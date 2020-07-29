 Press "Enter" to skip to content

8 days before 2020 primary elections filing reports: Statewide offices

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 29, 2020
  

Here are the 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices eight days ahead of the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Schmitt For MissouriEricSchmittAttorney General617707.71246041000822.350704.31550920.4900
Finneran for MissouriRichFinneranAttorney General67557.1839288.7285898.3850502.02208663.992000024200
Elad Gross For MissouriEladGrossAttorney General37850.413706.68197839.9220528.96142828.376745.718490.57
Combs for MissouriRik Combs Governor212.802031.58807.941486.6100
Parson For MissouriMikeParsonGovernor1561067.06115409.223461689.7689171.851661847.68-8561.623887.27
Nicole Galloway For MissouriNicoleGallowayGovernor1626193.85425929.623419918.89296202.491778992.500
Ritter for MissouriRaleighRitterGovernor729.644793.299776.113685.016777.193255.013255.01
Saundra McDowell for MissouriSaundraMcDowellGovernor12072.2413387.939543.238329.4426270.9905
6-Million Missourians For DIENOFFArnie C. ACDienoffLieutenant Governor1000001
Kelley Dragoo Committee to ElectKelleyDragooLieutenant Governor497.04314.07541.323944.2800
Citizens To Elect Mike KehoeMikeKehoeLieutenant Governor391385.3846419.431679672.3711538.61928715.7500
Upchurch4MOGregoryUpchurchLieutenant Governor1693.117002750393.91056.900
Canady for MissouriAlissia CanadyLieutenant Governor29614.787985.555563.992263436548.4210099.2113099.21
Ashcroft For MissouriJohnAshcroftSecretary of State326554.738508449147.823645.13202347.58-90091.15
Faleti For MissouriYinkaFaletiSecretary of State189362.9747427.6385363.5339983.44183853.5600
Citizens for Vicki Lorenz EnglundVickiEnglundState Treasurer12970.178781.289903.7312324.2966880.8304000
Fitzpatrick For MissouriScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer238860.686870433657.1728044.57191603.2200
Sater For SenateDavidSaterStatewide Office179667.530175008190.0100
Committee To Elect David Wood RepresentativeDavidWoodStatewide Office3351.980975095026826.5200
Friends For Gina WalshGinaWalshStatewide Office22472.670114908.080124860.5100
Friends of Mike CunninghamMike CunninghamStatewide Office34234.370149073.418874.14182092.2900
Friends Of Caleb JonesCalebJonesStatewide Office85500.790001009800
Friends Of Todd RichardsonRobertRichardsonStatewide Office49747.4229.171847.6910524177.9500
Citizens For NeelyJames NeelyStatewide Office193648.29650283988.57888.4530639.147500192817.82
Stacey Newman For MissouriStacey NewmanStatewide Office1521.63033109.62025997.0100
