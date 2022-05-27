New poll says Burlison leads CD 7 race, opposing previous poll’s results

Jefferson City — Despite spending less than his counterparts early in campaigning, a new poll finds that Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Greene County, leads the pack of Republicans in the 7th Congressional District race .

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence, found 39% of responders view Burlison as “favorable” while the opposing candidates only scored 29% each. The poll also shows Burlison leading in name recognition and overall net-favorability.

The poll was conducted over-the-phone between May 20-22. The sample size was 404 randomly selected Republican voters in the district, with a margin of error of 4.4%.

The race for the Republican seat in CD 7 has and will continue to be a tight one. Burlison is running against fellow member of the Senate conservative caucus Sen. Mike Moon, R-Lawrence County, and former Sen. Jay Wasson.

A different poll, conducted by American Viewpoint, found Burlison in third place, Moon in second, and Wasson in first.

Dr. Sam Alexander and minister Alex Bryant are also contending for the seat.

Missouri’s CD 7 covers a large swath of the southwest region of Missouri. The district includes the major metropolitan areas of Joplin and Springfield.

GOP Congressman Billy Long currently represents the district, but is vacating the seat to run a tight race of his own. Long is running in the Republican primary for Missouri’s Senate seat, left open by the retirement of Sen. Roy Blunt.

Long is opposed by fellow U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo 04, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens and attorney Mark McCloskey in the race.