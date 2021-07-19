Buchanan County joins Local Government Checkbook

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that Buchanan County has joined the Local Government Checkbook, making their spending data available to Missourians. The Checkbook is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from 14 local governments, Buchanan County, Callaway County, Cape Girardeau County, Carter County, Cass County, Clay County, Cole County, Franklin County, Greene County, Jasper County, Newton County, St. Charles County, the City of St. Louis, and Vernon County, can be searched, with additional counties in progress. The Office will continue adding county expenditure data as it becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“Good government requires trust and trust is enhanced by transparency,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am grateful to county leaders like Auditor Horn and Presiding Commissioner Sawyer who are working to find ways to increase transparency and build trust for their constituents. I hope more county leaders will join in and participate in the local government checkbook.”

“I am pleased to add Buchanan County to the Local Government Checkbook,” Tara Horn, Buchanan County Auditor, said. “As Auditor, I appreciate the accountability that comes with transparency. I hope this leads to a greater understanding of local government spending.”

“Buchanan County citizens should know how their tax dollars are being spent,” Lee Sawyer, Presiding Commissioner, said. “I am grateful to the Treasurer for his leadership on this and to Auditor Horn for supporting this valuable initiative.”

In 2020, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. He also facilitated aggregating state expenditures related to federal stimulus funding in one portal on the Treasurer’s Office website for Missourians to search. He recently expanded the portal to include information related to the American Rescue Plan.

The Show-Me Checkbook, launched by the Treasurer’s Office in 2018, is one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country. The Local Government section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.