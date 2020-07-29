AFP-Missouri’s 2020 endorsements

Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released nine endorsements for House and Senate candidates ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

AFP-MO said it backed candidates based on their solutions regarding education, the economy, health care, and other policy issues important to the conservative group.

“We’re proud to endorse these candidates for the state legislature who will fight for the policies that help every Missourian succeed,” AFP-MO State Director Jeremy Cady said. “With our economy and thousands of Missourian families struggling, we need policy champions at the state Capitol who will ensure our government stays within its means – as every Missouri family is forced to do – and help keep more money in our pockets. These candidates will help bring necessary policy solutions that address our state’s biggest issues.”

AFP-MO said it would be launching grassroots campaigns as well as digital advertising and direct-mail tactics to encourage Missourians to vote for its candidates.

Here’s a look at who AFP-MO backed.

State Senate

SD 27: Holly Rehder (R)

SD 33: Robert Ross (R)

State House

HD 9: Tina Goodrick (R)

HD 62: Chris Beyer (R)

HD 63: Richard West (R)

HD 116: Bryant Wolfin (R)

HD 143: Jaret Holden (R)

HD 148: Will Perry (R)

HD 153: Larry Kimbrow (R)