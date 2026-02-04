Opinion: Data Centers Offer an Incredible Opportunity for Missouri in 2026

Missouri enters 2026 with real momentum, and a rare chance to seize it. America’s technology leaders are investing billions of dollars in communities across our state, laying the foundation for long-term growth, better jobs, and stronger local economies. The message is clear: Missouri is back in business. Now, we must make sure we stay there, for the benefit of all Missourians.

Governor Mike Kehoe put it bluntly in his recent State of the State address: Missouri’s economic growth has been “average at best.” He is correct. While states like Tennessee and Texas economically surged after the pandemic—attracting workers, businesses, and higher wages—Missouri has been largely left watching from the sidelines.

That is beginning to change.

In recent months, several companies have announced billions in new investment to build state-of-the-art data centers across Missouri. From Kansas City to Springfield, St. Louis to Rolla, new projects appear to arrive every week. These are not random investments. They are a direct response to smart policy and a renewed commitment to growth.

A key component is within Senate Bill 4, which passed last year. Although parts of that legislation were controversial and still being debated, several legislators made sure that the law as passed did contain vital consumer protections, requiring that major power users, including data centers, pay their fair share for any grid upgrades. This is electric grid infrastructure modernization without shifting costs onto residential customers. Utilities are now able to bring new power online faster so the grid can meet growing demand while at the same time protecting seniors and low-income families by keeping their electric bills stable. This is exactly the kind of balanced policy Missouri needs: strengthening infrastructure, attracting investment, and protecting consumers at the same time. When policymakers put families first and work constructively with business, everyone wins.

The positive economic benefits of data centers are most felt at the local level. These facilities generate significant property tax revenue for the counties that host them, revenue that supports schools, roads, and first responders. Construction activity brings immediate jobs, while permanent positions provide long-term employment and stability. These projects do not just boost balance sheets; they improve quality of life.

New data also points to another advantage: when properly structured, large-scale power users can exert downward pressure on electric rates, helping to reduce costs for everyday households. Done right, growth pays dividends far beyond the project site.

None of these benefits are a replacement for transparent and honest engagement with local communities. The companies that are driving these investments must answer questions and respond to residents’ questions when it comes to issues like energy and water usage, and noise. The flip side of that coin is that good-faith engagement from local residents will facilitate partnership with the right project developer—one that shows up, listens, and operates long term as a good neighbor.

Governor Kehoe has made economic growth a top priority and has stated that Missouri is open for the latest industrial revolution via artificial intelligence. The investments already coming to our state prove that message is being heard. With our prime geographic location, our skilled workforce, and smart policy framework, Missouri has everything it needs to lead.

The opportunity is here. The momentum is real. Now is the time to build a Missouri for our children and grandchildren that competes—and wins—in the 21st century and beyond.