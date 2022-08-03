Burlison wins Republican nomination for Congressional District 7

Jefferson County, Mo. — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Greene County, has secured the GOP nomination to represent Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District. The seat is being vacated by would-be incumbent Billy Long, who left to seek election to the U.S. Senate.

Burlison held a solid amount of support in Greene County with his state-level constituents. He still faced serious competition in the race from former state Sen. Jay Wasson and current state Sen. Mike Moon, R-Lawerence County.

Burlison was able to find outside help to overcome the challenge from Wasson, who outraised him throughout the race. He found a friend in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who endorsed both Burlison and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a Springfield, Mo. rally recently.

Burlison’s oft-touted proven Conservative record paid off as well, as the Conservative Political Action Coalition, an impactful conservative political organization, endorsed Burlison in the race. Burlison has a 97% lifetime conservative voting record from the American Conservative Union, 20% higher than Wasson’s rating.

Burlison’s ability to find big name and big money support saw him through to the Republican nomination, helping him find a way past Wasson.

Burlison will go on to face Democratic nominee Kristen Radaker-Sheafer in the general election.

FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a massive advantage in CD 7, with most models giving the Republican nominee around 70% of the vote.