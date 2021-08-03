Capitol Briefs: Blunt urges Biden to approve honors for Jan. 6 responders

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is urging President Joe Biden to sign a resolution awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the police departments that responded to the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The bipartisan measure, introduced by Blunt and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, would award four medals in total, with two going to the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police headquarters. Another medal would go to the Smithsonian Institution for display, while the final would go to the Architect of the Capitol.

The measure progressed to the president’s desk by a unanimous vote of the Senate Tuesday.

“I hope by passing this Congressional Gold Medal bill by unanimous consent, we send a clear message to law enforcement officers that we’re united in our appreciation of all they do to keep us safe,” Blunt said on the Senate floor. “I urge my colleagues to join not only in supporting the unanimous passage of this bill but also to be quick in talking about our deep appreciation for those who serve in such a special way as we try to do our work here every day.”

Blunt noted the difficult job Capitol Police take on, specifically pointing to their efforts on Jan. 6 as well as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of officers from both departments responded to the attack, joining members of the National Guard in clearing the Capitol building and ensuring the certification of the 2020 presidential results could continue.

The measure progressed the day the Metropolitan Police announced two of its officers who responded to the event had passed away due to suicide. Two other responders took their lives shortly after the attack.