8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 29, 2020
  

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Friends For Vic AbundisVictorAbundis578.451398.792563.7911003508.1200
Kevon GravesKevonGraves0000000
Committee To Elect Jason ChipmanJasonChipman7444.991450905033.264111.1400
Committee To Elect Ann KelleyAnnKelley6971.26391020764.6945015104.3804036.45
Tracy Grundy for MissouriTracyGrundy1955.871708.853507.92949.531552.0500
Friends Of Rusty BlackRustyBlack6739.74500252922844.9416624.8700
Dave Griffith For State RepresentativeDaveGriffith12006.31050118007.5635.12104247.1800
Pollitt For House Of RepresentativesBradleyPollitt19986.8975046480.1175022333.1100
Darlene Breckenridge for 8th District State RepresentativeBrendaBreckenridge94.595050221440.625504.840117.43
Missourians for BowenNathanBowen1609.214756137.178.584515.7904000
Perry For The PeopleRickeyPerry20019.6519846198462159.512298.351800018000
Committee To Elect Becky RuthBeckyRuth8607.93429635520.1596.2128084.3600
Committee To Elect Chris CarterChrisCarter1226.51400149910493.56182074.6400
Travis Smith for Representative.com Travis Smith 3613.6100001000011907119071000036500
Betteridge for HouseWilliamBetteridge70070090400000
Citizens to Elect Bill HeisseWilliamHeisse1126.858302728.91819.221488.155001300
Friends For Chuck BasyeCharles Basye30665.59950217735.781696.25209920.4209
Sander for MissouriChrisSander9431.299716.6726583.3310789.2416652.047166.6720000
Bill Hardwick For MissouriBillHardwick7361.2732515591.89660.225647.8-232.995300
Committee to Elect Rick Roeber to the 34thRickRoeber9292.7792923076.51199.183783.7400
Friends to Elect Jim KalberlohJamesKalberloh3172.765200154656901.7711792.2401250
Committee To Elect Bob BromleyRobertBromley10161.603072503289.45-2000023000
Jack Bates for State RepresentativeJackBates84.29110027001995.412615.7111002700
Citizens To Elect Jay Mosley LLCJermondMosley3151.94147518963.081226.4712795.7900
Railsback for MissouriRandallRailsback1999.278150241179038.6123715.6200
Committee to Elect Troy JeffersonTroyJefferson263550107551281200
Citizens To Elect Alan GrayAlanGray4566.078006896.7620009105.3900
Citizens For Gretchen BangertGretchenBangert13006.5113001447208560.1602076.01
Citizens For EgglestonJEggleston48361.4640001815061.073487.8700
Citizens For SimmonsJohnSimmons22015.27387522447792.6911897.9600
Brown's Brigade for State RepresentativeTerryBrown4083.4422758550.55037.068753.420800
Rogers For MissouriWesleyRogers18613.5267536371.75123.9810459.480500
Citizens For Brad HudsonBradleyHudson9026.725008531.846003254.3300
Friends For Chris Dodson DinkinsChrisDinkins13015.56105035410240000
Friends of Don BaragaryDonBaragary5075.543800137202306.457344.4600
Haffner For MissouriMikeHaffner44817.2779004025440.871200.9200
Friends of Fauss for House CommitteeRonFauss126.54150109551.98991.61.9823.14
Wright For MissouriDaleWright14593.981650377478.429654.5540261.0200
Fiala for MissouriTerrenceFiala283.242252.853982.1924963408.9522002700
Friends Of Martha StevensMarthaStevens27292.4959064.5842.993423.6300
Friends Of Rodger L ReedyRodgerReedy6980.741050124251007.48567.2300
Citizens For Raymond LampertRaymondLampert2491.244101470234.66439.6600
Friends for Ed LewisEdwinLewis3667.657758793.571072.524986.400
Citizens for Tim TaylorTimTaylor593.882410121052714.1811486.1215004500
Citizens For Donna BaringerDonnaBaringer46216.65021385236.918766.4800
Friends of Christine Hyman for MissouriChristine Hyman2288.962334.4915301.543505.459457.430129
Citizens for Heather DoddHeatherDodd847.771386.827059.121668.556493.1801710.45
