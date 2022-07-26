“A strategic visionary” Alex Foerstel makes waves managing Gregory’s Auditor campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Alex Foerstel, the campaign manager for State Rep. David Gregory’s State Auditor campaign, seems to be a rising star among campaign staff due to his work in the 2022 election cycle.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented and successful team as we work to put the only actual auditor running for State Auditor in office,” Foerstel said.

Foerstel and Gregory have worked together to push current State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to a competitive primary election in a statewide race that many thought the GOP Representative from St. Louis County stood little chance of winning. The history between the two goes back all the way to the Capitol.

Foerstel was named Gregory’s campaign manager after beginning his career as an intern for Rep. Gregory in the Capitol, where he focused on Judiciary Committee issues. He has made an impression on other politicians and campaign staff for the work he has put into this election and the results the team has gotten.

“I personally recruited Alex to be my statewide campaign manager,” Gregory. said. “From the moment we began working together — I saw firsthand his innate ability to be a strategic visionary.”

As an undergrad at the University of Missouri, Foerstel was selected for a coveted internship in U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s office in Washington, D.C. Upon return to Mizzou, he graduated summa cum laude with honors from Mizzou with a double major in political science and constitutional democracy, as well as minors in Spanish and leadership and public service.

Foerstel has plans to go to law school and return to politics in Missouri after this election cycle.

“While I certainly have a vision for my future, and the strategy upon which I intend to accomplish it, one thing is for sure,” Foerstel said. “Wherever God takes me, I will work hard to leave every person and place better than I found it and be the foundation on which other people are inspired to succeed.”

Gregory has been traveling across the Show Me State over the election cycle to tout his campaign. He has represented House District 96 since 2016 and serves as the chairman of the Special Committee on Government Accountability.

Gregory’s real claim to fame, especially in an auditor race, is his audit of the Department of Revenue. He found potential waste spanning more than 40 percent of the Department of Revenue’s budget while serving in the legislature.

Gregory recently had a strong fundraising effort during the previous cycle, ending with $389,868 cash on hand after debt. The Show me Growth PAC, Gregory’s supporting PAC, has $406,867 cash on hand after debt.

He is running against Scott Fitzpatrick, the State Treasurer of Missouri, the youngest statewide official currently serving. He represented Barry County as well as parts of Lawrence and Stone counties in the House for six years, leaving the lower chamber to join the executive branch.

The State Auditor’s Officer is tasked with overseeing the effectiveness of the Missouri government and the use of public funds. It conducts audits of various agencies, boards, counties, and political subdivisions, taking a look at financial accountability and potential fraud.

Featured Image Courtesy of Alex Foerstel