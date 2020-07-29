8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: Senate

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Yarberry for State Senator
|Bill
|Yarberry
|868.3
|1684
|6584
|2061.25
|5715.7
|1684
|6484
|Citizens to Elect Angela Mosley, LLC
|Angela
|Mosley
|6349.56
|985
|13143.41
|289.43
|4347.44
|0
|0
|VoteHaas
|William
|Haas
|2182
|5347
|5610
|3178
|3428
|5322
|5322
|Friends For Paul Fitzwater
|Paul
|Fitzwater
|12292.76
|0
|0
|0
|2300
|0
|0
|Citizens for David Martin
|David
|Martin
|658.89
|560
|1705
|349.49
|855.52
|0
|0
|Razer For Missouri
|Greg
|Razer
|77592.05
|25559
|179550.17
|50389.68
|126329.42
|0
|0
|Friends Of Alan Green
|Alan
|Green
|9278.97
|535
|13985
|393.65
|13355.34
|0
|0
|Friends Of Andrew Koenig
|Andrew
|Koenig
|181685.94
|24058.72
|254127.31
|17586.82
|84468.06
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Lauren Arthur
|Lauren
|Arthur
|388641.32
|11105
|413971.33
|6174.36
|70411.75
|0
|0
|Friends Of Jeff Shawan
|Jeff
|Shawan
|21854.16
|3581.84
|408564.4
|144524.14
|376468.34
|0
|267000
|Citizens For Hoskins
|Denny
|Hoskins
|120250.2
|5100
|261921.25
|695.08
|189649.26
|0
|0
|Friends Of Justice
|Eddy
|Justice
|53787.87
|6529.98
|6529.98
|55232
|55232
|4500
|64500
|WulffForMissouri.com
|Eric
|Wulff
|3464.54
|6475
|11505
|6456.47
|6756.47
|0
|0
|Michelle Sherod for St. Louis
|Michelle
|Sherod
|27275.68
|6802.39
|138073.6
|14030.15
|109145.39
|5242.07
|40742.07
|Michael R. Brown For State Senate
|Michael
|Brown
|119.48
|810
|810
|728.94
|1304.72
|770
|1384
|Lavender For State Senate
|Deb
|Lavender
|451540.34
|46473.59
|543527.26
|19349.75
|148314.1
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Jeremiah Church
|Jeremiah
|Church
|1591.53
|0
|1591.53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mike Moon For Missouri
|Mike
|Moon
|2891.9
|42635.4
|206225.24
|70595.32
|178335.55
|0
|7600
|Roberts For St Louis
|Steve
|Roberts
|37249.2
|44980
|317523.59
|90677.17
|285307.06
|0
|72454.65
|Barrett for Senate
|Joshua
|Barrett
|21568.44
|1400
|1778.35
|364.26
|742.61
|0
|0
|Rizzo For Missouri
|John
|Rizzo
|193786.85
|9850
|259138.4
|1821.65
|74290
|0
|0
|Richard Orr for Missouri Senate District 23
|Richard
|Orr
|6660.03
|433.83
|5795.83
|1186.51
|1736.51
|0
|0
|David Lenihan for Senate.com
|David
|Lenihan
|53582.57
|16207.43
|94508.43
|7164.51
|43338.83
|-3662.6
|52837.4
|Washington For Senate 9
|Barbara
|Washington
|84882.82
|46225
|117381.22
|7254.03
|37348.8
|0
|5419.31
|Beck For Missouri
|Doug
|Beck
|297413.84
|39213.68
|334045.67
|3219.25
|87038.2
|0
|0
|Megan Green for St. Louis
|Megan
|Green
|21402.77
|10157.7
|111467.81
|42876.33
|84942.04
|0
|7000
|Baker For Missouri
|Judy
|Baker
|143279.07
|16763.5
|184620.5
|7667.24
|49547.34
|0
|6143.5
|Citizens For Ross
|Robert
|Ross
|25433.59
|23428.8
|175068.52
|172659.65
|235961.01
|0
|0
|Friends of David Cole
|David
|Cole
|108576.46
|61395
|239158.57
|88139.2
|126856.54
|0
|20000
|Committee To Elect Pierson Jr
|Tommie
|Pierson
|24878.5
|25060.6
|109304.11
|70419.07
|114368.68
|0
|30.92
|Friends Of Holly Rehder
|Holly
|Rehder
|33648.2
|26090
|185197.48
|52920.32
|338938.92
|0
|0
|Van Kelly For Missouri
|Van
|Kelly
|16408.25
|98050
|230263.72
|127031
|213449.6
|80000
|180000
|Friends Of Caleb Rowden
|Caleb
|Rowden
|251307.04
|18758
|563499.82
|3814.46
|315001.46
|0
|0
|Citizens For Elaine Gannon
|Elaine
|Gannon
|0
|97005.01
|153031.98
|122747.94
|160644.37
|71672.01
|71672.01
|Myers for Missouri
|Ryan
|Myers
|2844.76
|1601.8
|10012.85
|2757.03
|5281.74
|1401.8
|1820.15
|KarlaEslingerForSenate.com
|Karla
|Eslinger
|122625.12
|21398.7
|21398.7
|57784.53
|57784.53
|0
|150000
|Scism For Senate
|Kent
|Scism
|70264.51
|104384.07
|432086.6
|254603.95
|361822.09
|100000
|353271.19
|jasonbeanforsenate.com
|Jason
|Bean
|12020.09
|66753
|221562
|169827.19
|208871.41
|0
|27000
|Bondon For Missouri
|Jack
|Bondon
|25959.45
|40259
|213914.03
|232187.96
|318124.22
|0
|0
|Elect Raymond Kinney
|Raymond
|Kinney
|100.1
|78.64
|3411.5
|737.51
|3311.4
|0
|0
|Friends Of Kathy Swan
|Kathy
|Swan
|41463.18
|98302.65
|263124.81
|202875
|334134.63
|62117.65
|70437.65
|Eigel For Missouri
|William
|Eigel
|55126.74
|55405
|169771.8
|108543.38
|205800.75
|0
|40008.2
|Friends Of Rick Brattin
|Rick
|Brattin
|14337.09
|28965
|94822.39
|27919.54
|179946.35
|0
|7350
