Phil Christofanelli, ESA, Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program

Capitol Briefs: Christofanelli named ALEC State Legislator of the Month

By Cameron Gerber on June 23, 2021
  

Rep. Phil Christofanelli was named the ALEC-FreedomWorks State Legislator of the Month for June, citing his legislative victories over the course of the session.

ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) applauded Christofanelli’s bill establishing the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, an education savings account (ESA) program allowing taxpayers to claim up to 50 percent of their tax liability for contributions to educational assistance programs. It also pointed to his work on a provision that will allow pharmacists to administer emergency HIV medications

“Since joining the legislature, I have strived to translate principles into policy,” Christofanelli told The Missouri Times. “This year we achieved two important, free-market victories with the passage of school choice and groundbreaking HIV prevention legislation. I was happy to play a part in that, and I appreciate the recognition from ALEC and FreedomWorks.”

  • Christofanelli’s ESA bill passed the House midway through the session and was agreed to by the Senate without opposition shortly before the final week. 
  • The HIV provision was added to a larger licensing reform bill that was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson this week; Missouri is the third state to enact the policy. 
  • ALEC is a voluntary membership organization of state legislators emphasizing free-market policies and limited government.  
  • The group said it was honored to recognize Christofanelli, who is openly gay, as part of Pride Month. 
