8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: Statewide offices

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Schmitt For Missouri
|Eric
|Schmitt
|Attorney General
|617707.71
|24604
|1000822.3
|50704.31
|550920.49
|0
|0
|Finneran for Missouri
|Rich
|Finneran
|Attorney General
|67557.18
|39288.7
|285898.38
|50502.02
|208663.99
|20000
|24200
|Elad Gross For Missouri
|Elad
|Gross
|Attorney General
|37850.4
|13706.68
|197839.92
|20528.96
|142828.37
|6745.71
|8490.57
|Combs for Missouri
|Rik
|Combs
|Governor
|212.8
|0
|2031.58
|807.94
|1486.61
|0
|0
|Parson For Missouri
|Mike
|Parson
|Governor
|1561067.06
|115409.22
|3461689.76
|89171.85
|1661847.68
|-8561.62
|3887.27
|Nicole Galloway For Missouri
|Nicole
|Galloway
|Governor
|1626193.85
|425929.62
|3419918.89
|296202.49
|1778992.5
|0
|0
|Ritter for Missouri
|Raleigh
|Ritter
|Governor
|729.64
|4793.29
|9776.11
|3685.01
|6777.19
|3255.01
|3255.01
|Saundra McDowell for Missouri
|Saundra
|McDowell
|Governor
|12072.24
|13387.9
|39543.23
|8329.44
|26270.99
|0
|5
|6-Million Missourians For DIENOFF
|Arnie C. AC
|Dienoff
|Lieutenant Governor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley Dragoo Committee to Elect
|Kelley
|Dragoo
|Lieutenant Governor
|497.04
|314.07
|541.32
|39
|44.28
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Mike Kehoe
|Mike
|Kehoe
|Lieutenant Governor
|391385.38
|46419.43
|1679672.37
|11538.61
|928715.75
|0
|0
|Upchurch4MO
|Gregory
|Upchurch
|Lieutenant Governor
|1693.1
|1700
|2750
|393.9
|1056.9
|0
|0
|Canady for Missouri
|Alissia
|Canady
|Lieutenant Governor
|29614.78
|7985.5
|55563.99
|22634
|36548.42
|10099.21
|13099.21
|Ashcroft For Missouri
|John
|Ashcroft
|Secretary of State
|326554.73
|8508
|449147.82
|3645.13
|202347.58
|-900
|91.15
|Faleti For Missouri
|Yinka
|Faleti
|Secretary of State
|189362.97
|47427.6
|385363.53
|39983.44
|183853.56
|0
|0
|Citizens for Vicki Lorenz Englund
|Vicki
|Englund
|State Treasurer
|12970.17
|8781.2
|89903.73
|12324.29
|66880.83
|0
|4000
|Fitzpatrick For Missouri
|Scott
|Fitzpatrick
|State Treasurer
|238860.68
|6870
|433657.17
|28044.57
|191603.22
|0
|0
|Sater For Senate
|David
|Sater
|Statewide Office
|179667.53
|0
|1750
|0
|8190.01
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect David Wood Representative
|David
|Wood
|Statewide Office
|3351.98
|0
|9750
|950
|26826.52
|0
|0
|Friends For Gina Walsh
|Gina
|Walsh
|Statewide Office
|22472.67
|0
|114908.08
|0
|124860.51
|0
|0
|Friends of Mike Cunningham
|Mike
|Cunningham
|Statewide Office
|34234.37
|0
|149073.4
|18874.14
|182092.29
|0
|0
|Friends Of Caleb Jones
|Caleb
|Jones
|Statewide Office
|85500.79
|0
|0
|0
|10098
|0
|0
|Friends Of Todd Richardson
|Robert
|Richardson
|Statewide Office
|49747.42
|29.17
|1847.69
|105
|24177.95
|0
|0
|Citizens For Neely
|James
|Neely
|Statewide Office
|193648.29
|650
|283988.5
|7888.45
|30639.14
|7500
|192817.82
|Stacey Newman For Missouri
|Stacey
|Newman
|Statewide Office
|1521.63
|0
|33109.62
|0
|25997.01
|0
|0
