15298.3
|0
|0
|Stephanos Freeman Treasurer, Stephanos Freeman
|Stephanos
|Freeman
|442
|829
|829
|195
|195
|390
|390
|Kiehne For Missouri
|John
|Kiehne
|7845.86
|1232.84
|27017.94
|1791.98
|16587.6
|0
|0
|Citizens for Rasheen Aldridge
|Rasheen
|Aldridge
|11737.6
|3052.5
|16912.5
|69.28
|4040.71
|0
|0
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.