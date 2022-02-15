Brad Christ secures incumbent David Gregory’s endorsement for Missouri House seat

Republican David Gregory, a current state representative running for Missouri state auditor, has announced his endorsement of Brad Christ. Christ is a first-time candidate running to fill the house seat Gregory is vacating.

“Brad Christ is the perfect candidate for St. Louis County. His passion for serving others is complemented well with his core conservative values of freedom and self-determination. He will keep taxes low, support law and order, and hold government accountable. In a time where the future of our country seems uncertain, I know our district will move in the right direction with Brad as the Representative,” stated Gregory.

Christ has been a longtime supporter of Representative Gregory. With Gregory moving forward with his statewide bid for State Auditor, Christ has welcomed the opportunity for a smooth transfer into office–should he win his primary and general elections.

Gregory continued, “As campaigning ramps up, I have faith the voters will see the real Brad Christ: a kind, dependable man who will always stand up for our constitutional rights and promote proven values across Missouri. Brad has a strong reputation for being pro-life, pro-commonsense, and pro-South County. I am proud to be supporting Brad.”

Christ responded with compliments of his own: “David has been a longtime defender of conservative values. I am honored and humbled to receive such a great endorsement from not just a Republican champion–but a friend. David is a fighter for integrity in public office, and I will continue this mission in the Missouri legislature.”

Brad Christ will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 2, 2022. More information about his campaign can be found at www.bradchristformo.com.