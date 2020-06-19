Auditor Galloway announces audit of Henry County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Henry County, located in western Missouri. The county was most recently audited in December 2015.

The previous audit, which gave a rating of poor, identified concerns about accounting procedures in several county offices, as well as problems with Sunshine Law compliance and the need to increase security to protect electronic data. A follow-up report in 2016 found county officials had made progress on most of the recommendations in the audit.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The State Auditor’s Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the State Auditor’s Office at this time, click here.