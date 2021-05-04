Bicentennial Bridge sponsored by Union Pacific

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri prepares to celebrate its bicentennial, its largest celebratory project is receiving a donation from Union Pacific.

Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin were joined by Union Pacific Assistant Vice President of Public Affairs Clint Schelbitzki in the statehouse Tuesday to discuss the company’s sponsorship of the project. Schelbitzki said the company would contribute $200,000 to the bridge’s construction.

“We’re here today to be excited and celebrate our journey to reconnect the Missouri state Capitol to the Missouri River with the project’s construction progressing right behind us,” Tergin said. “We are grateful to our many partners who have joined us to make this dream a reality.”

Parson and Kehoe touted the meaning of the bridge as part of this year’s celebration, unveiling the first piece of artwork to be included in the construction. Parson said the project emphasized the state’s focus on transportation, infrastructure, and collaboration.

“I can’t think of a better example of infrastructure and workforce development — this has almost every piece of infrastructure out there,” Parson said. “It is the perfect example of the private sector, city, county, and state working together for what I believe will be a true addition to our bicentennial year for the state of Missouri and for generations to come.”

The bridge is set to provide a pedestrian and bike path from the Capitol to Adrian’s Island, an area along the Missouri River. The bridge will connect to a 30-acre parkland north of the Union Pacific Railroad. The project is meant to expand Capitol tourism and provide access to a new park as well as the City Greenway and Katy Trail system.

Parson and Tergin joined other leaders for the groundbreaking of the project, the largest development to be approved by the Bicentennial Commission, last summer. The bridge was priced at $5 million and is expected to be completed by the bicentennial date of Aug. 10.

