Ashcroft awards nearly $1M in coronavirus relief grants to Missouri libraries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri State Library has awarded $960,338 in grant funds to 60 libraries in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.

“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and expanding programs for their patrons.”

Details on the libraries, the amount they were awarded and how they plan to use the funds can be viewed on the secretary of state’s website.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The State Library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries.

These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.