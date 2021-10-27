Brian Nieves hosts new radio show ‘The Patriot Enclave’

Former Missouri lawmaker Brian Nieves is taking his passion for conservative advocacy to the airwaves as host of a new radio show.

Nieves launched his new program, “The Patriot Enclave,” on Real Talk 93.3 FM in August. Nieves, who hosted another radio program a decade ago, said he accepted the opportunity to return to the air when the station’s owners vowed to allow him a “long, almost non-existent leash” to speak his mind.

“The No. 1 thing about the show is that it is, at its core, a call to action. It’s all about being the resistance and standing up to stupid crap that’s going on right now,” Nieves told The Missouri Times. “These are the things we want to cover every day: What is it like to be the resistance, what do we have to do, and where do you fit in as the resistance?”

Nieves was a member of the Missouri House from 2002-2010 before being elected to the state Senate, serving as majority whip in both chambers.

Nieves is a Navy veteran and has traveled the globe as a business speaker. He also serves as the chief operating officer of MGB-Surgery, LLC., a surgical practice based in Carthage.

Nieves said he was offered the job based on his prior experience in radio and his tenure in the statehouse. He praised the station — which also airs “Echo Chamber with Sen. Bill Eigel” — noting most of the programming is hosted by local conservatives.

“The programming is mostly local activists who are just sick and tired of being censored,” Nieves said. “It’s grassroots radio done in a professional way. The station’s got a big footprint — it may be grassroots, but it’s got the power behind it.”

The Patriot Enclave with Brian Nieves airs Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. CT.

Launched by Rich and Tracy Ellis earlier this year, the conservative Real Talk network is locally owned and operated but partnered with One America News. Conservative commentators Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, and Joe Hoft are included in the lineup, among others.

On Wednesday, it announced it’s expanded to four more stations — KTRK 107.3 FM in Steelville, Cuba, and Rolla; KVMO 104.3 FM in Vandalia and Hannibal as well as Quincy, Illinois; and KXEN 1010 AM and 100.7 FM in St. Louis and Illinois — in addition to the flagship 93.3 FM KRTK.