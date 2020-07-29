 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 29, 2020
  

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Yarberry for State SenatorBillYarberry868.3168465842061.255715.716846484
Citizens to Elect Angela Mosley, LLCAngelaMosley6349.5698513143.41289.434347.4400
VoteHaasWilliamHaas2182534756103178342853225322
Friends For Paul FitzwaterPaulFitzwater12292.76000230000
Citizens for David MartinDavidMartin658.895601705349.49855.5200
Razer For MissouriGregRazer77592.0525559179550.1750389.68126329.4200
Friends Of Alan GreenAlanGreen9278.9753513985393.6513355.3400
Friends Of Andrew KoenigAndrewKoenig181685.9424058.72254127.3117586.8284468.0600
Committee To Elect Lauren ArthurLaurenArthur388641.3211105413971.336174.3670411.7500
Friends Of Jeff ShawanJeffShawan21854.163581.84408564.4144524.14376468.340267000
Citizens For HoskinsDennyHoskins120250.25100261921.25695.08189649.2600
Friends Of JusticeEddyJustice53787.876529.986529.985523255232450064500
WulffForMissouri.comEricWulff3464.546475115056456.476756.4700
Michelle Sherod for St. LouisMichelleSherod27275.686802.39138073.614030.15109145.395242.0740742.07
Michael R. Brown For State SenateMichael Brown119.48810810728.941304.727701384
Lavender For State SenateDebLavender451540.3446473.59543527.2619349.75148314.100
Committee to Elect Jeremiah ChurchJeremiahChurch1591.5301591.530000
Mike Moon For MissouriMikeMoon2891.942635.4206225.2470595.32178335.5507600
Roberts For St LouisSteveRoberts 37249.244980317523.5990677.17285307.06072454.65
Barrett for SenateJoshuaBarrett21568.4414001778.35364.26742.6100
Rizzo For MissouriJohnRizzo193786.859850259138.41821.657429000
Richard Orr for Missouri Senate District 23RichardOrr6660.03433.835795.831186.511736.5100
David Lenihan for Senate.comDavidLenihan53582.5716207.4394508.437164.5143338.83-3662.652837.4
Washington For Senate 9Barbara Washington84882.8246225117381.227254.0337348.805419.31
Beck For MissouriDougBeck297413.8439213.68334045.673219.2587038.200
Megan Green for St. LouisMeganGreen21402.7710157.7111467.8142876.3384942.0407000
Baker For MissouriJudyBaker143279.0716763.5184620.57667.2449547.3406143.5
Citizens For RossRobertRoss25433.5923428.8175068.52172659.65235961.0100
Friends of David ColeDavidCole108576.4661395239158.5788139.2126856.54020000
Committee To Elect Pierson JrTommiePierson 24878.525060.6109304.1170419.07114368.68030.92
Friends Of Holly RehderHollyRehder33648.226090185197.4852920.32338938.9200
Van Kelly For MissouriVanKelly16408.2598050230263.72127031213449.680000180000
Friends Of Caleb RowdenCalebRowden251307.0418758563499.823814.46315001.4600
Citizens For Elaine GannonElaineGannon097005.01153031.98122747.94160644.3771672.0171672.01
Myers for MissouriRyanMyers2844.761601.810012.852757.035281.741401.81820.15
KarlaEslingerForSenate.comKarlaEslinger122625.1221398.721398.757784.5357784.530150000
Scism For SenateKentScism70264.51104384.07432086.6254603.95361822.09100000353271.19
jasonbeanforsenate.comJason Bean12020.0966753221562169827.19208871.41027000
Bondon For MissouriJackBondon25959.4540259213914.03232187.96318124.2200
Elect Raymond KinneyRaymondKinney100.178.643411.5737.513311.400
Friends Of Kathy SwanKathySwan41463.1898302.65263124.81202875334134.6362117.6570437.65
Eigel For MissouriWilliamEigel55126.7455405169771.8108543.38205800.75040008.2
Friends Of Rick BrattinRickBrattin14337.092896594822.3927919.54179946.3507350

 

