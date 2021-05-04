Blake Rollins named Missouri Farm Bureau CAO

After working on agriculture policy on the national level, Blake Rollins is joining the Missouri Farm Bureau as its new chief administrative officer (CAO).

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as Missouri Farm Bureau’s Chief Administrative Officer,” Rollins said. “Missouri Farm Bureau is a tremendous advocate for Missouri’s farmers and ranchers, and I look forward to finding ways to add value to our members.”

Rollins served as deputy chief of staff for former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, joining the team in 2017. He previously served as director of the Office of External and Intergovernmental Affairs at USDA, counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and legislative assistant for U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas.

Rollins is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, holding a law degree and LLM in Agriculture and Food Law. He received his undergraduate degree from Taylor University in Indiana.

He will replace Dan Cassidy, who retired from the position in January after 18 years in the position and 26 years with the bureau overall. Former Director of Public Affairs Estil Fretwell held the spot in the interim.

Rollins was selected by Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and the bureau’s board of directors. Hawkins is also new to his role; he was elected to serve as the 15th president in December. He worked as an account manager for Rosen’s Inc., an agriculture chemical distribution company, and is the former deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Hawkins has served as the MOFB Youth Ambassador and director of national legislative programs where he led the bureau’s national lobbying efforts and policy development process for nearly 15 years. He recently testified before a congressional subcommittee on the importance of internet infrastructure in rural communities.