Bruce Sassmann Election CommitteeBruce Sassmann4132.3347003155010422.5427417.67020500
Jessica DeVoto For MissouriJessicaDeVoto2671.832458.834186.18117.03110600
James Williams for MO House 54JamesWilliams1363.11014900126.8900
Bill Kidd For MissouriBillKidd58736.55200026263.3639.4819660.9200
Committee To Elect HouxDanHoux33264.746650164504.272237.5989896.4800
Citizens for OwenBillOwen16111.211387.729271.85012508.5900
Citizens For GriesheimerAaronGriesheimer24458.62399633907145.3713040.7700
Missourians for Tina GoodrickTina Goodrick5457.81128017080.195042.4911026.7202000
Citizens To Elect Bruce DegrootBruceDegroot15178.25300056796.09900.6835228.8203500
Alex Riley for State Representative AlexRiley6216.42540040431.2919269.4633772.2800
Hill For MissouriJustinHill16730.4650044746226.6739818.0700
Friends of Angie SchaeferAngieSchaefer1209.76120036952141.844459.7701974.53
Friends Of Nick SchroerNickSchroer55454.76180057055190.0927835.6400
Friends Of Ron HicksRonHicks4515.86750738526.031599.1400
Citizens to Elect Neil SmithNeilSmith155.422451349109.691889.5800
Dottie Bailey For Missouri DorothyBailey5137.5850020065182.1311498.77-2155.570
Frank S DeVenuto Committee to ElectFrankDeVenuto5629.81166603336516890.1927485.1900
Committee to Elect Bishop DavidsonBishop Davidson10322.99661.0635187.538297.7524831.8400
Joe Adams For MissouriJoe Adams7301.7626007426.3102722.0200
Friends Of StaggsRonStaggs1348.96392814554.745827.2812104.0430006200
Rudy Veit For State RepresentativeRudyVeit17134.66174519902.892514808.2100
Committee To Elect John BlackJohnBlack21106.63385024738.582302.083715.600
Committee to Elect Bill OttoBillOtto19281.03618021476872.561764.9700
Hurlbert for MissouriJoshuaHurlbert23438.09150027745.27717.13886.91010000
Friends Of Raychel ProudieRaychelProudie6741.56500854604987.6200
Committee to Elect Marlene TerryMarleneTerry1856.7513503080893.621223.2500
Elect Luke BarberLukeBarber1212.6177.7477.742.182.18-1.10
McKinney in the HouseBrendaMcKinney314.74501538.5670.48933.7600
Southeast Missourians For MorseHermanMorse4045.84023095985.8915631.6207273.33
Committee to Elect Gary StroudGaryStroud86100010001060106000
Barnes For State Representative - Dist 28thJeromeBarnes14511.3117598480.991994.4602360
Friends of Willard HaleyWillardHaley14972.262646.3824620.752225.79520447.2612447.26
Patricia Pike For State Representative-126PatriciaPike5405.6640008546.752132.526080.1300
Citizens For DergesTriciaDerges02145.5214422.252145.5214422.252145.5213022.25
Committee to Elect Jamie Burger HD # 148JamieBurger12087.9521504371814099.5130620.05050
Committee to Elect Jason ShafferJasonShaffer157.121325186359680.9418477.88010000
Maggie Nurrenbern for MissouriMargaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern50687.31173062485.68331.759658.3705000
Citizens For MurphyJamesMurphy12575.57416630764.196806.0215766.7402082.29
Committee to Elect Mike MoehlenkampMikeMoehlenkamp888.478276.0214063.9210737.8412526.5350005000
Missourians For Cody SmithDavidSmith91912.014700246357.653600127832.1700
Friends of John VossJohnVoss14755.836635.8730595.825153.2414469.170250
Citizens For Dan StacyDanStacy3997.22183016556.132345.0717494.88-7001000
Patrons Of Jeff PorterJeffPorter29885.76445097095.3935054868.9400
Chris Brown for Missouri HouseChrisBrown10831.061500147752103.363943.3605400
Citizens for SchwadronAdamSchwadron6673.27307511107.49608.924322.470745.74
Nowlin For The 134thDerrickNowlin1643.34177075.3487.864790.25039.47
Citizens for Dean VanSchoiackDeanVanSchoiack6068.520194.0537129.0517393.9130477.504500
Friends Of Kip KendrickKipKendrick75779.32545025579.35011489.7500
