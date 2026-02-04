AWS’ new facilities near New Florence will double tax revenue for Montgomery County

New facilities planned by Amazon Web Services near New Florence are part of an approved development known as Project Green, which is expected to significantly increase tax revenues for Montgomery County and its local taxing districts over the coming decades.

The parcels that make up the Project Green site currently generate roughly $8,000 per year in total taxes across all jurisdictions. If the land remained in its current condition, it would produce an estimated $200,000 in tax revenue over the next 25 years.

Under the approved development plan, Project Green is projected to generate approximately $400 million in new tax revenue over 25 years under a minimum phase one scenario. Under a maximum full build-out scenario, total revenues are projected to reach approximately $1.8 billion over the same period.

As part of the project, Amazon will provide $1.5 million in 2026 to replace Montgomery County’s 911 system, including upgrades to radios and related emergency communications equipment. AWS will provide an additional $1.5 million in 2027 for other county needs. NorthPoint Development, the project developer, will also contribute $3 million in 2026 to support county operations and infrastructure.

The 911 system upgrade will serve the entire county. The Montgomery County Ambulance District and Fire Protection District opted out of Chapter 100 participation and will continue receiving their full tax allocations.

Last week, Steve Jeffery of Chesterfield outlined personal property tax abatements associated with the project for each taxing jurisdiction. Under state law, public safety entities are permitted to opt out of such abatements. Jeffery’s presentation focused on abatements but did not include the projected increases in tax revenue that local jurisdictions are expected to receive once the project is complete.

The project pays full real estate taxes. Incentives associated with the project apply only to personal property taxes and follow a declining abatement schedule.

In the minimum scenario, estimated annual real estate tax revenues in 2029 total more than $13 million. Montgomery County’s general fund is projected to receive approximately $505,349. Montgomery County R-II School District is projected to receive $8.65 million, while the Ambulance District would receive approximately $1.04 million and the New Florence Fire Protection District approximately $599,187. Additional revenue would flow to county health services, road and bridge funds, the Developmental Disabilities Board, Road District No. 1, and the State of Missouri.

Under the maximum scenario, estimated annual real estate tax revenues in 2031 total approximately $66.7 million. Montgomery County’s general fund share is projected at $2.55 million. Montgomery County R-II School District would receive an estimated $43.7 million annually. The Ambulance District would receive approximately $5.25 million, the New Florence Fire Protection District approximately $3.03 million, and Road District No. 1 approximately $3.3 million, with additional revenue distributed to other taxing jurisdictions.

Even under the minimum scenario, county projections show the project nearly doubles the amount of real estate tax revenue currently collected by the county’s general fund.

Construction timelines and operational phases will determine when full revenues are realized, but the estimates reflect long-term impacts once the facilities are completed and assessed.