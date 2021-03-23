Capitol Briefs: Parson establishes Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson ordered the creation of a task force to examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses Tuesday.

Executive Order 21-06 established the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force. The task force will study the pandemic’s economic impact and develop ways to support small businesses across Missouri. One area of focus will be studying minority-owned businesses, including ways to increase engagement through economic development tools already at the state’s disposal.

Parson said the working group would help bolster small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 had an overwhelming impact on businesses and communities across the state, but our economy continues to come back strong,” Parson said. “We have made great progress in a short amount of time, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts and ensure our small businesses have the support they need to recover and succeed.”

The task force will be required to submit a report of its findings and suggestions to Parson by Dec. 31. It will then be dissolved.

This is the latest in a series of executive orders aimed at combating the effects of the virus; Parson has extended Missouri’s state of emergency three times after its initial order, mobilized the National Guard to support communities, increased notary access, and lessened regulatory burdens for various professions, among other orders.

The pandemic has impacted various Missouri industries and businesses, from agriculture to restaurants, over the past year. Legislation aimed at protecting businesses from COVID liability is working its way through the General Assembly this year as well.