Citizens For Cheri Toalson ReischCheriReisch8558.6100470493990.4140244.6700
Gregory For MissouriDavidGregory35907.3844674442.022911.7239544.73013181
McGirl For State RepMichaelMcGirl43917.86205069124.6939.6712239.06019043.5
Manring4MO128MarvinManring31701292.8510310.926499.926850.9200
Friends of Kari L ChesneyKariChesney10754.082066.2418433.46366.435701.7600
Friends of Wally LongWallyLong659.29320.165899.471469.468466.1101500
Connor Nowalk for MissouriConnorNowalk9830.412604.3922483.367423.3612402.9500
Friends For Travis FitzwaterTravisFitzwater24396.973164.2437828.24886.7816651.8600
Friends Of Lane RobertsLaneRoberts13372.8011971.250814.4600
Citizens to Elect Kurtis GregoryKurtisGregory20241.486762.7439697.237099.3419060.7500
Tom ReedTomReed3257.9344408870.353451.693451.695709.625709.62
Citizens For Jeff ParnellJeffreyParnell227.083401955117.071727.9200
Faber for House 58TimothyFaber584.2122576262376.216866.9501000
Friends of Luke HagedornLukeHagedorn7589.37438140534965.346463.7-580.360
Sharpe For RepGregorySharpe20335.417502557509847.4035000
Citizens for Ron CopelandRonaldCopeland3126.05409527587.2513690.7924141.200
Friends of Jerry AdzimaJerryAdzima3125312531250030003000
Will Perry for State RepWilliamPerry1197.97443031004.5514912.6425639.2504000
Elect Sammie ArnoldSammieArnold138.862102128612.51989.1400
Ingrid Burnett For MissouriIngridBurnett8576.97828044097.426016.0943257.01010500
Friends for Eric HolmesEricHolmes12796.562176.8513721.8524.9428.4400
SteveWest4MissouriJohnWest2850.152553.7116877.2875.3212186.2900
McDaniel For State RepresentativeAndrewMcDaniel8154.9379501220026526206.1100
Friends of Michael DavisMichaelDavis20831.76210032335.175553.1713850.112366.8627466.86
Friends of Jamie BradenJamieBraden492.796052735520.762242.2100
Friends For WindhamKevinWindham3378.81043781.92225.538698.6900
Citizens for WoodyDavidWoody985.6626625858.0710348.3621529.3300
Committee to Elect Karen PlanalpKarenPlanalp73.06933.382620.51622.492156.9400
Friends For Hardy BillingtonHardyBillington22228.770170282.79162.0655013.71015650
Citizens For BeyerChrisBeyer2778.12476.56476.56831.05831.05-796.860
Dave Gragg For MissouriDaveGragg2638.58258.842477.891342.582044.5800
Friends of Nola WoodNolaWood1492.366002000197.08879.1500
Friends Of Sara WalshSaraWalsh24356.72194538635.181009.3819380.1701000
Doll for MissouriJohannaDoll14412.16187030293.2510943.8219767.941413.584145.1
Boyd For MissouriJohnBoyd236.35903221.1535.41281.6500
Citizens For Crystal QuadeCrystalQuade46600.14342388536.14325.1147865.2800
Rogers for ProgressDrewRogers8605.134584.4547045.357713.9738516.02500500
Go West For MissouriRichardWest 3208.78307517972225014141.2200
Phyllis Hardwick for MissouriPhyllisHardwick19942.6520561.5855892.3117559.9734766.7408375
Committee to Elect Nick AllisonNickolasAllison365657.693626.480133500
Friends Of Adrian PlankAdrianPlank12863.892664.8427335.8355.1814158.7900
Voters for Patty LewisPatriciaLewis15228.16424366183.627263.8848016.0400
Leighton For MOAndrewLeighton3064.241058.845039.693991930.580205.13
Emily Weber For MissouriEmilyWeber21553.51263030102.375405.918248.8600
Anderson For MissouriChipAnderson10753.2177535287.0612891.3723441.4-121.168907.55
Citizens To Elect Doug RicheyDougRichey23714.8400028951.2402320.5601000
Citizens For LovascoTonyLovasco16595.3630011526.7512.62822.2600
Committee to Elect Yolanda YoungYolandaYoung2228.454264.015114.013753.464577.7612001200
Riggs For MissouriLouisRiggs12789.27180029937.861156.2312522.3700
Richardson for MOAdam Richardson296.41305605125.22308.5900
Woodrow Polston CampaignWoodrowPolston14.833152086.57265.131810.59265755
