Gov. Parson, Farm Bureau endorse Bruce in CD4

Jefferson City, Mo. — On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson endorsed Kalena Bruce in the race to replace Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Followed by Tuesday’s endorsement by the Missouri Farm Bureau — the state’s largest agricultural group.

“We are thrilled to have Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s support in our campaign. He and I both share the same conservative values, life experiences, and background as farmers and small business owners. I’m thankful for Governor Parson’s leadership of our state and his strong commitment to defend our freedoms,” Bruce said in a press release.

Missouri Farm Bureau’s PAC endorsement is historic, being the first time the Missouri Farm Bureau has endorsed a candidate in an open-seat primary election.

Bruce has significant connections to Farm Bureau as the only farmer in the race. She served as the national chair of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s young farmers and ranchers committee in 2017.

“Kalena is a shining star in the farming community,” Trent Drake, chairman of the MoFB’s West Central Regional Endorsement Committee said. “Her common-sense Missouri values, experience as a small business owner and determination to fight for our way of life will make her an outstanding representative in the U.S. Congress.”

The Missouri Farm Bureau held the endorsement session Monday night. Trustees from the Missouri Farm Bureau West Central Regional Endorsement Committee, who are selected by their county-level Farm Bureau organizations, endorsed Bruce after asking questions to the four Mo-04 candidates who chose to attend.

The Mo-04 race has been defined by a lack of career politicians, the only candidate who has served in state politics before being state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Cass County.

The other Republican candidates include Mark Alford, who’s background is in television journalism and Taylor Burks, a veteran who previously served as the Boone County Clerk.

Former Blues forward Jim Campbell, retired Navy Seal and member of the State Department William Irvin, and Kyle Labrue, owner of Labrue Development concepts make up the rest of the Republicans in the primary.

Both the Democratic and Libertarian primaries for Mo-04 are uncontested.

Featured Image: Kalena Bruce views herself as a “conservative outsider.” Bruce recently reciever major endorsements from Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Farm Bureau. (PROVIDED)