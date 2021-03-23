Capitol Briefs: Parson celebrates National Agriculture Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In honor of National Agriculture Day, Gov. Mike Parson declared March 21-27 National Agriculture Week in Missouri.

Parson joined the Missouri Department of Agriculture in celebration Tuesday, praising the strength of the industry and the state’s high national ranking in agricultural production.

“Missouri is ranked among the top tier of states in agriculture production, which remains the backbone of our state’s strong economy,” Parson said. “Agriculture plays a key role in Missouri’s economic development, and I’m proud as a farmer myself to do my part in ensuring agriculture thrives for the next generation. Our workforce development and infrastructure initiatives will build on our state’s strong agricultural traditions and pay dividends to our future farmers.”

According to the Governor’s Office, 95,000 farms and 400,000 agriculture and food workers call Missouri home. The industry yields a yearly economic impact of more than $88 billion.

The state ranks second in the country for hay production and the number of farms, third for beef cow inventory, fourth in rice production, and fifth in goat inventory.