Capitol Briefs: Missouri GOP officials back effort to honor service members killed in Afghanistan

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer joined a bipartisan effort to recognize the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan last week, including one from his district in Missouri.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was a Wentzville native. Luetkemeyer extended his condolences to the family and co-sponsored a resolution to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Schmitz and the other service members.

“Losing a child is every parent’s worst fear and last week the Schmitz family from Wentzville and 12 other families got that terrible knock on the door,” Luetkemeyer said. “Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz risked his life for his country, and we are forever indebted to him and his family for his bravery and service. At just 20 years old, Jared was a brave, committed soldier who loved his country and his family. The sacrifices of these 13 heroes allowed thousands of Americans to come home. They gave their lives to ensure others may continue theirs, and that will never be forgotten.”

Congresswomen Ann Wager and Vicky Hartzler also co-sponsored the bill alongside Congressman Jason Smith. The resolution was led by Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain and has 159 sponsors in total.

The attack occurred in Kabul last week while the U.S. was evacuating troops, citizens, and more and the Taliban took control of the region.

Missouri officials and congressional candidates decried the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal, with several calling for President Joe Biden and members of the cabinet to resign.