Citizens For MitchellMacyMitchell14026.7241754341513615.5128293.22011100
Friends Of Jeff KnightJeffKnight16867.62180077530.1796056903.3800
Merkel for MissouriTylerMerkel1014512505360149582.55256191000010000
Craig Fishel For State RepresentativeCraigFishel13263.2625017972.42478.44878.2708200
Haden For State RepresentativeKentHaden23126.725037335532315941.9300
Friends Of Mary Elizabeth ColemanMary Coleman38487.9512046127544.65350.8286891.3300
Committee to Elect Ian MackeyIanMackey20447.191174.3126992.56104.6617001.2500
Dolan for MissouriRhondaDolan16513.99143024618.243808.137016.0105000
Committee To Elect Paula BrownPaulaBrown26453.44103301157573318.9283909.3200
Committee To Elect Keri IngleKeriIngle45919.855576.4959488.931553.1126145.1305000
Aaliyah Bailey for MissouriAaliyah Bailey7958.513515339.013030.57252.520122.01
Friends of Terry ThompsonTerryThompson30239.25305016506.29966.022744.29-500015000
Friends Of Curtis TrentCurtisTrent79288.94092255881260.1618894.8600
Donald B Mayhew FSRDonaldMayhew4996.3695010380.022005700.16018425.57
Friends of McCormickJeffreyMcCormick6430.613958.778466.895795.058353.177517.5412631.78
Committee to Elect Benny Earl Thomas H-124Benny Thomas 7.8714483.4756249.9423357.9756242.07150011500
Families For Kimberly-Ann CollinsKimberlyCollins14047.79146221753.122267.137430.3300
Wick Thomas For MissouriNicholasThomas3119875.3911766.883969.417078.4500
Hannegan For State RepresentativeTomHannegan2717.941350.127495.1204561.0905178.86
Boris Abadzhyan for MissouriBorisAbadzhyan1715.3812512589.6689.6600
Webb For House RepHelenaWebb30677.575620.145702.1782.049243.6600
LaDonna Appelbaum For MissouriLaDonnaAppelbaum32428.72243532795.12023600.604761.43
Fogle for MissouriElizabethFogle57199.581152474640.494116.448607.4210201020
Friends of Michael BurtonMichaelBurton3318.0248.0248.021052.921052.921052.923552.92
Committee To Elect Cindy Berne 2020CynthiaBerne15641.823844253813257.176860.1800
Sarah Unsicker For State RepresentativeSarahUnsicker20175.378228195.74167.9920032.1600
Committee to Elect Allison SchoolcraftAllisonSchoolcraft294.1606655080.8400
Best Friends For MissouriKaren Best5041.544218.524968.511259.7619904.4600
Friends Of Erica HoffmanEricaHoffman18457.22272018526.341366.538567.100
Committee to Elect Laura LoyaconoLauraLoyacono19027.765353.8335002.83765.1715775.07010000
Citizens For FalknerWilliamFalkner III8872.1230029750681.0500
Graham for 139 MO Dist RepDarleneGraham1100110011000000
Michael L Johnson for State RepMichaelJohnson6821.5723067642300820.4300
Friends Of Rob VescovoRobVescovo124999.5511000372091218643201.0600
Ashley Aune for MissouriAshleyAune11640.84611521115902.234654.1600
The Committee to Elect James ShackelfordJamesShackelford15292.49558631153.045658.8514528.0500
Friends For Jered TaylorJeredTaylor3241.2909176.42130.829609.8700
Citizens For Nathan TateNathanTate21221.54088690.751235.6261811.6300
Missourians For ShieldsBrendaShields39406.91575024514.5168.213165.6500
Citizens For Shane RodenShaneRoden5345.11750194971831.4434335.5100
Citizens for PhiferBarbaraPhifer16286.12176023351.19538.316113.8800
Friends Of Hannah KellyHannahKelly4897.67200121881.681360.11111269.3403500
Friends Of ShaulDanShaul35965.152612553634.531843.2637222.2900
Friends of Trish GunbyTrishGunby70699.5412998.570458.796360.1434001.600
Citizens For DoganShamedDogan24343.212950128505800.7924686.7400
Committee To Elect Robert SaulsRobertSauls23588.25473571983.75043576.6401471.14
Buchheit-Courtway for MissouriCyndiBuchheit-Courtway22157.17945039762.428357.8715396.8320009000
