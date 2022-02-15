Chris Lonsdale launches campaign for HD 38

On July 4, 1776, our founding fathers put forth a vision of a nation of peoples endowed with the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Generations of Americans have prospered under these God-given rights and under the notion that the U.S. is something all of us should be proud of.

America as a nation is currently being taught to our children as an intolerable, hateful, and bigoted nation. Our American history is being manipulated by the divisive Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project. In January, I announced my candidacy for the 38th District of the Missouri House of Representatives to bring back American values to our children’s schools. I believe that our children should be taught that we can be proud of our law enforcement, proud of our heritage and of being proud to be an American.

We need to elect a state representative that will fight to keep the Northland a great place to live and work. Liberty needs to have a representative that is going to champion legislation that will grow our local economy and bring infrastructure development to our region. Liberty is the 21st largest city in Missouri, and Clay County is the sixth-largest county in the state by population. We live in one of the fastest-growing regions in the state and we deserve to have our tax dollars reinvested into our community.

I am an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 374 in downtown Liberty and a graduate from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in mathematics. Liberty is my childhood home and I still currently live in Liberty and work in Kansas City as a data engineer. We need more citizen lawmakers and fewer lawyers in Jefferson City.

It has become normal for politicians to tell us that they want to restrict our rights for our own safety. We have gone from” two weeks to flatten the curve” to two years of mask mandates and lockdowns. I will fight every day to ensure that your First and Second Amendment rights are never squashed and trampled by overreaching government officials or unelected big tech company executives. Divisive and hateful rhetoric like Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project have no place in our community, let alone our classrooms. Here in the Northland, we stand proudly with the men and women who put their lives on the line in law enforcement, not against them.

For more information about my campaign, please visit: Facebook.com/CitizensforChrisLonsdale