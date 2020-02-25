Ann Wagner receives Farm Bureau endorsement as she runs for re-election

The Missouri Farm Bureau’s St. Louis Regional Endorsement Committee has officially backed U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner as she runs for re-election.

Wagner, a Republican, is facing Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp for Missouri’s 2nd congressional district, which encompasses St. Louis. Wagner defeated Democratic candidate Cort VanOstran by about 4 percentage points in the 2018 midterm elections.

Farm Bureau trustees unanimously voted to endorse Wagner after interviewing her earlier this month. The endorsement was made public on Tuesday, filing day in the state of Missouri.

“Congresswoman Wagner cares about families in the St. Louis area,” Denny Mertz, a trustee of the St. Louis Regional Endorsement Committee, said in a statement. “From her dedication to stopping human trafficking to her consistent support for the issues that matter to farmers, their families and agribusiness, she has shown that she is the best candidate for the job.”

Wagner has represented the 2nd district since 2013. She is a former U.S. ambassador and chairwoman of the Missouri Republican Party.

Filing day always brings so much excitement with it. I’m looking forward to continue my work for #MO02! pic.twitter.com/A1x6H5HWS5 — Ann Wagner (@AnnLWagner) February 25, 2020

“Agriculture is the top economic driver in the state of Missouri, and I am honored to have the endorsement of the Missouri Farm Bureau,” Wagner said in a statement. “In Washington, I will continue to promote free and fair trade like the recent passage of the USMCA, advocate for Missouri’s hardworking farmers and push back against burdensome regulations that hinder agribusiness throughout the Midwest.”

Schupp, who has represented SD 24 since 2014 and is prevented from running again due to term-limits, received the early backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). The campaign arm included Schupp in its first batch of “Red to Blue” program candidates, a move that comes with fundraising and organizational support.

She also received the backing of EMILY’s List earlier this month.

Checked ✅ an important box today: I officially filed to run to represent #MO02 in Congress! And great to run into @Vote4Cleaver in the halls — looking forward to seeing you in Washington next year! pic.twitter.com/nJIKskAIjU — Jill Schupp (@JillSchupp) February 25, 2020