Citizens 4 Dr. Lisa ThomasLisaThomas8626.4613002659611768.817969.5400
People to Elect Yonnee FortsonYonnee Fortson318.582031373652.371054.4200
Committee To Elect Doug ClemensDougClemens29685.34211032649.720.49771.6700
Lauderdale for the LakeDuellLauderdale7687.88355013298.42802.45610.5400
Together With SchaperDaleSchaper4940.07655079501759.937459.9300
Plocher For MissouriDeanPlocher184115.3319796116453.343259.3952813.4300
The Seitz Conservative CoalitionBrianSeitz3666.87653511628.574417.357758.1300
Bennie Cook for State RepresentativeBennieCook4387.362691.15689.11414.142051.74750750
Henderson For MissouriMikeHenderson53539.239393203534.0140030446.3800
O'DonnellForMissouri.comMichaelO'Donnell14528.73525052501144.281144.281029.281029.28
Friends of KimbrowJamesKimbrow1603.522301.625407.9415548.5523804.42180021600
Friends of Ryan JonesRyanJones6319.8310011503.68473.265174.304500
Dirk Deaton For MissouriDirkDeaton21827.592900352166494.8513439.1400
Schnelting For MissouriAdamSchnelting19957.63364628503.0360236222.6600
ArtSchaaf4MO30ArthurSchaaf3739.87509050901006.631006.6300
Friends Of Steve HelmsSteveHelms39406.17685633753.4268.315798.9600
Committee to Elect Neal BarnesNealBarnes32.3583.854187.9251.51429.902746.19
The Committee To Keep Up With JonesGabrielJones6198.3175521420.542150.9113892.2802000
Manlove For MissouriAshleyManlove13648.434180.6550859.792440.2536270.7904730
Committee to Elect Jean PrettoEmma JeanPretto17813.26806232621.873902.8713889.6100
Jacque Sample for MissouriJacqueSample5398.66871.8414637.491506.618753.9300
Derron Black for AmericaDerronBlack343.49588273724422.685393.5100
Citizens to Elect Mike PersonMichaelPerson2232.1910004455.151050.162887.96020
Elect Ben BakerBenBaker18287.5977073076.19373.6451297.9600
Friends Of Phil ChristofanelliPhilChristofanelli47432.5762504694090.166332.610161.95
Friends Of Barry HovisBarry Hovis3805.5317504882.320975.25025350
Citizens For Derek GrierDerekGrier34987.2578556176.792013.9860650.2400
ChadPerkins4MissouriChadPerkins9051.85627522055.73831.8812883.8500
Peter Merideth For Mo ProgressPeterMerideth20706.27140023715.2565.998530.1100
Friends Of Suzie PollockSuziePollock6954.8755027616.11884.819204.8200
Citizens For WiemannJohnWiemann74668.8624184109022.481007.0943894.2400
Team Teona McGhaw-Boure'TeonaMcGhaw-Boure'4630.73182521063.185297.4813843.570150
Citizens to Elect Gary JohnsonGaryJohnson183.995501560627.011375.2600
Committee to Elect Marlon AndersonMarlonAnderson5206.25370020855.221154.7311806.1200
Citizens for Atchison Darrell Atchison9339.61117534147.77889.1324658.09019120
Holden for MissouriJaretHolden463.723593.420064.873799.7118620.6614007940
Boggs for MissouriMitchellBoggs 10874.07739650925.714842.5738901.6309000
Committee To Elect David EvansDavidEvans5300.66200012276.42432.1612739.38013800
Friends Of Wayne WallingfordAWallingford60262.818796167056.3938303.33141711.8200
Citizens for Bridget Walsh MooreBridgetMoore20749.544276319702474.9310845.4600
Friends Of Rory RowlandRoryRowland13387.150137871.15027215.2100
Burgess 4 MissouriTerryBurgess5080.46450099451701.44574.5400
Mindi Smith for MissouriMindiSmith1614.29112.832555.83526.9579.5400
Committee to Elect Cynthia NugentCynthia Nugent778.479011800111.60250
Committee to Elect Daniel RomineDanielRomine5183.93385091001340.393915.6502000
Sharp for HouseMarkSharp4468.972842.6920631.856241.4415298.300
Stephanos Freeman Treasurer, Stephanos Freeman Stephanos Freeman442829829195195390390
Kiehne For MissouriJohnKiehne7845.861232.8427017.941791.9816587.600
Citizens for Rasheen AldridgeRasheenAldridge11737.63052.516912.569.284040.7100
